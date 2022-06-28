Auction Calendar: July 1, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Whitewater, WI

10:00 AM – Merwyn Taylor Trust Auction, W5499 Greening Rd., Whitewater, WI. Sales include vehicles, engines, car parts, UTV, trailers, loaders, farm equipment, boats, a camper, outdoor equipment, tools, household items and more. Visit Stade Auction website at www.stateauction.com for full listing and photos. This is an interesting assortment of items. No preview until July 1. Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Bill Stade, 920-647-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-647-3236.

TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022

Two Rivers, WI

11:00 AM – Collins Combo Summer Edition features the estate of Ronald Messman, Two Rivers, WI. Held at the Rockland Town Hall, 615 Milwaukee St, Collins, WI. Bidding live simulcast online with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Includes Estate JD equipment line – JD 4440, JD 60 tractors, JD 4420, combine, seeders, planting and tillage equipment, rotor, and more. Miller N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Greg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle, bred beef cows and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. All bred beef cows and bred beef heifers need to be in by 9:30 AM morning of the sale for preg checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off the night before. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6, 2022

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Partial herd dispersal. Includes 115 crossbred dairy cows, Holstein dairy crosses of Fleckveih, Brown Swiss, Jersey, Normande and Shorthorn. Coming from Peterson Dairy, Amherst, WI.15 hand-picked Holstein dairy cows. springing heifers include 12 cross bred dairy heifers – crosses include Jersey, Swedish, Red, Normande Holstein Cross. Springing heifers also include 3 fancy crossbred springing heifers. Premier Livestock and Auctions. Location – N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 7, 2022

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy Cattle and Heifer Sale. Hay sale begins at 10AM followed by dairy cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thursday. Watch for online sales at www.cattleusa.com. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Auctioneers Mark Oberholtzer, 715-773-2240, John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, Office 715-255-9600. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction, online bidding ends July 7: Dozer, excavator, dump truck, collector car trailers, scrappers, construction, and shop related tools. Bidding starts at $1, highest bid wins. Open house held Wed., July 6 from 10AM to 2 PM at E7628 Hwy 85, Mondovi, WI. For more info, call 715-265-4656. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY JULY 8 AND 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Lynda Massey – Sale includes Corvette, custom-built trikes, shop equipment, tools, deck furniture, lawn décor, lawn equipment, household and furniture, NASCAR items, trains and toys, antiques and more. Located at 9544 West Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. Auctioneers: Dean George (608-751-5703), Kale George (608-882-6123). For complete listing, log onto www.georgeauction.com.

**Oconomowoc, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Bartelme sale includes tractor and farm related equipment; guns, boats, recreational, outdoors; tools, shop, building supplies, trailers; household and collectibles. Located at 39533 Valley Rd., Oconomowoc, WI. Visit website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Sandra Williams Living Estate Auction. Includes tractor & equipment; household, antiques & collectibles; lawn & garden; truck parts & accessories; trailers; snowmobiles; snowplows; tools; sporting and much more. For an expansive list, pictures & complete terms visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID#9051. Located at 6625 Northwestern Circle, Waterford, WI. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Antique Power at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. Includes tractors and farm items, truck, camper, cruisers, yacht and horse trailer. Auction held by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 6234 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. www.yoapandyoap.com, (920) 604-1704.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

**Union, IL

10:00 AM – Tractors: JD 2040 w/ JD 145 ldr & forks; IH 966 w/ axle duals; IH “M”; IH “Super M”; AC “G” w/ 1 btm plow; 3 Farmall Cubs; Farmall 130 as-is; JD 350 Crawler w/ ldr & backhoe; JD 3300 w/ Vermeer tree spade; Skid Steers, etc: JCB 260 Eco, 515 hrs., side door, 2 spd; Mustang 940 w/ forks; 2 grapple forks; log splitter; 7’ rock bucket; Gravely Collection: Several Gravely tractors; some 2 & 3 wheel w/ many attach. incl. decks, tillers, snow blowers & cultivators; Shop Items: Winpower 220 v. press. washer; Hobart 175 Mig Welder; Onan 45 EM dual fuel gen. set; radial arm saw; Koehring plate tamp; Agri-Fab vac; 30 + 1,000 LP tanks; wire & rope; Franklin stoves; Lincoln 250 welder; old drill press; Farm Equipment: JD 290 2R38 planter; Oliver 2 btm 3 pt. plow; IH 10’ disc; McKee #720 snow blower; Holland transplanter; Danhuser phd w/ 6” to 24” bits; Cycles: Honda 350.4; Suzuki RL 250; Honda 350 Rancher 4-wheeler; Lawn Equipment: JD 318 mower w/ 44 ldr,, deck & tiller; Hustler “Super Z” zero-turn; others unlisted; 2 round-fender JD 110’s w/decks; snowblowers, decks, tillers, parts; Travel Trailer: 1974 28’ Airstream; Dynaweld 24’ flatbed trlr; 2 – 2-wheel trailers w/o titles; Collectibles: Goose decoys; vintage 16 oz. Coke bottles; milk cans; Misc.: 4X8 diamond plate; Plexiglass O.H. doors; 3 farrow. crates; bale shredder; planter plates; barn beams; horse cutter & buggy; horse shoeing items; pasture renovator; bee equip. & extractor; much more; large amount of scrap iron; Note: Many items for collectors and handymen. All sells as-is. Loader available. Auction located at 15411 Marengo Rd., Union, IL, Dave Thede, owner 847-334-2039, 6:30 to 8:00 PM. For updates & pictures log on to AuctionZip.com. Auctioneers: Gordon Stade, Monroe Center, IL 847-514-2853 and Tim Hall, Kirkland, IL.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

**Sauk City, WI

11:00 AM – Equity Livestock of Stratford: Complete dispersal of milking cows and bred heifers for McNeely Dairy Farm. Selling 95 head of registered Holsteins. The entire herd is 100% organic. Cows are milking as high as 130 lbs. Also selling small herd of approximately 25 head of organic grade Holstein cows and springers. Located at Equity Livestock, 214910 Hwy 97, Stratford, WI. (715) 687-4101 www.equitycoop.com

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Great selection of items, includes River Valley custom concrete compact tractor, skid steer, trailers, off road trucks, lawn mower, rear and other concrete tools. Online bidding at hansenauctiongroup.com, bidding ends July 12. Open house from 10AM to 2PM, July 8 at 27828 100th Ave., Cadott, WI. For more info call 715-265-4656.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Bidding starts at $1. Includes construction, ag, heavy trucks and government consignments. Online bidding ends July 12. Open house by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088 for information. Bid online at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Summer fun starts here. Includes recreational vehicle, UTV, ATV, motorcycles, campers and more. Online bidding ends Tues., July 12. Open House by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088 for information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group online auctions, no start time specified. Over 450 items, highest bid wins. Online bidding ends July 13. Open House July 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Sale includes low hour tractors, hay equipment, skid steer, 4-wheelers and more. Open house located at 2428 32nd Ave., Woodville, WI. Call 715-265-4656. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

8:00 PM – Online Auction, includes tractors, equipment, service trucks, forklifts, mowers, plows, forage wagon, grain cart, spreader and more. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing and pictures. Call with consignments today.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

**Online Auction

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction: Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers. Live virtual online only auction. Also includes sleeper trucks, day cabs, Peterbuilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks and Volvos. There will be no on site bidding for this auction. Customers must register absentee or online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come first served. Auction site open by appointment, arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. Call 800-992-2893 for more information. For more information, visit usauctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on www.carleysales.com. If you would like something listed please call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontiernet.net. Auction conducted by and held at Carley Sales, Inc, E7019 Swamp Rd, Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

**Online Auction

12:00 PM – Live & online auction on the real estate and property of Jeff & Lorraine Trapp, 10980 Bestul Rd., Scandanavia, WI. 72.5-acre modern dairy farm to be offered in parcels. There will be an Open House Sat., July 23 from 11AM to 1PM. Farm machinery, special items, milking equipment. Online bidding at EquipmentFacts.com or ProxiBid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, (800) 472-0290. Visit NolanSales.com for photos.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (920) 493-2501.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

**Withee, WI

Now taking consignments for the August 26 auction, selling in 3 rings. Consign early, taking consignments until the lot is full. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.