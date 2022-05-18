Weekly Market Report: May 20, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report ending the week of May 13, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: May 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 140.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 119.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.50.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 330.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 04/22/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 142.00 & down.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 140.00-155.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 130.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 104.00-116.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 143.00 & down.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-126.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 116.00 & down.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 108.00-128.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 100.00-114.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 135.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 80.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 136.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 135.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 125.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-115.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 88.00 & down.

CALVES (05/10/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-120 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 110.00-250.00; Bulls 220.00-325.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: May 12, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 135.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 119.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 106.00 to 118.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 105.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 72.00 to 80.00.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 155.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 75.00 to 265.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: May 16, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 149.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 139.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-131.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/11/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 1No test.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 88.50.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 74.50.

Canners & Shells: 53.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 93.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 175.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 300.00 & down; heifers 200.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 141.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 113.00 to 126.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 112.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 260.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is May 26 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 17, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00-133.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 121.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-127.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 116.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 77.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 76.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 110.00-118.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 90.00 to 165.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 60.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-152.50; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-151.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-150.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-145.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-146.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 16, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 123.00 to 127.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 122.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 110.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 90.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 133.00 to 140.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 80.00 to 95.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 70.00 to 80.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 100.00 to 135.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 360.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 230.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 16, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 88.00.

Most Market Cows: 62.00 to 73.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 61.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 134.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 121.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 109.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 102.00 to 114.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 101.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady/Lower

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00-125.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 305.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-40.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 11, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-78.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 90.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00-55.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 150.00-200.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 17, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading was slow on light demand in the Western Cornbelt with live purchases steady to 3.00 lower compared to last week at 142.00. Not enough dressed purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Western Cornbelt dressed purchases traded from 227.00- 230.00. Negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in all other major feeding regions. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 140.00. In Nebraska last week live and dressed purchases traded at 144.00 and at 230.00, respectively. Last week in Colorado live purchases traded from 140.00-144.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 16, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 130.00-150.00; Mixed Grading: 101.00-129.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 130.00-142.50; Mixed Grading: 100.00-129.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 122.00-133.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 65.00-121.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-103.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-64.00; Market Bulls: 60.00-104.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: 1300.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-130.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 125.00-185.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 155.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 139.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 123.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 145.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 128.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 129.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 115.00/cwt.; 600-800 lbs: Up to 107.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 91.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct: Feeder Cattle Summary, May 13, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers not established. Feeder heifers not tested for Current FOB trades. Demand light to moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: May 16, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Finished Market Lambs: no test; Feeder Lambs: no test; Cull Ewes: 1.05-1.27/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.35/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-250.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-275.00; Ewes: 90.00-150.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 16, 2022

As of 04/30/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-230.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 280.00-360.00; 70-100 lbs: 250.00-345.00; Ewes: 100.00-160.00; Rams: 100.00-150.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2022

As of 05/11/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-250.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: no test.

Fennimore: May 10, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-115.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 190.00-210.00/lb; Feeding Lambs: 235.00-305.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 17, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 225.00-315.00; 70-90 lbs: 210.00-265.00; 90-120 lbs: 235.00-275.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs:N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 225.00-230.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-140.00; Yearling Ewes: 100.00-125.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: May 16, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 125.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: no test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 360.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 290.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 280.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 200.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 16, 2022

As of 04/30/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 300.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 460.00.

Cull Goats: 140.00 to 210.00.

Fennimore: May 10, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 105.00 to 145.00.

Slaughter Billies: 160.00-235.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 250.00 to 320.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 375.00-430.00.

Hogs

USDA: May 13, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 3.50 lower while feeder pigs 12.50 lower. Demand was light to moderate on moderate to heavy offerings. Trade activity was slow to moderate. Receipts included 44% formula.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Butchers: 65.00-70.00; Sows: 62.00-65.00; Boars: 24.00-27.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 72.00-80.00; Light Sows: 70.00-80.00; Heavy Sows: 70.00-83.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: May 16, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 58.00-60.00; Light Sows: 55.00-57.00; Boars: 17.00-20.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 17, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 60.00-80.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: Up to 145.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 110.00-170.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 135.00-180.00/hd

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 17, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 8.0075/16.7800

Aug: -----/16.2425

Sept: 7.7275/15.6175

Dec.: 7.6075/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.6400/15.1300

May 7.6375/15.0975

Sept: 6.8600/14.3875

Dec.:6.5625/-------

Eggs

USDA: May 17, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 5 cents lower for Large and Medium, unchanged for Small. The undertone is weak. Demand is light to moderate, at times fairly good for food service. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate.

Extra Large: 2.42-2.44; Large: 2.40-2.42; Medium: 2.27-2.29

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: May 18, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-145.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 130.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 125.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 70.00-105.00/ton, poor quality 60.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Lomira Equity Market: May 13, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: May 09, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: 145.00-165.00/ton; Large Square Hay: 135.00-160.00; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:80.00-150.00/ton; Small Square Hay: 3.25-4.25/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 18, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 300.00/ton; Good: 145.00-185.00/ton; Fair: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 120.00-160.00/ton; Small Square: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 44.00-45.00; Small square: 4.50/bale.

Grass, Large Square: Good: 85.00-110.00/ton; Small Square: 2.50/baleA.

Stratford Equity Market: May 17, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 12, 2022

Dry whey prices continue to face downward pressure, as some reported export prices pushed down into the low/mid $.50s this week. End users say the only thing they are in need of is more space in their warehouse, as they are currently full in regards to whey supplies. Production has got a shot in the arm as seasonal milk output has grown, while simultaneously Class I decreases, due to ebbing school milk orders, have pushed more milk into cheese vats.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .5000 - .5400.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5350 - .6975; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5800 - .6400.

Dairy Market Review: May 13, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.7050. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.6540 (+0.0065).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3950 and 40# blocks at $2.3075. The weekly average for barrels is $2.3765 (+0.0385) and blocks, $2.2950 (-0.0535).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies are preventing some cheese makers from running full production schedules in the East and West regions. Despite this, production is strong as milk supplies are available for cheese makers. Demand for cheese is strong throughout the country. Curd demand is, reportedly, moving higher in the Midwest. Some Midwestern cheese makers say that they are able to reallocate loads of cheese to other customers when they become available due to cancellations or slowdowns.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Ice cream makers throughout the country are pulling heavily on cream supplies. Cream output is trending higher in the East, though butter makers say that availability is not increasing. In the Central and West regions, butter makers are running busy schedules as they work to build inventories. Some grocery store shoppers are, reportedly, purchasing less butter due to high prices. Food service demand is steady nationwide.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production continues to increase in parts of the Midwest and East, for now. Warmer weather this week has some stakeholders reevaluating how long they can expect milk increases to last. In the West, milk output is mixed. Cow comfort is impacted by hot temperatures in New Mexico and Arizona, decreasing milk production. Across the Pacific Northwest, milk output is steady to higher, but down year over year. Across the country, Class I demand is variable. Bottling orders are declining in some regions as school districts reduce orders for the end of the school year.

Class III Milk Futures

Commodities Futures