Auction Calendar: June 3, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Arcadia, WI

10:00 AM – Live equipment retirement auction, S2281 County C, Arcadia, WI. Preview held May 26 from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. Includes tractors, combines, heads, drills, planter, trailers, fertilizer accessories, forage equipment, skid steer loaders and more. Timed online parts and misc. items retirement auction opens Mon., May 3, closes June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Steffes Group Auction. Randy Kath, 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Steffesgroup.com.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Complete dispersal. Includes 250 Holstein cows and approximately 40 heifers. This is an excellent buying opportunity. This herd had a 30,000 lb. rolling herd average in the past. Currently, they are not being fed for that production level, but the genetics and frames could still support that production level. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Chilton, WI

9:30 AM – Auction to settle Albert Daun Estate, includes collector tractors, guns, equipment, garden tractors, plows, harvester, reaper, and more. Live sale starts at 9:30 AM sharp with collector hand tools, corn shellers and vintage type equipment. 11:30 AM guns will be sold, 12:30 PM includes collector tractors, equipment and signs. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures, list and updated information. John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-960-0685. Location: W3135 Paradise Rd., Chilton, WI.

Avalon, WI

10:00 AM – Gene & Beverly Bobolz Estate. Includes skid loaders, collector tractors, machinery, shop equipment, tools, signs, and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George (608-751-5701) and Kale George (608-882-6123). Located at 3706 South Hwy. 140, Avalon, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Union, IL

10:00 AM – Farm retirement auction. Includes tractors, backhoe, combine and heads, tillage, planter, wagons, grain truck, horse trailer, and more. Floyd Seemann, owner. Good equipment from good people. Well maintained. Auctioneers: Gordon State, Monroe Center, IL. 847-514-2853.Located at 8518 Seeman Rd., Union, IL.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Online Auction

Open House Thurs., June 2 from 9AM to 4PM, 100 Rock Ledge Ln., Neenah, WI – June 2022 Neenah auto consignment sale, includes trucks, trailers, equipment and more. Online bidding ends June 6. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Call 920-383-1012 for more information.

**Online Auction

8:00 PM – Online auction, includes 2015, 2016 and 2018 GMC Sierra, pickup trucks and boom lifts. www.auctionsbyobrien.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Online Auction

92 + acres of prime tillable and recreational land offered in two separate tracts. Online bidding ends June 7. Auction by Hansen Auction Group online auctions. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Includes land located in the town of Sumpter Sauk County WI. Call or visit Hansen Auction Group online for more information and land details 715-607-4411 or Hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – June Equipment Consignment Auction. Two rings, misc. Items ring starting close to 4 PM, machinery ring starting to close at 6 PM. Check out www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for complete listings and bidding info. Includes combine, air planter, forage box, sickle mower, tractors, hay equipment, grain trucks, vehicles recreational, lawn and garden, and more.

Online Auction

Open House Fri., June 3 from 10AM to 3PM, N7951 Hwy 13, Westboro, WI. Online bidding ends June 7 – Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Auction includes John Deere excavator, crawler/dozer, Vermeer trencher, Morooka crawler dumper, tractor and parts, shop equipment, tires and more. Call 715-539-6295 for more info. Hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Online Auction

8:00 PM – Online auction includes GEHL 5240E Skid Loader, kick baler, alternator, gravity box and flat rack wagons, duals and more. www.auctionsbyobrien.com for full details and to bid.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, 20 Fancy young Jersey/Holstein Cross fresh cows, 10 fancy Holstein springing heifers, 10 Holstein springing heifers, 8 Holstein dairy cows, Complete retirement herd dispersal pending. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee. For more information visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Online Auction

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction: truck tractors, straight trucks, and trailers. Live virtual online only auction includes sleeper trucks, day cabs, trailers, straight trucks and other misc. Vehicles. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Customers must register online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come, first served. Auction site is open, arrange to view before auction day. For more info, visit usauctioneers.com or call (800) 992-2893. USAuctioneers Inc., 4700 69th Ave., Milan, IL.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, beef, cow and breeding bull sale. Includes 75 Holstein dairy cows, 16 purebred bulls, and a Red and White Lineback bull. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

**Monroe, WI

11:00 AM – Donald, Rose and Craig Anderson family auction. Includes dairy cows and heifers, milk quota, machinery and milking equipment, tractors and more. 98 head of Holstein and Jersey cows and heifers. Auctioneers are Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown WI (608) 328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608) 558-4924. Located at N807 County HK, Monroe, WI. For auction questions, call (608) 558-1394.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Denmark, WI

11:00 AM – Quality Living Estate Auction – Andy & Judy Dobesh, Absolute retirement auction. This outstanding auction includes a splendid tractor lineup, along with vehicles, mowers, antiques and collectibles, tools and more. Also includes Sugar Shack Contents: Maple syrup cooker, pails, bags, jars, and more. Rough cut lumber, mixed oak, cedar, etc. Shop includes skat blast dry cabinet, air compressor, and lots more. Located at 5332 S. County T, Denmark Wisconsin, located 5 ½ miles north of Denmark on County T. Miller N Co Auction. View pics and detailed listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com.

FRI. & SAT., JUNE 10 & 11

New Paris, IN

11:00 AM – Friday and 9 AM Saturday. Freeman Riddle Collection. Auction held at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Day 1 includes live on-site bidding only, featuring high quality John Deere tractor parts and accessories, and a full line of shop tools and more. Gates will open at 8 AM for previewing on day 1. Day 2 includes online bidding, live on-site bidding for tractors, truck, backhoe and implements. Starting with trailer load of high-quality John Deere tractor parts. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com (877) 915-4440.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

**Fitchburg, WI

11:00 AM – Mary Markwardt Trust. Large auction which may be selling in 2 sale rings, please bring a bidding partner. Including tractors, crawler dozers, skid loaders, combines, machinery, trucks, cars, shop equipment, tools, farm antiques and much more. Auction located at 6050 County M, Fitchburg, WI. For a complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Online Auction

June Consignment Auctions. 2 auctions held via Hansen Auction Group. Auction 1 includes construction, ag, heavy trucks and government equipment. Auction 2 includes recreational vehicles, ATV, UTV, motorcycles, campers, boats and more! Online bidding for both auctions ends June 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only, multiple locations. Call 715-607-4088.

Online Auction

Gari-Alan Farm registered Hereford mature cow herd auction. Raising quality polled Herefords since 1960, highest bid wins. Offering cow/calf pairs, fall calving cows, fall bull and heifer calves and herd sire. All are registered. Open house Saturday, June 4 from 10 to 2. Hansen Auction Group. Call Olivia at 920-723-3832. N6060 Hilltop Lane, Johnson Creek, WI. Bid now at hansenaucitongroup.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Boyd, WI

10:00 AM – Live and Online Farm Retirement Auction – Sale includes John Deere MFWD & 2WD tractors, clean forage and haying equipment, skid loaders, bagger, livestock equipment and manure spreaders, drill, tillage machinery, snowblower, gravity wagons and more. Viewing is June 11-16 from 9 AM to 6 PM, no exceptions. John & Dawn Herrick, owners/sellers - Matt Maring Auction Co. www.maringauction.com. Auction located at 5758 305th St., Boyd, WI.

**Online Auction

Bidding ends June 16 for fantastic, well-kept, maintained late model farm equipment sale. Weberpal Farms, Ron and Wendi Weberpal. Includes tractors, combine/heads, tillage equipment, planting, harvest equipment, vehicles, trailers and more. For online registration, photos, and details, go to www.badgerstateauction.com. Auctioneer is Bob Johnson, registered Wisconsin auctioneer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Withee, WI

Machinery Auction, no time specified – Consign machinery early. Onsite auction will sell in three rings, with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.

Withee, WI

No time specified. Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC. Machinery auction (now accepting consignments). Consign early, nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Includes 2 full lines of equipment consigned, selling in 3 rings. Includes tractors, combines, dozers, grain, dump trucks, sprayer, manure equipment, ATV, Hay and Forage, trucks, cars, vans, lawn tractors, general farm equipment, and more. Located at: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

Verona, WI

9:30 AM – On Site Live Auction. Craig Rhiner (608) 669-0610. Includes tractors, collectible John Deere equipment, Collectibles, trailer equipment, garden and tractors, misc. and more. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auctions. Auctioneer- Don Kleven. Located at 7266 Riverside Rd., Verona, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – No Location Listed. Double estate auction. Includes a clean case 580 K construction king tractor, 2WD, cab, Honda Valkyrie with California side car and Gold Wing GL 1500 trike, JI Case agitator threshing machine and lots of tools, farm primitives, enamel wear, plus miscellaneous items. Miller N Co Auctions. Visit www.millernco.com to see pics and list updates as the warehouse is cleaned out.

**Marathon, WI

10:00 – Live and online auction. On the farm machinery of Duwaine and Candyce Krautkramer. Includes exceptionally clean and shedded farm equipment, many misc. Items and more. Online bidding is available at www.equipmentfats.com and www.proxibid.com. Auction located at 232964 N 152nd Ave., Marathon, WI. Conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, visit website at www.nolansales.com for full information.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Virtual Online Auction

10:00 AM – Franklin County, Iowa Land Auction – includes 228 acres (subject to survey), 2 tracts. Brocka land is in Section 36, West Fork Township, Franklin County Iowa. Investors or farmers, mark calendars now. High quality tracts offer productive Readlyn, Kenyon and Tripoli soils, Tract 1 boasts a CSR2 of 87.3 and Tract 2 features a CSR2 of 88.2. Gordon Brocka Estate, Marietta Brocka Residuary Trust. Auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Dan Sullivan: (844) 84702161. Also selling construction and tiling equipment, tractors, trucks, and trailers, and more. Details and photos available online June 15 at 10 AM. Sullivan Auctioneers - (844) 847-2161.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Great Farm Equip. Retirement Auction – No location or time listed yet, but auction includes Case 970, NH TR99 Combine, Planters, Tillage, hardi commander sprayer, gravity box selection, and more! Watch www.millernco.com for updates, online info and complete listings.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 8 AND 9, 2022

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – July Stateline Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments in May & June. Looking for used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, recreational equipment and lawn and garden. Taking consignments until July 2. Call and schedule an appointment today. Sale includes onsite and online bidding. Visit www.powersauction.com for full details and information. 101 E Murray St., Browntown, WI. Stateline Auctions office (608) 439-5794.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Loyal, WI

Advance Notice of upcoming machinery auction. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Auction Co. www.oberholtzerautions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

**Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD / JD 553 Idr. Only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (20) 493-2501.