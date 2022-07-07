Weekly Market Report: July 5, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of July 5, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Livestock Market: June 30, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 146.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 112.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 222.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 230.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 06/16/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Livestock Market: June 30, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 80.00 to 89.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Livestock Market: July 01, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 133.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-122.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 86.00 to 98.00.

Cutters & Utility: 56.00 to 85.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES (06/28/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 180.00 to 250.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 190.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 160.00-270.00; Bulls 230.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 133.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 96.00.

60% sold for: 64.00 to 81.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 63.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 80.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 260.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Livestock Market: June 27, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00-154.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00-143.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00-144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/22/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 118.00-128.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 89.00 to 105.00.

Cutters & Utility: 68.00 to 88.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 195.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 365.00 & down; heifers 175.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 140.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 84.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 83.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-215.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 425.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is July 14 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00-139.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-139.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 117.00-133.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 119.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 200.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: No Test; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-136.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-122.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-137.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 30, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 80.00 to 90.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 80.00.

Cutters: 60.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 132.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 130.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 142.00 to 145.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 95.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 210.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 75.00 to 175.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 300.00 to 400.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 125.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 30, 2022

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 86.00 to 107.00.

Most Market Cows: 70.00 to 85.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 69.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 133.00 to 143.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 132.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 125.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 123.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-215.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 170.00 to 415.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-115.00.

Light and off quality calves: 40.00 & down.

Fennimore: July 06, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-87.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 135.00-190.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 75.00-110.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 55.00-85.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 180.00-300.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 01, 2022

For Friday cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand in Kansas, Nebraska and Western Cornbelt. In Texas and Colorado cash trading was at a standstill. In Texas Thursday was the last reported market with live at 137.00. In the Western Cornbelt Thursday was the last reported live market at 148.00 and Wednesday was the last reported dressed market at 234.00. Wednesday was the last reported market in Kansas with live at 138.00. Wednesday was reported market in Nebraska with live and dressed from 145.00-151.00 and at 234.00, respectively. Last week in Colorado live traded at 145.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville: July 05, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 06, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 138.00-146.00; Mixed Grading: 120.00-137.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 138.00-146.00; Mixed Grading:120.00-137.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 126.00-133.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 105.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 70.00-108.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 69.00 & down; Market Bulls: 90.00-112.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-65.00; 150-250 lbs: 80.00 & down; Beef Calves: 85.00-125.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 120.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 136.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 141.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 120.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: up to 128.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: up to 112.50/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: up to 102.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 114.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 01, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers most trades this and last week were for out front delivery so no trend is available. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (14% Steers, 86% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, SD.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Livestock Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 2.35-2.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.40-3.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.20/lb; Cull Rams: 1.15-1.60/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Livestock Market: June 30, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 150.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 170.00-240.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Livestock Market: July 01, 2022

As of 06/25/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 190.00-270.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 240.00-300.00; 70-100 lbs: 220.00-270.00; Ewes: 90.00-140.00; Rams: 120.00-160.00.

Stratford Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

As of 06/22/22: Feeder Lambs: 150.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 160.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-105.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-115.00.

Fennimore: July 06, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 52.00-90.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 125.00-145.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 175.00-215.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 05, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 75.00-180.00; 90-120 lbs: 107.50-175.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 120.00-150.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-125.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 75.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-125.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Livestock Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 260.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Livestock Market: June 30, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Livestock Market: July 01, 2022

As of 06/25/2022:

Fed Goats: 230.00 to 400.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 350.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 150.00 to 220.00.

Fennimore: July 06, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 195.00.

Slaughter Billies: 175.00-285.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 190.00 to 215.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 255.00-365.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog report: July 01, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 1.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to 2.00 per head higher. Demand light on moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

Butchers: 81.00-88.00; Sows: 55.00-58.00; Boars: 25.00-27.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Livestock Market: June 30, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Livestock Market: July 01, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 50.00-53.00; Light Sows: 46.00-49.00; Boars: 14.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 06, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 50.00-110.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: N/A; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, July 01, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.3750/15.7200

Aug: -----/14.4375

Sept: 5.9125/13.4100

Dec.: 5.7825/-----

Mar ‘23: 5.8500/13.2475

May 5.8925/13.2425

Sept: 5.6075/12.5425

Dec: 5.5025/-------

Commodities Futures

Eggs

USDA Egg report: July 05, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 40 cents higher for Extra Large and Large, 8 cents higher for Medium. Producer prices are 3 cents higher for Large, unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is moderate to good. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to at times active.

Extra Large: 2.96-2.98; Large: 2.94-2.96; Medium: 2.17-2.19

Hay

Reedsville Equity Livestock Market: July 06, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-140.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 90.00-130.00/ton, Low quality 80.00/ton & down; baleage: no test.

Lomira Equity Livestock Market: July 01, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: June 22, 2022

Large Square Hay: 140.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: 3.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-135.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: N/A: Large Square Straw: 25.00-45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: July 06, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 300.00/ton; Good: 100.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 90.00-110.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.50/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 43.00-46.00/bale; Sm. Square: Good: 4.25-4.50/bale.

Grass, lg. Round: N/A; Sm. Grass Squares: 3.50/bale.

Stratford Equity Livestock Market: July 05, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:4.00-5.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 30, 2022

Dry whey prices shifted lower at all facets this week. Trading activity was somewhat active, but buyers are growing hesitant when it comes to paying over the $.55 mark. Availability has been trending higher for much of the spring and into the early summer season. Milk availability for Class III production is growing. Current discounts reaching $6 under Class III are not an indicator of near term changes to that trend. Animal feed whey prices are moved lower on the bottom end of the range, as they are mirroring edible grade tones.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .465200 - .630025; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5150 - .5500.

Class III Milk Futures

Dairy Market Review, July 01, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.0100. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9755 (+0.0342).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2050 and 40# blocks at $2.1725. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1795 (+0.0151) and blocks, $2.1590 (+0.0615).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheese production across all regions, with stakeholders in the Midwest relaying prices as low as $6 under Class III for spot loads this week. Spot cheese inventories are available in the Northeast and West and contacts in these regions say that domestic demand is declining. In the Midwest, demand for mozzarella and provolone has been steady while seasonally strong curd demand is present. Contacts in the Northeast report that cheese produced in the US is being priced competitively compared to loads produced in other countries, contributing to strengthening export demand.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: The 4th of July holiday weekend is impacting cream availability and demand across all regions as some production facilities have planned down time. Contacts in the West say they expect demand to remain strong following the holiday. Increased cream availability in the Central region enabled churning to pick up in the first half of this week. Meanwhile, butter production is steady in the West and declining in the Northeast. Butter inventories vary in the Northeast; stakeholders say holdings are slowly growing but are down when compared to 2021.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Across much of the United States, milk production is trending lower along seasonal declines. Summer heat is impacting cow comfort. An exception, this week, is the Pacific Northwest, where pleasant weather has helped give production a lift, even if still below last year's volumes. Demand from manufacturers is steady to lower as some plant managers are planning to take an extra day or two off for the long holiday weekend. Milk spot loads are available, and Midwestern cheesemakers report prices at $6 to $1 under Class III. Condensed skim demand is weaker ahead of the holiday weekend. Cream supplies are down due to seasonal declines in milk components, but that also matches a decrease in demand ahead of the summer holiday weekend. Some contacts expect demand to pick up following the holiday as butter makers are keen to build inventories of butter.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com