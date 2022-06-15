Weekly Market Report: June 14, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of June 7, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: June 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 95.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 260.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 275.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 05/19/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 96.00-121.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-146.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 91.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 80.00-107.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 200.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 136.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 135.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 121.00 to 127.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-118.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 86.00.

Cutters & Utility: 51.00 to 78.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (06/07/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 215.00 to 290.00.

Light Weight Calves: 130.00 to 200.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-290.00; Bulls 250.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: June 14, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 139.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for:66.00 to 82.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 70.00 to 200.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: June 13, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.50-150.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-140.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 115.00-144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-127.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 108.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/08/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 102.00.

Cutters & Utility: 62.00 to 81.50.

Canners & Shells: 61.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 111.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 205.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 300.00 & down; heifers 260.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 09, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 98.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Stronger

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 140.00-190.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 295.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is June 23 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 14, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 124.00-132.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 123.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 122.00-129.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 121.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 91.00-105.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 102.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 255.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 0105.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 355.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady to stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-145.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-147.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-118.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-123.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-119.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 13, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 80.00 to 90.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 80.00.

Cutters: 60.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 125.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 131.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 135.00 to 138.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 275.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 75.00 to 175.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 360.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 14, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 105.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 81.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 138.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 125.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 114.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 116.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 99.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 130.00-310.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 140.00 to 360.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-70.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-78.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 130.00-190.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 40.00-115.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 175.00-225.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 13, 2022

Friday in Kansas cash trading was slow to moderate with moderate demand. Compared to last week the bulk of live traded 2.00 higher at 137.00, with a few up to 140.00. In Texas cash trading was limited on light demand. A few live traded at 137.00. Not enough trades for a full market trend. Wednesday was the last reported market with live at 136.00. In Nebraska live traded from 142.00-143.00 and dressed from 225.00- 226.00. In the Western Cornbelt live traded from 142.00-143.00 and dressed, on a light test, at 225.00. In Colorado live traded at 141.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 14, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 13, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 137.00-146.00; Mixed Grading: 100.00-136.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 135.00-147.00; Mixed Grading:100.00-134.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 122.00-133.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 70.00-121.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 67.00-90.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-66.00; Market Bulls: 67.00-114.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 885.00-1760.00; Cow/calf pairs: 900.00-985.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 45.00-110.00; 150-250 lbs: 1N/A; Beef Calves: 100.00-180.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 201.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 163.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 143.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 186.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 149.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 145.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: 138.00-149.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: N/A.; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: 94.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 10, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand Moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (0.7% Steers, 39.6% Dairy Steers, 20% Heifers, 39.6% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: June 13, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.90-2.40/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.55-3.05/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.35/lb; Cull Rams: 1.20-1.25/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 13, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 170.00-240.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 13, 2022

As of 05/21/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-220.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 250.00-320.00; 70-100 lbs: 210.00-270.00; Ewes: 100.00-130.00; Rams: 100.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 14, 2022

As of 06/08/22: Feeder Lambs: 180.00-190.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-210.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-105.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-115.00.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 67.50-115.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 185.00-220.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 190.00-240.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 14, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 70-90 lbs: 50.00-210.00; 90-120 lbs: 165.00-227.50.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 145.00-175.00; Unshorn Lambs: 175.00-225.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-125.00; Yearling Ewes: 125.00-160.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: June 13, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 320.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 285.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 13, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 13, 2022

As of 05/21/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 400.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 180.00.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 100.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 165.00-215.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 225.00 to 270.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 360.00-520.00.

Hogs

USDA report: June 10, 2022

Compared to last week: Weaned pigs steady. Feeder pigs 5.00 lower All pigs mostly steady. Demand moderate on moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: June 14, 2022

Butchers: 60.00-68.00; Sows: 58.00-60.00; Boars: 20.00-26.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 13, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: June 13, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 54.00-56.00; Light Sows: 47.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 14, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 95.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 110.00-150.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 155.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: June 14, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.6600/17.1700

Aug: -----/16.3600

Sept: 7.2900/15.5975

Dec.: 7.2050/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.2475/15.2875

May 7.2600/15.2275

Sept: 6.7200/14.3150

Dec: 6.5100/-------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: June 13, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 7 cents lower for Extra Large and Large, 15 cents lower for Medium. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady to fully steady. Demand is moderate to instances fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.92-1.94; Large: 1.90-1.92; Medium: 1.68-1.70

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: June 15, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 135.00-165.00/ton; Low Quality: 130.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 135.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 130.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-140.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 10, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: N/A; Large Square Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:85.00-110.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: 1.80-2.00/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 15, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 300.00/ton; Good: 150.00-170.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: N/A; Sm. square: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 41.00-45.00/bale; Sm. Square: Good: 4.50/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 07, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:4.00-5.50/bale.

Dairy

CME Class III Milk Futures

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 09, 2022

Dry whey prices were steady in most facets, although the price moved slightly higher on the top of the range. Contacts say there has been a stabilizing correction on the edible whey market. Demand has picked up, and some expect that to continue into the early summer season. They say this could create a potentially tighter market, as milk supplies are expected to slide with the warmer temperatures. Milk availability within the region currently, though, has recently increased coming off the holiday last week. Cheesemakers are and have been quite busy working through the extra milk recently available. Animal feed whey prices are unchanging on quiet markets.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4850 - .64500; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5500 - .6000.

Dairy Market Review: June 10, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9750. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9790 (+0.0740).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2425 and 40# blocks at $2.2550. The weekly average for barrels is $2.2585 (-0.0209) and blocks, $2.2730 (+0.0199).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheesemakers across the country say that milk supplies are available for production facilities to run active schedules. Some Midwest contacts relay that production schedules are limited by labor shortages. These shortages as well as delayed deliveries of production supplies are causing some cheesemakers in the West to run below capacity. Meanwhile, a few barrel cheese plant operators in the Midwest are reporting some maintenance related downtime this week. Midwest cheese orders are stable and/or meeting seasonal expectations.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Across all regions, cream inventories are tightening. Despite this, some contacts in the Northeast report that cream is more available than is typical at this time of year. In the Central region, some butter makers indicate that they are increasing their micro-fixing. Plant managers in the region have been reporting staffing shortages for months, and some are concerned with the additional employees needed for micro-fixing. In the Northeast and West, consumer demand for butter at both retail and food service markets has softened. Some purchasers in these regions are, reportedly, selecting lower-priced private label brands of butter due to higher retail prices.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is mixed across the nation and, in some cases, within the same region. Northeast contacts report three different levels of milk output: lower, steady, and higher. Midwestern contacts say milk is relatively sideways, as weather has yet to warm up enough to dissipate output. Western contacts report a mixture of milk levels, from steady to higher in the Rocky Mountain area to lower in the southwest states like Arizona and New Mexico. Bottling is seasonally slower throughout the country.

CME Commodities Futures