Weekly Market Report: June 07, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of June 7, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources. Some reports may be unchanged due to Memorial Day holiday.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: June 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 147.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 95.50.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 111.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 247.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 320.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 05/19/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 96.00-121.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-146.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 91.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 80.00-107.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 200.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 138.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 121.00 to 127.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-118.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 83.00 to 93.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 82.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 88.00 & down.

CALVES (05/31/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 150.00 to 210.00.

Light Weight Calves: 90.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-260.00; Bulls 220.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: June 07, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 137.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 135.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 77.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 56.00 to 76.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 70.00 to 225.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 260.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: June 06, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00-149.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 129.00-139.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00-142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/01/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00-128.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-123.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 79.00 to 94.50.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 78.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 89.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light and Over-conditioned Bulls: 81.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 210.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 65.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 380.00 & down; heifers 255.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 07, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 136.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 94.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Very Strong

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 280.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is June 9 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00-134.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 124.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-132.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 91.00-105.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Sharply Lower

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 245.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 50.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-150.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-142.50; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-135.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-118.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-110.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 06, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 125.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 125.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 137.00 to 142.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 170.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 340.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 265.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 02, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 98.00.

Most Market Cows: 65.00 to 77.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 64.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 135.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 112.00 to 125.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 111.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 120.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls:104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00-315.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 155.00 to 365.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-70.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-78.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 130.00-190.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 40.00-115.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 175.00-225.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 06, 2022

For Friday negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand in Kansas, Nebraska, and the Western Cornbelt. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Texas Panhandle. Wednesday was the last reported market in any region. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 135.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 139.00 and 222.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 140.00 and 222.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 07, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 06, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 135.00-143.50; Mixed Grading: 90.00-134.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 135.00-144.00; Mixed Grading: No test.

Finished Dairy Steers: 120.00-141.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 89.00-119.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-114.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-64.00; Market Bulls: 60.00-108.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 100.00-200.00; 150-250 lbs: 100.00 & down; Beef Calves: 150.00-210.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 95.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 159.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 170.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 133.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 157.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 147.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 129.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 120.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 126.00/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: Up to 117.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct: Feeder Cattle Summary, June 03, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (12.7% Dairy Steers, 74.5% Heifers, 12.7% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: June 06, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.90-2.40/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.55-3.05/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.35/lb; Cull Rams: 1.20-1.25/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 06, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-200.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 06, 2022

As of 05/21/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-220.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 250.00-320.00; 70-100 lbs: 210.00-270.00; Ewes: 100.00-130.00; Rams: 100.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2022

As of 06/01/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-210.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-210.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: 85.00-90.00.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 67.50-115.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 185.00-220.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 190.00-240.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 07, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 145.00-227.50; 70-90 lbs: 150.00-205.00; 90-120 lbs: 157.50-220.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 165.00 & down; Unshorn Lambs: 180.00-205.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 70.00-95.00; Yearling Ewes: 155.00 & down.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: June 06, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 320.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 285.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 06, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 140.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 06, 2022

As of 05/21/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 400.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 180.00.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 100.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 165.00-215.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 225.00 to 270.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 360.00-520.00.

Hogs

USDA Report: June 03, 2022

Compared to last week: Weaned pigs and feeder pigs mostly steady to weak. Demand moderate on moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2022

Butchers: 70.00-73.00; Sows: 58.00-60.00; Boars: 24.00-28.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 06, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: June 06, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 54.00-56.00; Light Sows: 47.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 07, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 75.00-95.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 75.00-85.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 95.00-180.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 115.00-160.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 130.00-200.00.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, June 6, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.3650/17.0525

Aug: -----/16.4125

Sept: 7.0900/15.6425

Dec.: 6.9800/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.0275/15.3350

May 7.0350/15.3150

Sept: 6.4675/14.4575

Dec: 6.2450/-------

Eggs

USDA Report, June 06, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 4 cents lower for Extra Large and Large, 8 cents lower for Medium. Producer prices are 3 cents lower for Large, 7 cents lower for Medium, and unchanged on Small. The undertone is steady to weak. Demand continues to range light to fairly good for the light to moderate offerings. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is slow to moderate.

Extra Large: 1.99-2.01; Large: 1.97-1.99; Medium: 1.83-1.85

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: June 7, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 80.00-110.00/ton, Low quality 70.00/ton & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 03, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: June 1, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: N/A; Large Square Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:85.00-110.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: 1.80-2.00/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 7, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 300.00/ton; Good: 165.00/ton; Fair: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 50.00-100.00/ton; Sm. square: 4.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 41.00-48.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 31, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 02, 2022

Central region dry whey prices are steady on the range, while the mostly series contracted this week. Production rates have recently increased, as flush level milk supplies and seasonally quieting bottling orders have put more milk into Class III plants. Despite regularly reported staffing and supply chain shortages, whey production and inventories have increased. Some buyers say offers at or just below the $.60 mark are not being entertained. Not all contact notes are bearish. Permeate and deproteinized whey markets have begun to perk up, and some contacts expect dry whey market tones to follow suit. There are also some signals that Shanghai's allayment of COVID restrictions will eventually equate to a return of the globally significant whey importer.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4850 - .6400; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5500 - .6000.

Dairy Market Review, June 3, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9150. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9050 (+0.0225).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2450 and 40# blocks at $2.2700. The weekly average for barrels is $2.2794 (-0.0321) and blocks, $2.2531 (-0.0629).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Throughout the country, milk is available, allowing cheese producers to run active schedules. Contacts in the Midwest and West continue to report that they have labor shortages. Some plant managers in the West say that those shortages and delays to production supply deliveries are causing them to run below capacity. Cheesemakers in the Midwest say that they are busy trying to keep up with strong seasonal demand for curd and processed cheese. Retail demand is steady to lower in the Northeast but unchanged in the West. Export purchasing is strong, as contacts in the West say that they are receiving orders for loads to ship to Asian markets in early 2023.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available across all regions. Contacts in the West say that demand has picked back up following Memorial Day weekend. Butter makers throughout the country say that staffing shortages are reducing their butter output. Stakeholders in the Central region say that increased cream availability has allowed them to spend more time on churning rather than micro-fixing bulk butter.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk output remains mixed from one region to the next. Midwestern contacts say milk yields likely peaked sometime in May, but cooler temperatures continue to keep output more steady than lower. Northeastern contacts relay similar sentiments. Output reports in Florida and throughout the West are mostly steady or lower. As Class I demand expectedly ebbs due to school ordering hiatuses, Class II and Class III processors are taking on extra milk. Cheesemakers reported spots of $2.75 under Class to Class. Cream was also generally more available during the shortened work week, as multiples slid lower in the Midwest and East, while continued demand from ice cream/cream cheese manufacturers pushed multiples higher in the West.

CME Commodities Futures

