Weekly Market Report: June 28, 2022

Weekly market report beginning the week of June 20, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: June 27, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 149.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 99.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 112.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 240.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 347.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 06/16/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 23, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 80.00 to 89.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 27, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 136.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 135.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-129.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 86.00 to 94.00.

Cutters & Utility: 56.00 to 85.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES (06/21/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 160.00 to 225.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 130.00-250.00; Bulls 230.00-350.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: June 23, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 133.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 86.00 to 107.00.

60% sold for: 61.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 70.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 260.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: June 27, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00-154.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00-143.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00-144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/22/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 118.00-128.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 89.00 to 105.00.

Cutters & Utility: 68.00 to 88.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light and Over-conditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 195.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 365.00 & down; heifers 175.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 23, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 88.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-200.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is July 14 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 28, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00-140.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-138.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 99.50.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-110.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 210.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-175.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-147.50; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-122.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-119.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-117.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-117.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-109.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 27, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 85.00 to 95.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells:605.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 130.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 137.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 142.00 to 147.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 95.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 150.00 to 175.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 150.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 360.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 23, 2022

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 86.00 to 107.00.

Most Market Cows: 70.00 to 85.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 69.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 133.00 to 142.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 132.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 125.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 118.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-215.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 170.00 to 415.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-115.00.

Light and off quality calves: 40.00 & down.

Fennimore: **June 22, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-79.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 150.00-200.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-125.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: No test; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-280.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 27, 2022

For Friday negotiated cash trading in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt was limited on light demand. In Kansas negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. In the Texas Panhandle and Colorado negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. Not enough purchases in any region for a market trend in any region. In the Texas Panhandle Wednesday was the last reported market with live purchases at 137.00. Thursday was the last reported market in the following regions. In Kansas live purchases traded at 137.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 145.00-150.00 and at 234.00, respectively. In Colorado live purchases traded at 145.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 23, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 27, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 146.50-155.50; Mixed Grading: 109.00-145.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 145.00-150.00; Mixed Grading:110.00-144.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 130.50-141.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 99.00-129.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 67.00-108.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-66.00; Market Bulls: 89.00-118.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1110.00-1360.00; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-80.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 150.00-260.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 120.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 136.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 141.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 120.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: up to 128.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: up to 112.50/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: up to 102.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 114.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 24, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were not tested last week, therefore no trend i available. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (1.1% Steers, 98.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 12 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 2.35-2.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.40-3.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.20/lb; Cull Rams: 1.15-1.60/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 23, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 150.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 170.00-240.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/25/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 190.00-270.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 240.00-300.00; 70-100 lbs: 220.00-270.00; Ewes: 90.00-140.00; Rams: 120.00-160.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/22/22: Feeder Lambs: 180.00-190.00; Market Lambs: 170.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-105.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-115.00.

**Fennimore: June 22, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 90.00-140.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 155.00-180.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 200.00-295.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 28, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 170.00-292.50; 70-90 lbs: 70.00-245.00; 90-120 lbs: 100.00-225.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 170.00-215.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 80.00-150.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 10.00-75.00; Yearling Ewes: 110.00-165.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 260.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 23, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 27, 2022

As of 06/25/2022:

Fed Goats: 230.00 to 400.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 350.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 150.00 to 220.00.

**Fennimore: June 22, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 130.00 to 200.00.

Slaughter Billies: 175.00-260.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 210.00 to 295.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 380.00-490.00.

Hogs

USDA Report: June 27, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to weak. All feeder pigs 1.00 to 2.00 per head lower. Demand light on moderate offering.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2022

Butchers: 81.00-88.00; Sows: 55.00-58.00; Boars: 25.00-27.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 23, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: June 27, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 47.00-50.00; Light Sows: 42.00-46.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 280, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 75.00-100.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 90.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 110.00-130.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 102.50-125.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, June 28, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.5975/16.5600

Aug: -----/15.5125

Sept: 6.7000/14.7500

Dec.: 6.6175/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.9975/14.5200

May 6.6725/15.5125

Sept: 6.2725/13.7775

Dec: 6.0575/-------

Eggs

USDA Report, June 28, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 7 cents higher for Large, unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Demand remains moderate to good. Offerings are light to very light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 5.3% compared to a week ago. Demand is moderate to good.

Extra Large: 2.56-2.58; Large: 2.54-2.56; Medium: 2.09-2.11

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: June 22, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-145.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: No test; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 90.00-110.00/ton, Low quality 80.00/ton & down; baleage: 30.00-60.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: June 24, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore, June 22, 2022

Large Square Hay: 140.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: 3.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-135.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: N/A: Large Square Straw: 25.00-45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 22, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 100.00-180.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Fair: 80.00/ton; Sm. square: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 41.00-46.00/bale; Sm. Square: Good: 4.75/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: 100.00/ton.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:4.00-5.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 23, 2022

The dry whey price range contracted for the second week in a row. Trading activity was somewhat busy, as contacts say there is at least a near term rangebound quality to the Central region spot market. CME market prices have slipped below $.50 again this week, but regional demand is somewhat in line with availability throughout the mid/upper $.50-$.60 range. Some end users report they are meeting demand needs, and their customers' orders have steadied enough to take a break from spot market purchases, and/or they are finding higher protein blends at values when compared to sweet whey powder. Production is expected to increase as $5 spot milk discounts are being reported regularly and are expected to last at least until the July 4th holiday.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5200 - .6325; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5400 - .6000.

USDA Dairy Market Review, June 24, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9150. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9413 (-0.0147).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.1475 and 40# blocks at $2.0900. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1644 (-0.0151) and blocks, $2.0975 (-0.0730).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheesemakers are running busy schedules across the country as Class III milk supplies remain widely available. Labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies are causing some Western cheesemakers to run below capacity. Cheese inventories are available for spot purchasing. In the Midwest, interest for barrels and curds is strong, while other cheddar is seasonally quiet. Across the country, cheese inventories are available for spot purchasing. Cheese markets, reportedly, are experiencing some downward pressure.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS:Cream is available throughout all regions, though contacts in the Northeast and West note that availability is declining seasonally. Strong demand for cream is present in the West, but contacts report that high transportation costs and limited tanker availability are causing most loads to stay local. Butter makers in the Northeast are running lighter schedules due to higher cream multiples and softening demand. Meanwhile, contacts in all regions relay that staffing shortages are limiting their ability to run full schedules.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Warmer temperatures are affecting farm-level milk production output levels throughout the U.S. In the East region, milk declines are being reported in most areas as a downswing also occurs in the Central region milk. Overall, Class I bottling sales are seasonally slower. Sluggish demand is clearing milk loads, supporting the production needs of processors. Cheesemakers in the Central region are clearing spot milk at a substantial discount. Condensed skim spot availability is mixed. Supplies are tighter in the East, but handy in the West. Cream availability varies as the summer heat chips away at milkfat levels in some areas of the country.

