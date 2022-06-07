Auction Calendar: June 10, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Denmark, WI

11:00 AM – Quality Living Estate Auction – Andy & Judy Dobesh, Absolute retirement auction. This outstanding auction includes a splendid tractor lineup, along with vehicles, mowers, antiques and collectibles, tools and more. Also includes Sugar Shack Contents: Maple syrup cooker, pails, bags, jars, and more. Rough cut lumber, mixed oak, cedar, etc. Shop includes skat blast dry cabinet, air compressor, and lots more. Located at 5332 S. County T, Denmark Wisconsin, located 5 ½ miles north of Denmark on County T. Miller N Co Auction. View pics and detailed listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com.

FRI. & SAT., JUNE 10 & 11

New Paris, IN

11:00 AM – Friday and 9 AM Saturday. Freeman Riddle Collection. Auction held at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Day 1 includes live on-site bidding only, featuring high quality John Deere tractor parts and accessories, and a full line of shop tools and more. Gates will open at 8 AM for previewing on day 1. Day 2 includes online bidding, live on-site bidding for tractors, truck, backhoe and implements. Starting with trailer load of high-quality John Deere tractor parts. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com (877) 915-4440.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Fitchburg, WI

11:00 AM – Mary Markwardt Trust. Large auction which may be selling in 2 sale rings, please bring a bidding partner. Including tractors, crawler dozers, skid loaders, combines, machinery, trucks, cars, shop equipment, tools, farm antiques and much more. Auction located at 6050 County M, Fitchburg, WI. For a complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Online Auction

June Consignment Auctions. 2 auctions held via Hansen Auction Group. Auction 1 includes construction, ag, heavy trucks and government equipment. Auction 2 includes recreational vehicles, ATV, UTV, motorcycles, campers, boats and more! Online bidding for both auctions ends June 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088.

Online Auction

Gari-Alan Farm registered Hereford mature cow herd auction. Raising quality polled Herefords since 1960, highest bid wins. Offering cow/calf pairs, fall calving cows, fall bull and heifer calves and herd sire. All are registered. Open house Saturday, June 4 from 10 to 2. Hansen Auction Group. Call Olivia at 920-723-3832. N6060 Hilltop Lane, Johnson Creek, WI. Bid now at hansenaucitongroup.com.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction, expecting 200 head. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500. Auction by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

**Fennimore, WI

8:00 AM – Large machinery consignment auction. Jeff’s Tractors LLC. Sale includes tractors, skid steers and mini excavators, mowers and UTV, combines, farm retirement line, Roger Updike estate line, farm line, hay equipment, tillage, harvest, planting and unused items. Located at 12011 Hwy 61, Fennimore WI. Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction co., Muscoda, WI. Visit jeffstractorsandmacinery.com for pictures/info.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Premier Livestock & Auction LLC, dairy cattle auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal #1 of Tim Bublitz, Owen, WI includes 62 Holstein dairy cows including many Red and Whites. The herd has 5 dry cows. Herd dispersal #2 of Joe Schrock and Family, Cornell, WI has 18 nice quality Holstein dairy cows, including 1 Fleckveih cross cow, and 5 springing dry cows. It also includes 20 fancy young Jersey/Holstein cross fresh cows. Another nice set coming from Scholze Family Farm, Humbird, WI. Sale also includes 12 certified organic and certified grass-fed springing heifers – Holstein Norwegian Red Cross, bred to Holstein Norwegian cross bull, coming from Mark Kruse, Lansing, IA. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office contact 715-229-2500.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Boyd, WI

10:00 AM – Live and Online Farm Retirement Auction – Sale includes John Deere MFWD & 2WD tractors, clean forage and haying equipment, skid loaders, bagger, livestock equipment and manure spreaders, drill, tillage machinery, snowblower, gravity wagons and more. Viewing is June 11-16 from 9 AM to 6 PM, no exceptions. John & Dawn Herrick, owners/sellers - Matt Maring Auction Co. www.maringauction.com. Auction located at 5758 305th St., Boyd, WI.

Online Auction

Bidding ends June 16 for fantastic, well-kept, maintained late model farm equipment sale. Weberpal Farms, Ron and Wendi Weberpal. Includes tractors, combine/heads, tillage equipment, planting, harvest equipment, vehicles, trailers and more. For online registration, photos, and details, go to www.badgerstateauction.com. Auctioneer is Bob Johnson, registered Wisconsin auctioneer.

**Online Auction

Estate Sale: Farm equipment, shop items and more. Open house Wed.,, June 15 from 10 AM to 3 PM at E3986 Granite Quarry Rd, Ogdensburg, WI. Online bidding ends JUNE 16. Hansen Auction Group online auction, bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call 920-383-1012 for more info.

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – L&N Tractor Repair Inc. online only auction. Bidding ends 6/16. Preview held June 15 from 9 AM to 2 PM. Pickup Fri., June 17 from 9 AM to 3 PM. Includes rollback/forklifts/tractor, IH & tractor tools, tool items, shop items/parts and more. Partial list, online bidding and pictures at www.gavinbros.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. Oberholtzer Auctions special dairy sale. Complete herd dispersal #1 includes 70 Holstein parlor free stall cows and 25 heifers. Herd #2 includes complete certified organic herd dispersal of 18 mostly Holstein cows with a few Swiss cross and 16 well grown Holstein heifers. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located at W1461 Hwy 90, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897), Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240) and John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2781. Office – 715-225-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Tractors, all types of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website at www.carleysales.com. If you would like something listed please call 715-754-5292 or email rbc@frontiernet.net. A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting July 8. Sale conducted by and held at Carley Sales, Inc (Farmers Livestock Exchange), E7019 Swamp, Rd., Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC Machinery Auction (now accepting consignments). Consign early, nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Includes 2 full lines of equipment consigned, selling in 3 rings. Ring 1 and 2 start time at 9:30 AM. Includes tractors, combines, dozers, grain, dump trucks, sprayer, manure equipment, ATV, Hay and Forage, trucks, cars, vans, lawn tractors, general farm equipment, and more. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Verona, WI

9:30 AM – On Site Live Auction. Craig Rhiner (608) 669-0610. Includes tractors, collectible John Deere equipment, Collectibles, trailer equipment, garden and tractors, misc. and more. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auctions. Auctioneer- Don Kleven. Located at 7266 Riverside Rd., Verona, WI.

**Oregon, IL

8:00 AM – Janssen Ag Services LLC two day business relocation auction. Farm & construction equipment, truck and trailers, parts, tools, online bidding with levelbid.com, proxibid.com or equipmentfacts.com. For full list, pictures and terms, go to www.skauctions.net, www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com, or www.facebook.com/janssenagservicesllc. Located at 4779 S. Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Ben & Carolyn Jasper Estate, W2356 County B, Watertown, WI. Note: The Jaspers were big auction goers. There are a lot more items than listed. All tractors & vehicles do not run. They ran when parked, but have been sitting for years. Some interesting items. See our website for additional pictures: www.stadeauction.com WI registered auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – No Location Listed. Double estate auction. Includes a clean case 580 K construction king tractor, 2WD, cab, Honda Valkyrie with California side car and Gold Wing GL 1500 trike, JI Case agitator threshing machine and lots of tools, farm primitives, enamel wear, plus miscellaneous items. Miller N Co Auctions. Visit www.millernco.com to see pics and list updates as the warehouse is cleaned out.

Marathon, WI

10:00 AM– Live and online auction. On the farm machinery of Duwaine and Candyce Krautkramer. Includes exceptionally clean and shedded farm equipment, many misc. Items and more. Online bidding is available at www.equipmentfats.com and www.proxibid.com. Auction located at 232964 N 152nd Ave., Marathon, WI. Conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, visit website at www.nolansales.com for full information.

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Selling 2 rings. Sale includes trailers, shop equipment, tools, wood working equipment, generators and washers engines, construction equipment, yard and garden equipment, prints, signs, collectibles and more. Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Reg. WI auctioneers Dean George (608-751-5703) and Kale George (608-882-6123). Visit www.georgeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Located at 170 South Union St., Evansville, WI.

**Oregon, IL

9:00 AM – Two-day business relocation auction. Sales include antiques, collectibles, signs, toys, household items and vehicles. Online bidding with proxibid.com. Real estate with house shop sits on 10.5 acres. Real estate sells at 1 PM, vehicles at 2 PM. Janssen Ag Services LLC. For full list, pictures and terms, go to www.skauctions.net, www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com, or www.facebook.com/janssenagservicesllc. Located at 4779 S. Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Virtual Online Auction

10:00 AM – Franklin County, Iowa Land Auction – includes 228 acres (subject to survey), 2 tracts. Brocka land is in Section 36, West Fork Township, Franklin County Iowa. Investors or farmers, mark calendars now. High quality tracts offer productive Readlyn, Kenyon and Tripoli soils, Tract 1 boasts a CSR2 of 87.3 and Tract 2 features a CSR2 of 88.2. Gordon Brocka Estate, Marietta Brocka Residuary Trust. Auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Dan Sullivan: (844) 84702161. Also selling construction and tiling equipment, tractors, trucks, and trailers, and more. Details and photos available online June 15 at 10 AM. Sullivan Auctioneers - (844) 847-2161.

**Online Auction

Collector tractors, farm machinery, TMR mixer, power feed cart and other barn related items. Sale includes over 200 items. Open house Wed., June 15 from 10 AM to 2 PM at N13639 County V, Boyceville, WI. Hansen Auction Group. Online bidding ends June 20. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Call 715-265-4656 for more information.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

**Online Auction

Ford tractor, vintage vehicles, boats, lumber and more! Sale includes over 400 items. See website for open house details – www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house located at 9021 Parkshore Dr., Minocqua, WI. Online bidding ends Tues., June 21. Bid at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Hansen Auction Group, call 715-265-4656 for information.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef, cows and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head! Call to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders! Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC, 715-229-2500.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 head selling, 10 registered Brown Swiss, 7 Jersey cross-breeds all 2 yr. Old and bred, and 5 Red & White, all 2 yr. Olds and fresh. Mostly free stall adapted. Watch next week’s paper for complete details including location. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, 414-587-4402.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Real estate and equipment of Dan Krause/Midway Equipment Estate. 10.98 acres in the town of Lena, Oconto County. Includes a headed shop with concrete floor, 14x16 overhead door, 200 amp service and finished steel lined walls. All inventory includes tools, shop equipment, and many misc. Items. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Auction Inc. Sale located at 7785 Midway Rd., Lena, WI. Visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

**Forestville, WI

11:00 AM – Carmody Dairy: Gordon and Diane Carmody. Selling live and simulcast at Noon with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Great Farm Equip. Retirement Auction. No location or time listed yet, but auction includes Case 970, NH TR99 Combine, Planters, Tillage, hardi commander sprayer, gravity box selection, and more. Watch www.millernco.com for updates, online info and complete listings.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction – Expecting 300-500 head. Call with consignments, great buyer support. More information on website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Premier Livestock & Auction LLC, sale location N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

**Colo, Iowa

9:30 AM – 3 farm auctions, live and online sales, located at the Daily Auction Company Facility, 110 Collins St., Colo, Iowa. Retirement farm auction includes tractors, combine-heads, sprayer, AMS equipment, planter, drill, cult, tillage and grain handling equipment. Also includes trucks and trailers. All from Den-Tone Farms. Contact Denny Wilkening at 515-291-2281 for info. Also selling is Stan Wilkening Retirement farm auction. This line includes tractors, AMS equipment, combine/heads, planter, tillage, grain handling equipment and trucks and trailers. Contact Stan Wilkening at 515-291-0036 for info. Auction also includes a seed corn harvesting equipment auction from Couser Cattle Company from Nevada, IA.This sale includes tractors, power units, corn heads, dump carts, header trailers and more. For more info, contact Tim Couser at 515-231-3851. www.dailyauctioncompany.com for details. Internet bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com.

FRI. & SAT., JULY 8 AND 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (20) 493-2501.