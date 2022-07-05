July 8, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY JULY 8 AND 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Lynda Massey sale includes corvette, custom built trikes, shop equipment, tools, deck furniture, lawn décor, lawn equipment, household and furniture, NASCAR items, trains and toys, antiques and more! Lunch by Steve’s Deli Dog House. Located at 9544 West US Hwy. 14, Evansville, WI 53536. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Dean George,608-751-5703and Kale George, 608-882-6123. For complete listing visit www.georgeauction.com.

Oconomowoc, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Bartelme sale includes tractor and farm related equipment; guns, boats, recreational, outdoors; tools, shop, building supplies, trailers; household and collectibles. Located at 39533 Valley Rd., Oconomowoc, WI. Visit website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction

Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Sandra Williams Living Estate Auction. Includes tractor & equipment; household, antiques & collectibles; lawn & garden; truck parts & accessories; trailers; snowmobiles; snowplows; tools; sporting and much more. For an expansive list, pictures, terms visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID#9051. Located at 6625 Northwestern Circle, Waterford, WI. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Antique Power at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. Includes tractors and farm items, truck, camper, cruisers, yacht and horse trailer. Auction held by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate. Located at 6234 Duame Rd. www.yoapandyoap.com, (920) 604-1704.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Union, IL

10:00 AM – Auction includes tractors: JD 2040 w/ JD 145 ldr & forks; IH 966 w/ axle duals; IH “M”; IH “Super M”; AC “G” w/ 1 btm plow; 3 Farmall Cubs; Farmall 130 as-is; JD 350 Crawler w/ ldr & backhoe; JD 3300 w/ Vermeer tree spade; Skid Steers, etc: JCB 260 Eco, 515 hrs., side door, 2 spd; Mustang 940 w/ forks; 2 grapple forks; log splitter; 7’ rock bucket; Gravely Collection: Several Gravely tractors; some 2 & 3 wheel w/ many attach. incl. decks, tillers, snow blowers & cultivators; Shop Items: Winpower 220 v. press. washer; Hobart 175 Mig Welder; Onan 45 EM dual fuel gen. set; radial arm saw; Koehring plate tamp; Agri-Fab vac; 30 + 1,000 LP tanks; wire & rope; Franklin stoves; Lincoln 250 welder; old drill press; Farm Equipment: JD 290 2R38 planter; Oliver 2 btm 3 pt. plow; IH 10’ disc; McKee #720 snow blower; Holland transplanter; Danhuser phd w/ 6” to 24” bits; Cycles: Honda 350.4; Suzuki RL 250; Honda 350 Rancher 4-wheeler; lawn equipment, collectibles, misc. and much more. Note: Many items for collectors and handymen. All sells as-is. Loader available.

Dave Thede, owner, 847-334-2039, 6:30 to 8:00 PM located at 5411 Marengo Rd., Union, IL. Auctioneers: Gordon Stade, 847-514-2853; Tim Hall.

MONDAY, JULY 11

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Gaylord Downing Estate, Irene Downing: Sale includes tractors, machinery, trucks, van, trailers, cattle equipment, horse drawn machinery, round pen, saddles, harness, buggy, farm antiques, scrap metal and more. Located at 5012 South County Road G, Janesville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

**Withee, WI

11:00AM – Feeder cattle auction. Expecting 200 head. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee.

Sauk City, WI

11:00 AM – Equity Livestock Stratford Market: Complete dispersal of milking cows and bred heifers for McNeely dairy farm. Selling 95 head of registered Holsteins. The entire herd is 100% organic. Cows are milking as high as 130 lbs. Also selling small herd of approximately 25 head of organic grade Holstein cows and springers. Located at Equity Livestock, 214910 Hwy 97, Stratford, WI. 715-687-4101 www.equitycoop.com

Online Auction

Great selection of items. Includes River Valley custom concrete compact tractor, skid steer, trailers, off road trucks, lawn mower, rear and other concrete tools. Online bidding at hansenauctiongroup.com, bidding ends July 12. Open house held July 8 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 27828 100th Ave., Cadott, WI. Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions 715-265-4656.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Bidding starts at $1. Includes construction, ag, heavy trucks and government consignments. Online bidding ends July 12. Open house by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088 for information. Bid online at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Summer fun starts here. Includes recreational vehicle, UTV, ATV, motorcycles, campers and more. Online bidding ends Tues., July 12. Open House by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088 for information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

**Withee, WI

11:00AM – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal, 250 Holstein, Red and White Holstein, a few nice Blue Roans, and Holstein Cross Dairy Cows. Milked in parlor, housed in sand bedded free stalls. On 2x milking not pushed avg. 65# 3.9BF 3.3P 200scc. Lots of young fancy 2- and 3-year-olds in this herd, but as with most large herds there will be cows for all budgets. Cows and Heifers will all be bred Holstein or Beef. (160) Milking cows, in all stages of lactation, with year-round freshening! (90) Dry Cows and Springing Heifers. Coming from Prairie View Farms, Hager View, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Premier Livestock, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Over 450 items, highest bid wins. Online bidding ends July 13. Open House July 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Sale includes low hour tractors, hay equipment, skid steer, 4-wheelers and more. Open house located at 2428 32nd Ave., Woodville, WI. Call 715-265-4656. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

8:00 PM – Online Auction, includes tractors, equipment, service trucks, forklifts, mowers, plows, forage wagon, grain cart, spreader and more. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing and pictures. Call with consignments today.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Online Auction

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction: Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers. Live virtual online only auction. Also includes sleeper trucks, day cabs, Peterbuilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks and Volvos. There will be no on site bidding for this auction. Customers must register absentee or online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come first served. Auction site open by appointment, arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. Call 800-992-2893 for more information. For more information, visit usauctioneers.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy and Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Hay sale 10 AM followed by dairy cows 11AM. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more info. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

**Beloit, WI

11 AM – Sold to one buyer in its entirety. Includes tractors, skid loaders, trucks, cars, trailers, farm machinery, storage van and truck boxes, lawn tractors, shop equipment, and piles of scrap metal. Kenny Clark Estate, located at 5607 East L-T Towline Rd., Beloit, WI. Viewing July 9-14 from 10AM to 2PM. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on www.carleysales.com. If you would like something listed please call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontiernet.net. Auction conducted by and held at Carley Sales, Inc, E7019 Swamp Rd, Marion, WI.

**Newark, IL

10 AM – Farm equipment retirement auction. Simulcast bidding is available on equipmentfacts.com, No BP. Sale includes combine/heads, tractors, equipment for planting and mulching, truck-trailer-grain cart, and other items. See website for detailed equipment info, flyer, terms, and photos. Auction conducted by Richard A. Polson & Assoc. Call Bob for info at 815-474-3109. Location: 8715 US-52, Newark, IL.

**Beloit, WI

10 AM – Robert (Bob) Lang Auction includes tractors, 3pt equipment, skid loader trailer, welders, shop equipment & tools, lawn mowers & lawn garden equipment, golf carts, signs, farm toys and other items. Location: 4139 East Colley Rd., Beloit, WI. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, JULY 18

**Online Auction

Concrete and Mason estate auction: trucks, trailers, and equipment. Features over 325 items, including a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, concrete and construction equipment, lumber and other Building materials, ladders, shop equipment, tools, mowers, lawn care and more. Open House from 10AM to 3PM, Tues., July 12 at N3831 Hwy 47, Appleton, WI.. Online bidding ends Mon., July 18. For more information call 920-383-1012. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com, bidding starts at $1. www.hansenauctiongroup.com

**Stratford, WI

9:30 AM – 70 Head of high-grade, Holstein dairy cattle. Machinery, farm machinery, tractors, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage equipment, general farm, grain harvesting, manure handling, specialty items, feed and more. Leroy Ostricki Estate located at 209249 Bangart Rd., Stratford, WI. Onside and online bidding via equipmentfacts.com. Christensen’s Auction, sales corp. 715-223-6345.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

**Withee, WI

11:00AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Call to consign your beef bulls, beef cows & feeders. All bred beef cows and bred heifers need to be in by 9:30AM the morning of the sale for preg checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off the night before. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Sale location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. For more info visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com .

**Online Auction

Ford Tractor, vintage vehicles, boats, lumber and more. Auction features a 1970 Corvette Stingray, 1070 Lincoln Continental Mark III, 1077 Lund fishing boat, Smokecraft aluminum canoe, shop equipment, power tools, hand tools, hardware, ladders, furniture, road signs and more. Online bidding ends July 19. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details, 9021Parkshore Dr., Minocqua, WI. Call 715-265-4656 for more information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

**Online Auction

2022 Summer Gun Slinger Firearm & Sporting Goods Sale. Features over 750 items – Mossberg model Maverick, ArmsCo Model Bullie, 9m Pistol, 300 Rifle, Ruger rifle, Smith & Wesson and more firearm styles, plus a vast selection of ammunition, magazines, scopes, crossbows, bow cases, hunting clothes and accessories. Open house Wed.,, July 20 from 10 AM to 3 PM at 100 rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends Thurs., July 21. Call 920-383-1012 for more information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

**Manhattan, IL

10 AM – Farm Equipment retirement auction. Live and simulcast bidding is available through equipmentfacts.com. Sale includes combine/heads, tractors, equipment for cultivating, plowing, hoe and drill, truck, grain cart, trailer, and more. Sellers are Bob and Hayle Haley 815-478-3448. See website for detailed equipment info, flyer, terms, and photos. Sale located at 15345 W. Bruns Rd., Manhattan, IL. www.richardaolson.com - auctioneer website.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

Online Auction

12:00 PM – Live & online auction on the real estate and property of Jeff & Lorraine Trapp, 10980 Bestul Rd., Scandanavia, WI. 72.5-acre modern dairy farm to be offered in parcels. There will be an Open House Sat., July 23 from 11AM to 1PM. Farm machinery, special items, milking equipment. Online bidding at EquipmentFacts.com or ProxiBid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, (800) 472-0290. Visit NolanSales.com for photos.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (20) 493-2501.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

**Reedsburg, WI

12:00 PM – 327 Acre real estate auction, Larry & Bridget Mundth Farm. Live auction with online bidding available at www.gavinbros.com. Open House Tues., July 19 from 4 to 6 PM. Rare opportunity to purchase 327 acres in the town of Reedsburg, offered in 7 parcels. Parcel 1 is a beautiful home and dairy facility. Parcels 2-7 offer amazing building sites, productive agricultural lands, and excellent recreational areas. Full catalogue and parcel descriptions at www.gavinbros.com. Auction location: Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Withee, WI

Now taking consignments for the August 26 auction, selling in 3 rings. Consign early, taking consignments until the lot is full. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.