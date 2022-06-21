Auction Calendar: June 24, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Real estate and equipment of Dan Krause/Midway Equipment Estate. 10.98 acres in the town of Lena, Oconto County. Includes a headed shop with concrete floor, 14x16 overhead door, 200 amp service and finished steel lined walls. All inventory includes tools, shop equipment, and many misc. Items. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Auction Inc. Sale located at 7785 Midway Rd., Lena, WI. Visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos.

Ripon, WI

10:00 AM – Richard and Joyce Harvey/Harvey Farm Estate. Preview at 8:30 AM. Items include 1923 Ford Model T, 2003 Ford E-450 Grand Touring Series RV, anvil, and blacksmith tools, hand power tools, vintage matchbooks, vintage bicycles, Red Wing Crocks, rough sawn lumber, farm antiques, outdoor items and more. Contact us or visit the website for a complete listing and photos. Furniture items sold inside the home. Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC. (920) 730-0292. www.loderbauerauction.com. Sale location: N5691 Brooklyn G, RIpon, WI.

Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Machinery, vehicles, gator and more. Estate of Mike Klawitter. Includes combine, skid loader and tractor, farm machinery, ATVs vehicles, motorcycle, trailer and boat, sporting equipment, shop equipment, lawn and garden, collectibles and household items. Location: N1485 Hwy 49, Berlin, WI. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction and Action agency Real Estate LLC. 920-748-3000. www.wagnersautionandrealestate.com

Rock City, IL

10:00 AM – Roger, Sandy, Brett & Andrea Willing Family auction. Includes tractors, skid loader, farm machinery and equipment. Live auction along with online bidding via equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneers include Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI (608-328-4878) and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608-558-4924). Visit www.bm-auctions.com for information. For auction information, contact Roger at 815-449-2965 or Brett at 815-275-9630. Located at: 8632 E. Cedarville Rd., Rock City, IL.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Forestville, WI

11:00 AM – Carmody Dairy: Gordon and Diane Carmody. Selling live and simulcast at Noon with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Great Farm Equip. Retirement Auction. No location or time listed yet, but auction includes Case 970, NH TR99 Combine, Planters, Tillage, hardi commander sprayer, gravity box selection, and more. Watch www.millernco.com for updates, online info and complete listings.

Milton, WI

10:00 AM – Mary Boston Estate. Items include tractors, farm machinery, forklift, shop equipment, tools, antique farm machinery, snow blower, lawn care and more. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Located at 8928 East Bowers Lake Rd., Milton WI. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction – Expecting 300-500 head. Call with consignments, great buyer support. More information on website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Premier Livestock & Auction LLC, sale location N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

Online Auction

Opens Monday, June 20, ends Tuesday, June 28 at 7 PM. Alan Andrus Dairy Cattle Inventory Reduction Auction. Timed online cattle inventory reduction auction. Selling 180 Holstein milking cows in pot load groups of 36 head. Herd is overstocked and needs to free up stall space. Location: N10795 Lake Dr., Birnamwood, WI. Alan Andrus: 715-853-5608. See listings and photos at steffesgroup.com.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Dairy Auction at Great Northern Sales Arena. 1st and 2nd lactation fresh cows selling. Grade registered, freestall-parlor cows, superb udders, low scc, stall barn cows. Outstanding group of fresh 1st and 2nd lactation cows selling from regular consignors. Check www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for full details. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com. Great Northern Land and Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23, E, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Online Auction

Bidding ends at 10 AM for the Patricia Plutowski Estate, online only auction. Online bidding, details and photos at www.gavinbros.com. Preview to be held Mon., June 27, 11AM to 1PM. Sale includes farm machinery, tractor/skidsteer, farm items, truck, car, trailer, guns, household and collectibles. Bid/view at www.gavinbros.com. W11603 Hwy 127 Portage, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Colo, Iowa

9:30 AM – 3 farm auctions, live and online sales, located at the Daily Auction Company Facility, 110 Collins St., Colo, Iowa. Retirement farm auction includes tractors, combine-heads, sprayer, AMS equipment, planter, drill, cult, tillage and grain handling equipment. Also includes trucks and trailers. All from Den-Tone Farms. Contact Denny Wilkening at 515-291-2281 for info. Also selling is Stan Wilkening Retirement farm auction. This line includes tractors, AMS equipment, combine/heads, planter, tillage, grain handling equipment and trucks and trailers. Contact Stan Wilkening at 515-291-0036 for info. Auction also includes a seed corn harvesting equipment auction from Couser Cattle Company from Nevada, IA. This sale includes tractors, power units, corn heads, dump carts, header trailers and more. For more info, contact Tim Couser at 515-231-3851. www.dailyauctioncompany.com for details. Internet bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com.

**Online Only Auction

No Start/open time specified. Online Auction, Dorothy Krause Estate, 5151 County T, Watertown, WI. Bids for this online auction may be entered at auctiontime.com. All equipment is in good repair, housed, used on a small farm, and can be inspected prior to the auction by appointment only. Sale includes a tractor, farm equipment, trailer, and trucks. The registered auctioneer is Bill Stade. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

**Loyal, WI

Special dairy sale with hay auction beginning at 10:00 AM followed by dairy animals at 11:00 AM. Complete herd dispersal includes 35 Holstein cows and 9 Holsteins on early consignment. 35 cows on pasture, milked in parlor, housed in tie stalls in winter, 60 lbs. scc, fully vaccinated. Includes Red and Whites. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Auctioneers: Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240), John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897 and John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2781). www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

**Whitewater, WI

10:00 AM – Merwyn Taylor Trust Auction, W5499 Greening Rd., Whitewater, WI. Sales include vehicles, engines, car parts, UTV, trailers, loaders, farm equipment, boats, a camper, outdoor equipment, tools, household items and more. Visit Stade Auction website at www.stateauction.com for full listing and photos. This is an interesting assortment of items. No preview until July 1. Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Bill Stade, 920-647-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-647-3236.

TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022

**Two Rivers, WI

11:00 AM – Collins Combo Summer Edition features the estate of Ronald Messman, Two Rivers, WI. Held at the Rockland Town Hall, 615 Milwaukee St, Collins, WI. Bidding live simulcast online with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Includes Estate JD equipment line – JD 4440, JD 60 tractors, JD 4420, combine, seeders, planting and tillage equipment, rotor, and more. Miller N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Greg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

JULY 8 AND 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on www.carleysales.com. If you would like something listed please call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontiernet.net. Auction conducted by and held at Carley Sales, Inc, E7019 Swamp Rd, Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (920) 493-2501.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

**Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.