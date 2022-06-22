Weekly Market Report: June 20, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of June 20, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: June 20, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 139.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 135.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 102.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 240.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 06/16/22 sale.

No test due to power outages following June 15 storm.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 200.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 20, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 127.00 to 138.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 130.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-124.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 56.00 to 82.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES (06/07/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 150.00 to 225.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 130.00-690.00; Bulls 230.00-360.00.

Poor Quality Calves:70.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: June 16, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 139.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 138.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 94.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 82.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 75.00 to 105.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 275.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: June 22, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-155.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00-144.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 122.00-144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-136.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 111.00-127.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/15/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 80.00 to 99.00.

Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 79.50.

Canners & Shells: 64.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 94.50 to 113.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 92.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 200.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 65.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 315.00 & down; heifers 225.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is June 23 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 21, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 127.00-130.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 126.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00-128.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 123.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 115.00-123.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 119.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 235.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 60.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-150.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-138.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-135.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 95.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-110.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-117.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-117.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-112.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 20, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 85.00 to 92.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 80.00.

Cutters: 60.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 130.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 130.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 137.00 to 142.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 220.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 175.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 360.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 20, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 85.00 to 101.00.

Most Market Cows: 65.00 to 84.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 64.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 123.00 to 137.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 119.00 to 131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 110.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 99.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-235.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 365.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-90.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: **June 15, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 73.00-78.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 125.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 75.00-120.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-80.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 210.00-270.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 21, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Southern and Northern Plains. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend in any region. Last week in the Texas Panhandle live purchases ranged from 136.00-140.00. In Kansas live purchases traded at 140.00. For the prior week in the Northern Plains and Western Cornbelt live purchases traded at 145.00 and, in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt, dressed purchases traded at 230.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 16, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 146.50-153.00; Mixed Grading: 140.00-146.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 145.00-150.00; Mixed Grading:138.00-144.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 126.50-142.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 100.00-125.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 75.00-100.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-74.00; Market Bulls: 69.00-115.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-85.00; 150-250 lbs: up to 75.00; Beef Calves: 100.00-185.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 172.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 130.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 136.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 123.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: up to 122.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: up to 111.00/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: up to 112.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 110.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct. Feeder Cattle Summary: June 17, 2022

Compared to last week: No trades this week for a trend

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: June 22, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 2.35-2.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.40-3.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.20/lb; Cull Rams: 1.15-1.60/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 16, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 150.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 170.00-240.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 20, 2022

As of 05/21/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-220.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 250.00-320.00; 70-100 lbs: 210.00-270.00; Ewes: 100.00-130.00; Rams: 100.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 14, 2022

As of 06/08/22: Feeder Lambs: 180.00-190.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-210.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-105.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-115.00.

**Fennimore: June 15, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 77.50-117.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 190.00-220.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 220.00-275.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 21, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 205.00-210.00; 70-90 lbs: up to 220.00; 90-120 lbs: up to 217.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 212.50.

Utility & Good Ewes: 80.00-105.00; Yearling Ewes: N/A.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: June 22, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 260.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 16, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 20, 2022

As of 05/21/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 400.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 180.00.

**Fennimore: June 15, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 100.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 165.00-215.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 225.00 to 270.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 360.00-520.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog report: June 17, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs 2.00 per head lower. Demand light for moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: June 14, 2022

Butchers: 60.00-68.00; Sows: 58.00-60.00; Boars: 20.00-26.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 16, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: June 13, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 54.00-56.00; Light Sows: 47.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 145.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 135.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 150.00-170.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 170.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse,June 21, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.5350/16.7725

Aug: -----/15.9350

Sept: 7.0150/15.2475

Dec.: 6.9225/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.9975/15.0475

May 6.9900/15.0100

Sept: 6.9475/14.3775

Dec: 6.2025/-------

Eggs

USDA Egg report: June 21, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 16 cents higher for Extra Large and Large, 8 cents higher for Medium. Producer prices are 8 cents higher for Large, 3 cents higher for Medium, and unchanged for Small. The undertone is firm. Retail and food service demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active.

Extra Large: 2.08-2.10; Large: 2.06-2.08; Medium: 1.76-1.78

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: June 15, 2022

Hay: No test; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 90.00-110.00/ton, Low quality 80.00/ton & down; baleage: 30.00-60.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: June 17, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: June 15, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: N/A; Large Square Hay: 140.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 130.00-135.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: N/A: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 22, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 100.00-180.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Fair: 80.00/ton; Sm. square: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 41.00-46.00/bale; Sm. Square: Good: 4.75/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: 100.00/ton.

Stratford Equity Market: June 07, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:4.00-5.50/bale.

Dairy

CME Class III Milk Futures

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 16, 2022

The dry whey price range contracted, while the bottom of the mostly shifted down. Generally, contacts say current prices are in an apropos trading window. Recently produced loads are moving into the high $.50s/low $.60s, while in-spec production from earlier in the spring is pricing toward the lower $.50s. Demand notes are mixed. Some traders say there are plenty of takers, yet. However, some producer contacts say they are at the drawing board and there are possibilities of updating their pricing methods to move more loads at larger volumes before buildups begin. Production has been somewhat steady, despite worker and supply chain issues being regularly reported in recent months. There is undoubtedly plenty of milk in the upper Midwest, as $5 discounts on spot milk were reported this week into Class III channels. Animal feed whey prices are unchanged on quiet trading. Brokers say feed whey buyers are eschewing current market prices when possible, despite a potential market price rebound due to expected slips in summer milk output. Dry whey market tones are uncertain.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4800 - .5000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5400 - .6000.

Dairy Market Review: June 17, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9400. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9560 (-0.0230).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.1575 and 40# blocks at $2.1450. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1795 (-0.0790) and blocks, $2.1705 (-0.1025).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is readily available for cheese producers throughout the regions. Spot milk prices in the Midwest ranged from $5 to $1 under Class III. Despite the extra milk, cheesemakers in all regions are reporting regular concerns regarding shorthandedness and supply chain snags at the production level. Demand notes are mixed, but Western contacts relay some consumer hesitance at current upward price movements. Export demand remains healthy, based on competitive global cheese values. Block and barrel prices on the CME are under some downward pressure. Cheese stocks are noted as balanced to slowly building.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Summer temperatures are starting to affect cream availability at the butter churn. Additionally, increased ice cream production has thinned cream availability, particularly in the Midwest and East. Butter plant managers continue to prepare for fall demand needs, as they churn and/or micro-fix at somewhat active levels, although staffing shortages are being regularly reported throughout the nation. Seasonally, butter demand is currently somewhat quiet, although it continues to meet producers' expectations. Butter market tones remain quite firm, as prices continue to hover just under the $3 benchmark.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is somewhat mixed across the country, but output is generally trending level to lower. Hot temperatures across southern states, from coast to coast, are impacting cow comfort and contributing to declining farm level milk output. Production is flat in the Pacific Northwest and varies in the Northeast. Bottling sales are stable to seasonally lower. Class III demand is steadily strong, boosted by robust cheese production across the country.

CME Commodities Futures

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com