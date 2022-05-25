Weekly Market Report: May 24, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report ending the week of May 24, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: May 23, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 102.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 20.00 to 385.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 05/19/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 96.00-121.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-146.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 91.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 80.00-107.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 136.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 24, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 135.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 121.00 to 127.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-118.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 91.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 88.00 & down.

CALVES (05/10/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 70.00 to 140.00.

Light Weight Calves: 70.00 to 140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-90.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 110.00-235.00; Bulls 180.00-300.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: May 19, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 140.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 13500.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 91.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 40.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 75.00 to 250.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: May 23, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 to 147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 138.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/11/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 126.00-132.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00-125.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 76.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 87.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 155.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 290.00 & down; heifers 230.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 19, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Very Weak

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00-90.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 240.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is May 26 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 24, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00-138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 124.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-135.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 77.00 to 87.00.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 76.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 110.00-115.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 111.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00 to 155.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 45.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-168.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-150.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-155.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-112.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-110.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-97.50.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 24, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 125.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 125.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 135.00 to 140.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 80.00 to 95.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 70.00 to 80.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 100.00 to 130.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 23, 2022

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 85.00 to 103.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 84.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady/Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 134.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 112.00 to 125.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 111.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 101.00 to 116.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 100.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 85.00-135.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 320.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-45.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 18, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: No test; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-170.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-110.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00-55.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 150.00-200.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 24, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand in Kansas, Nebraska and Western Cornbelt. Not enough purchases for a market trend. In the Texas Panhandle and Colorado negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 138.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 140.00-142.00 and at 226.00, respectively. Last week in Colorado and Western Cornbelt live purchases traded at 142.00 and dressed purchases, in the Western Cornbelt, traded from 223.00-227.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 19, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 23, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 136.00-149.50; Mixed Grading: 70.00-135.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 138.00-143.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-137.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 122.00-14200; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 90.00-121.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 64.00-96.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-63.00; Market Bulls: 64.00-102.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: 875.00-1225.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-160.00; 150-250 lbs: 100.00 & down; Beef Calves: 250 & down; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 164.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 126.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 168.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 126.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 121.00/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: 90.00-105.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 20, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB Trades for a trend this week. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (20.1% Dairy Steers, 59.8% Heifers, 20.1% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a up to 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: May 23, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.90-2.40/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.55-3.05/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.35/lb; Cull Rams: 1.20-1.25/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-230.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-260.00; Ewes: 90.00-130.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 23, 2022

As of 05/21/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-220.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 250.00-320.00; 70-100 lbs: 210.00-270.00; Ewes: 100.00-130.00; Rams: 100.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 23, 2022

As of 05/18/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-250.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: no test.

Fennimore: May 18, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-112.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: no test; Feeding Lambs: 225.00-280.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 24, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 192.50-275.00; 70-90 lbs: 150.00-257.50; 90-120 lbs: 125.00-220.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 185.00-227.50.

Utility & Good Ewes: 90.00-132.50; Yearling Ewes: 125.00 & down.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: May 23, 2022

As of 05/21/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 320.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 285.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 280.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 320.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 320.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 170.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 23, 2022

As of 05/21/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 400.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 180.00.

Fennimore: May 18, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 145.00.

Slaughter Billies: 175.00-205.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 250.00 to 290.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 350.00-400.00.

Hogs

USDA report: May 20, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs mostly steady to lower, Feeder pigs 5.00 per head lower. Demand light on heavy offerings . Early weaned pigs moved lower late in the week.

Stratford Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Butchers: 70.00-73.00; Sows: 62.00-65.00; Boars: 24.00-27.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 40.00-60.00; Heavy Sows: 50.00-60.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: May 23, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 54.00-56.00; Light Sows: 47.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-16.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 24, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: Up to 210.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: Up to 165.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 185.00-227.50/hd

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 24, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.7175/16.9300

Aug: -----/16.3225

Sept: 7.4100/15.5925

Dec.: 7.2525/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.2900/15.1400

May 7.2875/15.1350

Sept: 6.6675/14.4100

Dec.:6.4425/-------

Eggs

USDA report: May 24, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady to barely steady. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings are light. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 0.2% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 2.07-2.09; Large: 2.05-2.07; Medium: 1.93-1.95

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: May 25, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-155.00/ton; Low Quality 1st Crop Hay: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 80.00-110.00/ton, Lowr quality: 70.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Lomira Equity Market: May 20, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: May 16, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: 140.00-160.00/ton; Large Square Hay: 130.00-150.00; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:110.00-140.00/ton; Small Square Hay: 3.00-3.25/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 25, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 160.00-170.00/ton; Fair: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 170.00/ton; Hay Small Square: 4.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 44.00/bale.; Small square: N/A.

Grass, Large Square: Good: 75.00-120.00/ton; Small Square: 3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 24, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy

USDA Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 19, 2022

Dry whey prices slid on increases in availability and quieting export demand. Some trading into Mexico was reported, but slowdowns from Southeastern Asia have clearly affected market prices/sentiment. Regionally, end users continue to report more offers moving into the $.50s than $.60+. Some buyers say they are somewhat full, but their processing is active and they will be looking for more sweet whey in the near-term.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .5000 - .5300.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5300 - .6850; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5700 - .6100.

Dairy Market Review: May 20, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.8500. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.7960 (+0.1420).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3475 and 40# blocks at $2.3800. The weekly average for barrels is $2.4130 (+0.0365) and blocks, $2.3740 (+0.0790).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Across all regions cheese production is active, though some production facilities in the Northeast and West are, reportedly, running below capacity due to labor shortages. Some cheese makers in the West also cite delayed deliveries of production supplies and limiting their ability to run full schedules. Midwestern cheese demand is mixed; contacts report that slipping prices in previous weeks caused some hesitance from purchasers, while others are purchasing to get ahead of a potentially bullish market.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream inventories are available in the West, and contacts note that purchasers from other regions are interested in buying loads to meet local production demands. Contacts in the Northeast and Central region relay that local cream spot availability is tighter. Some butter makers in the Northeast say that more cream is being churned this week, though butter production schedules vary across manufacturers. Meanwhile, butter makers in the Central and West regions are running active schedules. Western butter makers say that labor shortages are limiting their ability to run full schedules. Contacts in the Central region report that demand has softened in the past few weeks.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: While milk production is still trending higher across much of the northern tier of states, milk output transitions to steady in the middle and southwestern states and then to lower in the southern states from New Mexico to Florida. The specific demarcation line varies week to week. Higher temperatures and humidity are starting to take hold in the south, suppressing cow comfort and milk output. Class I milk sales are moving lower as educational institutions reduce orders ahead of the summer breaks.

Class III Milk Futures

Commodities Futures