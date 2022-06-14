Auction Calendar: June 17, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC Machinery Auction (now accepting consignments). Consign early, nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Includes 2 full lines of equipment consigned, selling in 3 rings. Ring 1 and 2 start time at 9:30 AM. Includes tractors, combines, dozers, grain, dump trucks, sprayer, manure equipment, ATV, Hay and Forage, trucks, cars, vans, lawn tractors, general farm equipment, and more. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Verona, WI

9:30 AM – On Site Live Auction. Craig Rhiner (608) 669-0610. Includes tractors, collectible John Deere equipment, Collectibles, trailer equipment, garden and tractors, misc. and more. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auctions. Auctioneer- Don Kleven. Located at 7266 Riverside Rd., Verona, WI.

Oregon, IL

8:00 AM – Janssen Ag Services LLC two day business relocation auction. Farm & construction equipment, truck and trailers, parts, tools, online bidding with levelbid.com, proxibid.com or equipmentfacts.com. For full list, pictures and terms, go to www.skauctions.net, www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com, or www.facebook.com/janssenagservicesllc. Located at 4779 S. Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Ben & Carolyn Jasper Estate, W2356 County B, Watertown, WI. Note: The Jaspers were big auction goers. There are a lot more items than listed. All tractors & vehicles do not run. They ran when parked, but have been sitting for years. Some interesting items. See our website for additional pictures: www.stadeauction.com WI registered auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – Double estate auction. Includes a clean case 580 K construction king tractor, 2WD, cab, Honda Valkyrie with California side car and Gold Wing GL 1500 trike, JI Case agitator threshing machine and lots of tools, farm primitives, enamel wear, plus miscellaneous items. Miller N Co Auctions. Located at the warehouse at 511 Menasha St., Reedsville, WI. Visit www.millernco.com to see pics and list updates as the warehouse is cleaned out.

Marathon, WI

10:00 AM– Live and online auction. On the farm machinery of Duwaine and Candyce Krautkramer. Includes exceptionally clean and shedded farm equipment, many misc. Items and more. Online bidding is available at www.equipmentfats.com and www.proxibid.com. Auction located at 232964 N 152nd Ave., Marathon, WI. Conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, visit website at www.nolansales.com for full information.

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Selling 2 rings. Sale includes trailers, shop equipment, tools, wood working equipment, generators and washers engines, construction equipment, yard and garden equipment, prints, signs, collectibles and more. Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Reg. WI auctioneers Dean George (608-751-5703) and Kale George (608-882-6123). Visit www.georgeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Located at 170 South Union St., Evansville, WI.

Oregon, IL

9:00 AM – Two-day business relocation auction. Sales include antiques, collectibles, signs, toys, household items and vehicles. Online bidding with proxibid.com. Real estate with house shop sits on 10.5 acres. Real estate sells at 1 PM, vehicles at 2 PM. Janssen Ag Services LLC. For full list, pictures and terms, go to www.skauctions.net, www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com, or www.facebook.com/janssenagservicesllc. Located at 4779 S. Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL.

**DeForest, WI

9:30 AM – Selling 2 rings. Gullickson Farm LP Retirement. Construction tractors and attachments, combine/heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, grain handling, livestock equipment, lawn, garden and recreation and more. Visit our website at www.colbob.com for photos. Located at 7575 Norway Rd., Deforest, WI. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

**Oxford, WI

Huber Brothers Open House. Address: 3848 Hwy P. 170 tractors to view, food available. (608) 697-7653. Signs on Hwy 82 and Hwy G west of Oxford and signs on Hwy. 23 and Hwy. G east of the Dells.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Virtual Online Auction

10:00 AM – Franklin County, Iowa Land Auction – includes 228 acres (subject to survey), 2 tracts. Brocka land is in Section 36, West Fork Township, Franklin County Iowa. Investors or farmers, mark calendars now. High quality tracts offer productive Readlyn, Kenyon and Tripoli soils, Tract 1 boasts a CSR2 of 87.3 and Tract 2 features a CSR2 of 88.2. Gordon Brocka Estate, Marietta Brocka Residuary Trust. Auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Dan Sullivan: (844) 84702161. Also selling construction and tiling equipment, tractors, trucks, and trailers, and more. Details and photos available online June 15 at 10 AM. Sullivan Auctioneers - (844) 847-2161.

Online Auction

Collector tractors, farm machinery, TMR mixer, power feed cart and other barn related items. Sale includes over 200 items. Open house Wed., June 15 from 10 AM to 2 PM at N13639 County V, Boyceville, WI. Hansen Auction Group. Online bidding ends June 20. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Call 715-265-4656 for more information.

**ONLINE AUCTION

10:00 AM – Open House till noon. George Holub Estate Auction #2 – Rice Lake, WI. Includes ‘59 Moon Lit Car, and a ‘48 Mercury V8 Flathead, long guns, lawn items, farm items, shop and tools, recreational, musical instruments, slot machines and more. Listing does not indicate where to bid on online items.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Online Auction

Ford tractor, vintage vehicles, boats, lumber and more! Sale includes over 400 items. See website for open house details – www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house located at 9021 Parkshore Dr., Minocqua, WI. Online bidding ends Tues., June 21. Bid at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Hansen Auction Group, call 715-265-4656 for information.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef, cows and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head! Call to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders! Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC, 715-229-2500.

**Online Auction

Online auction ends Tuesday, June 21. 28’x36’ barn to be taken down, 1690 E. Division St., Barron, WI. June Mondovi Farm Consignment Auction includes trailers, combine, lawn tractors, tractors, farm equipment, ATV and more. For more information visit Hansenandyoung.com.

**Online Auction

Tractors and machinery including: Case IH 5140 Maxxum Tractor MFWD, 2-remotes, 3pt, pto, quad range power shift, 5,735 hours, s/n JJF1011719; International 1486 Tractor, cab, 2wd, 2-remotes, 540/1000 pto, 6,080 hours, Sukup 1800 Stalk Chopper; Case IH 5400 Grain Drill, with no –till cart, double disc, press wheels; John Deere 7000 4 row wide corn planter, dry fertilizer; Gehl Scavenger II slinger manure spreader, tandem axle; Hiniker 24’ field cultivator with drag; 12 shank disc chisel; Spee Co Trailer wood splitter, 8 hp motor; 3pt brush hog; fast hitch blade; Badger Silage Blower; Agri-Metal bedding chopper; skidsteer mount rubber tire scrapper. Preview: Monday, June 20 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup: Wednesday, June 22 from 9 AM to 1 PM. Bidding ends Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00 AM. W10598 Krejchik Rd. Portage, WI. Partial list, online bidding and pictures visit www.gavinbros.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

**Withee, WI

Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete herd dispersal #1 includes 100 Holstein dairy cows coming from John Wolf & Sons, Kellog, MN. It also includes reputation dairy consignments with 12 young Fancy Holstein dairy cows from Jim & Rhonda Dehnke Dairy Farm, Fall Creek, WI. Pictures on website. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-229-8283 for information.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 head selling, 10 registered Brown Swiss, 7 Jersey cross-breeds all 2 yr. Old and bred, and 5 Red & White, all 2 yr. Olds and fresh. Mostly free stall adapted. Watch next week’s paper for complete details including location. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, 414-587-4402.

**Rockton, IL

10:00 AM – Randy & Heide Drummond. Sale includes tractors, hay equipment, trailer, UTV, golf cart, shop equipment, zero turn livestock equipment, sporting goods, antiques and collectibles, and household items. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Dean and Kale George. Dean (608-751-5703), Kale (608-882-6123). Location: 14788 Prairie Rd., Rockton, IL.

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dohm’s Dairy Acres Online Only Dairy Cattle Auction. 60 Head of high-quality dairy cattle. Catalog, online bidding and pictures at www.gavinbros.com. W10372 State Rd. 60, Lodi, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

**Online Auction

6:00 PM – The Hugh (Bud) McGowan Tractor Collection, 3054 County G, Oxford, WI. Includes 971 John Deere 820, 1953 IH Farmall Super H, 1978 Ford Ranger, 1951 Case SC, Ford 861, and more. Hamele Auctions - (608) 742-5000. Preview held June 22 from 2-4 PM. See website for bidding and full catalog– HameleAuctions.com.

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction. Sale consists of 2 and 3-year-old, mostly all just fresh, AI sired and free stall adapted with good disposition, low SCC and on a good vaccination program. 75 head of high quality cattle including 12 brown Swiss, 5 Jersey, 6 Red and White, and a pair of Ayrshires and Shorthorns. Location: 2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI. Call Ron Roskopf (414) 587-4402 for more information.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay auction. Dairy Cows at 11:00 AM. Special dairy and feeder sale. Includes 10 Holstein and 7 registered Brown Swiss cows. Also includes a Jersey Breeding bull, 4 Holstein steers, 3 Fleckvieh steers and 11 Holstein steers. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. Auctioneers Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240), John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897), and John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2781). Office – 715-255-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Real estate and equipment of Dan Krause/Midway Equipment Estate. 10.98 acres in the town of Lena, Oconto County. Includes a headed shop with concrete floor, 14x16 overhead door, 200 amp service and finished steel lined walls. All inventory includes tools, shop equipment, and many misc. Items. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Auction Inc. Sale located at 7785 Midway Rd., Lena, WI. Visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos.

** Ripon, WI

10:00 AM – Richard and Joyce Harvey/Harvey Farm Estate. Preview at 8:30 AM. Items include 1923 Ford Model T, 2003 Ford E-450 Grand Touring Series RV, anvil, and blacksmith tools, hand power tools, vintage matchbooks, vintage bicycles, Red Wing Crocks, rough sawn lumber, farm antiques, outdoor items and more. Contact us or visit the website for a complete listing and photos. Furniture items sold inside the home. Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC. (920) 730-0292. www.loderbauerauction.com. Sale location: N5691 Brooklyn G, RIpon, WI.

**Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Machinery, vehicles, gator and more. Estate of Mike Klawitter. Includes combine, skid loader and tractor, farm machinery, ATVs vehicles, motorcycle, trailer and boat, sporting equipment, shop equipment, lawn and garden, collectibles and household items. Location: N1485 St. Rd. 49, Berlin, WI. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction and Action agency Real Estate LLC. 920-748-3000. www.wagnersautionandrealestate.com

**Rock City, IL

10:00 AM – Roger, Sandy, Brett & Andrea Willing Family Auction. Includes tractors, skid loader, farm machinery and equipment. Live auction along with online bidding via equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneers include Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI (608-328-4878) and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608-558-4924). Visit www.bm-auctions.com for information. For auction information, contact Roger at 815-449-2965 or Brett at 815-275-9630. Located at: 8632 E. Cedarville Rd., Rock City, IL.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Forestville, WI

11:00 AM – Carmody Dairy: Gordon and Diane Carmody. Selling live and simulcast at Noon with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Great Farm Equip. Retirement Auction. No location or time listed yet, but auction includes Case 970, NH TR99 Combine, Planters, Tillage, hardi commander sprayer, gravity box selection, and more. Watch www.millernco.com for updates, online info and complete listings.

**Milton, WI

10:00 AM – Mary Boston Estate. Items include tractors, farm machinery, forklift, shop equipment, tools, antique farm machinery, snow blower, lawn care and more. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Located at 8928 East Bowers Lake Rd., Milton WI. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction – Expecting 300-500 head. Call with consignments, great buyer support. More information on website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Premier Livestock & Auction LLC, sale location N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

**Online Auction

Opens Monday, June 20, ends Tuesday, June 28 at 7 PM. Alan Andrus Dairy Cattle Inventory Reduction Auction. Timed online cattle inventory reduction auction. Selling 180 Holstein milking cows in pot load groups of 36 head. Herd is overstocked and needs to free up stall space. Location: N10795 Lake Dr., Birnamwood, WI. Alan Andrus: 715-853-5608. See listings and photos at steffesgroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Colo, Iowa

9:30 AM – 3 farm auctions, live and online sales, located at the Daily Auction Company Facility, 110 Collins St., Colo, Iowa. Retirement farm auction includes tractors, combine-heads, sprayer, AMS equipment, planter, drill, cult, tillage and grain handling equipment. Also includes trucks and trailers. All from Den-Tone Farms. Contact Denny Wilkening at 515-291-2281 for info. Also selling is Stan Wilkening Retirement farm auction. This line includes tractors, AMS equipment, combine/heads, planter, tillage, grain handling equipment and trucks and trailers. Contact Stan Wilkening at 515-291-0036 for info. Auction also includes a seed corn harvesting equipment auction from Couser Cattle Company from Nevada, IA. This sale includes tractors, power units, corn heads, dump carts, header trailers and more. For more info, contact Tim Couser at 515-231-3851. www.dailyauctioncompany.com for details. Internet bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com.

JULY 8 & 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (920) 493-2501.