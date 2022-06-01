Weekly Market Report: May 31, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 31, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources. Some reports may be unchanged due to Memorial Day holiday.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: May 26, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 162.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 220.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 05/19/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 96.00-121.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-146.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 91.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 80.00-107.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 136.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 31, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 135.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 121.00 to 127.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-118.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 83.00 to 94.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 84.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 88.00 & down.

CALVES (05/31/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 150.00 to 210.00.

Light Weight Calves: 90.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-260.00; Bulls 220.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: May 31, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 138.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 77.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 76.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 70.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: May 23, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00-147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00-138.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-141.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-123.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/25/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00-131.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-123.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 76.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 87.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 155.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 295.00 & down; heifers 230.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 31, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 95.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Stronger

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 103.00.

CALVES: Stronger

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 130.00-185.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 270.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is June 9 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 31, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00-138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 124.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-129.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 71.00 to 91.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 91.00-105.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 114.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 90.00 to 195.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 45.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 365.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-145.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-155.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-110.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-116.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-116.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards; May 31, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 125.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 128.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 135.00 to 140.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 140.00 to 180.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 135.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 350.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 31, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 90.00.

Most Market Cows: 61.00 to 74.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 60.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 135.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 116.00 to 126.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 115.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 94.00 to 114.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 93.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-215.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 265.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-40.00.

Light and off quality calves: 15.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 25, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-82.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00-75.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 125.00-225.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 30, 2022

For Friday in the Western Cornbelt cash trading was limited on light demand. A few live traded at 142.00. In the Southern and Northern Plains cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. In the Southern Plains Tuesday was the last reported market with live at 137.00. In Nebraska Wednesday was the last reported market with live at 140.00 and dressed at 223.00. In the Western Cornbelt Thursday was the last reported live market with purchases from 141.00-142.00. In the Western Cornbelt last week dressed traded from 223.00- 227.00. Last week in Colorado live trade at 142.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 31, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 25, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 136.00-149.50; Mixed Grading: 70.00-135.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 138.00-143.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-137.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 123.00-14300; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 90.00-121.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 64.00-96.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-63.00; Market Bulls: 64.00-102.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: 875.00-1225.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-160.00; 150-250 lbs: 100.00 & down; Beef Calves: 250 & down; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 164.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 126.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 168.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 126.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 121.00/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: 90.00-105.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 27, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (8.5% Steers, 6% Dairy Steers, 79.4% Heifers, 6% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY, MN.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: May 30, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.90-2.40/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.55-3.05/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.35/lb; Cull Rams: 1.20-1.25/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-230.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-260.00; Ewes: 90.00-130.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 30, 2022

As of 05/21/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-220.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 250.00-320.00; 70-100 lbs: 210.00-270.00; Ewes: 100.00-130.00; Rams: 100.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2022

As of 05/25/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-250.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: 85.00-90.00.

Fennimore: May 25, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 60.00-132.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 162.50-185.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 200.00-262.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 31, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 160.00-275.00; 70-90 lbs: 125.00-210.00; 90-120 lbs: 145.00-215.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 125.00 & down; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 90.00-152.50; Yearling Ewes: 190.00 & down.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: May 30, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 320.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 285.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 280.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 320.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 320.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 170.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 30, 2022

As of 05/21/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 400.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 180.00.

Fennimore: May 25, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 85.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 200.00-215.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 195.00 to 227.50.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 270.00-375.00.

Hogs

USDA Report: May 27, 2022

Compared to last week: Weaned pigs 3.00 per head lower. Feeder pigs 5.00 per head lower . Demand light on moderate offering.

Stratford Equity Market: May 31, 2022

Butchers: 70.00-73.00; Sows: 62.00-65.00; Boars: 24.00-28.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 40.00-60.00; Heavy Sows: 50.00-60.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 54.00-56.00; Light Sows: 47.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 31, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 40.00-95.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 85.00-1255.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 95.00-175.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 100.00-135.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 31, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.5150/16.9100

Aug: -----/16.2800

Sept: 7.2200/15.5150

Dec.: 7.0800/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.1300/15.1450

May 7.1300/15.1350

Sept: 6.5625/14.3325

Dec: 6.3325/-------

Eggs

USDA Report: May 31, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 4 cents lower for Extra Large and Large, 2 cents lower for Medium. Producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady to barely steady. Demand ranges light to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is slow to moderate.

Extra Large: 2.03-2.05; Large: 2.01-2.03; Medium: 1.91-1.93

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: June 1, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-165.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 80.00-110.00/ton, Low quality 70.00/ton.

Lomira Equity Market: May 31, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: May 23, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: 130.00-150.00/ton; Large Square Hay: 150.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:65.00-120.00/ton; Small Square Hay: 4.00/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 25, 2022

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 145.00/ton; Small Square: Good: 4.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 44.00-45.00/bale.

Grass, Large Square: Good: 75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 31, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy

USDA Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 26, 2022

Dry whey prices continued to slip this week. Production has increased on steadily available milk supplies into Class III plants. Domestic demand is present, but producers agree that asking prices at and above $.60 are losing traction as weeks go by. Export demand has slowed down, notably from Chinese customers, as lockdowns have been in place. Although most notes are on the bearish spectrum, other carbohydrates, such as deproteinized whey and permeate, are gaining a little steam in regards to price improvements.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4800 - .5100.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4850 - .6400; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5450 - .6100.

Dairy Market Review: May 27, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.8775. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.8825 (+0.0865).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2950 and 40# blocks at $2.2800. The weekly average for barrels is $2.3115 (-0.1015) and blocks, $2.3160 (-0.0580).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Demand for cheese has steadied in the Midwest and is aligning with seasonal expectations. Contacts in the Northeast and West say that food service demand is good, though retail sales have softened. Export demand from the Western region is strong, with some sellers relaying that Asian purchasers are buying loads for shipment in early 2023. The prices for both blocks and barrels have mostly trended downward on the CME throughout the last week. Contacts in the West suggest that the May 23rd NASS Cold Storage report that showed record high inventories for total natural cheese may have contributed to some bearishness in the markets.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Throughout all regions the upcoming holiday weekend has contributed to lighter demand for cream and increased spot availability. Contacts in the West say that demand is strong for loads that ship following the holiday. In the Central region, expectations regarding cream availability are mixed following Memorial Day. In the Northeast, butter production varies as some stakeholders report staffing and supply shortages and planned holiday down time. Meanwhile, churning has edged ahead of micro-fixing in the Central region and is steady in the West.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production varies throughout the country. Contacts in the Northeast and in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado say that milk output is increasing. Meanwhile, producers in Florida, Arizona, and New Mexico say that milk production is declining. Contacts throughout the East and Midwest regions report that Class I sales are declining. In the Midwest, Class III processors are utilizing strong volumes of milk and loads of spot milk are being sold for different prices depending on the location of cheese plants.

CME Class III Milk Futures

CME Commodities Futures