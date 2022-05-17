Auction Calendar: May 20, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – W. Yoder classic car and sign, 2-day auction. Fri., May 20, signs start at noon. Sat., May 21, memorabilia starts at 9:00AM, cars start at 11:00AM. Preview Inspection Mon.-Fri. from 9AM-5PM CST. Location: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com. W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wayne Yoder.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online estate/consignment auction, 1110 N. Main St., Marion, WI Online bidding will be available at www.EquipmentFacts.com. For easy access click on the link on the left side of our website homepage. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, PO Box 486, Marion, WI, (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290, Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI auctioneers. Watch our website at www.nolansales.com for updates & additions.

Merrill, WI

10:00AM – A Bunczak Sale on the Delmar Jaeger Estate. A live auction, 3590 County Rd P, Merrill, WI. Lots of tools & household items. See our website at www.bunczak.com for details & photos. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, 166349 County C, Rosholt, WI. (715) 341-2306; Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Joe Bunczak, Paul Bunczak.

Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding: welders, welding tables, shop tools. Location: 3209 S. 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI. Reason: Due to relocation, KP Welding/Fabrication has decided to access equipment from working fabrication. Shop will be sold. Sale order: Live sale starts 10AM sharp with hand tools, tables, carts. 12 PM Live sale with simulcast online bidding through Proxibid on select items. May sell with two rings for a time. Watch the website auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing, pictures and any changes. Online sales are happening now: Tractors, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, shop tools plus more. Call with your consignments. John O'Brien, 920-960-0685.Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

Marion, WI

Sheboygan, WI

Wautoma, WI

Merrill, WI

Sheboygan, WI

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online auction. Arnold “Bud” Hoff. Includes collector cars and trucks, motorcycles, sporting items, antiques, yard items, shop items, and more. Located at 4245 Huntinghorne Dr., Janesville, WI. See photos online at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Online bidding available through https://hibid.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, 608-513-3320. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Cashton, WI

10:00 AM – LaVern & Bonnie Hemmersbach sale, E8465 Rognstad Ridge Rd., Cashton, WI. Farm has been sold. Sale includes tractor and skid steer, equipment, cattle trailer, lawn mower, barn items, feed, household items, and misc. items. Includes a very clean line of tractors and machinery. Most are like new. Auction by Registered Wisconsin auctioneers Gary Olerud (608) 643-4557 or (608)632-1689; and Garrick Olerud.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction. Expecting 200 head. Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. This also includes a special monthly dairy heifer auction. Over 900 dairy heifers sold at last auction, strong demand. Call with consignments, visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Theresa, WI

**Theresa, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction, 625 N. Menominee St., Theresa, WI. Online bidding through HiBid on selected items at Noon. Sale includes tractors, farm equipment, farm collectibles and antiques, toys, hay and straw, livestock equipment, yard items, tools and more. See more info and photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI. Sale located at 625 N. Menominee St., Theresa, WI.

Online/ Prairie du Chien, WI

9:00 AM – Online and Onsite auction. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI. Due to the unexpected passing of Kent Nelson, Steve and Brian Nelson have decided to discontinue their successful sawmill and dry kiln operations. This is one of the cleanest, well-maintained sawmill & logging equipment offerings in this area for some time. Inspection: Sawmill will be in operation Tues., May 10 through Thurs., May 12 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Equipment inspection available Mon., May 23 and Tues., May 24 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Starting at 9 AM, real estate offered includes multiple parcels – approx. 12+ acres, truck shop, complete dry kiln operation, and planer and stacking building. Equipment offered with dry kiln operation, Froedge breakdown and lumber stacker, wheel loaders, skid loader and forklifts; log skidders, dozer, log loader trucks, truck tractors, debarker, edgers, chipper and waste wood handling, and more. The auction is being conducted with Associated Auctions and Liquidation Co (800) 598-3651. Register and bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. Interned bidding available via proxybid. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Wausau Auctioneers, (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922.

Online Auction

Big Iron Auctions, May Auction items closing May 25 include tractors and large machinery. Have equipment to sell contact today at 1(800) 937-3558. Visit www.bigiron.com for full details.

**Withee, WI

SATURDAY, MAY 28

**Beaver Dam, WI

9:00 AM – Bob's Auction Service, Inc. Consignments wanted for summer consignment auction, Sat., May 28, 2022. Ring 1 includes onsite only sale at 9 AM, Ring 2 with webcast starting at 9:30 AM. Includes tractors, skid loaders, combines, attachments, vehicles, trailers, tillage equipment, manure spreaders, lawn/garden and more. Visit www.colbob.com to register and bid. To consign, call 920-210-5278. Advertising deadline Mon., May 16. Items delivered by Sat., May 21. Visit www.colbob.com for info, pictures and online bidding. Located at W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Hi View Hi Time Sale. A multi-breed sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com. Owners: Brian and Kristi Dinderman and family, Orangeville, IL. Sale conducted by and located at: Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-923-6991. View catalog online at: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

**Arcadia, WI

10:00 AM – Live equipment retirement auction, S2281 County C, Arcadia, WI. Preview held May 26 from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. Includes tractors, combines, heads, drills, planter, trailers, fertilizer accessories, forage equipment, skid steer loaders and more. Timed online parts and misc. items retirement auction opens Mon., May 3, closes June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Steffes Group Auction. Randy Kath, 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Steffesgroup.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Chilton, WI

9:30 AM – Auction to settle Albert Daun Estate, includes collector tractors, guns, equipment, garden tractors, plows, harvester, reaper, and more. Live sale starts at 9:30 AM sharp with collector hand tools, corn shellers and vintage type equipment. 11:30 AM guns will be sold, 12:30 PM includes collector tractors, equipment and signs. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures, list and updated information. John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-960-0685. Location: W3135 Paradise Rd., Chilton, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

**Union, IL

10:00 AM – Farm retirement auction. Includes tractors, backhoe, combine and heads, tillage, planter, wagons, grain truck, horse trailer, and more. Floyd Seemann, owner. Good equipment from good people. Well maintained. Auctioneers: Gordon State, Monroe Center, IL. 847-514-2853.Located at 8518 Seeman Rd., Union, IL.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

**Online Auction

92 + acres of prime tillable and recreational land offered in two separate tracts. Online bidding ends June 7. Auction by Hansen Auction Group online auctions. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Includes land located in the town of Sumpter Sauk County WI. Call or visit Hansen Auction Group online for more information and land details 715-607-4411 or Hansenauctiongroup.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

**Online Only Auction

9”00 AM – Absolute Public Auction: truck tractors, straight trucks, and trailers. Live virtual online only auction includes sleeper trucks, day cabs, trailers, straight trucks and other misc. Vehicles. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Customers must register online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come, first served. Auction site is open, arrange to view before auction day. For more info, visit usauctioneers.com or call (800) 992-2893. USAuctioneers Inc., 4700 69th Ave., Milan, IL

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

**Denmark, WI

11 AM – Miller N Co Auction update: Andy and Judy Dobesh absolute retirement auction. This outstanding auction has been posted for a few months, new spring pics and detailed listings have been added, check online, and watch for next week's full ad. Will be selling simulcast live/online with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com.

FRI. & SAT., JUNE 10 & 11

New Paris, IN

11:00 AM – Friday and 9 AM Saturday. Freeman Riddle Collection. Auction held at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Day 1 includes live on-site bidding only, featuring high quality John Deere tractor parts and accessories, and a full line of shop tools and more. Gates will open at 8 AM for previewing on day 1. Day 2 includes online bidding, live on-site bidding for tractors, truck, backhoe and implements. Starting with trailer load of high-quality John Deere tractor parts. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com (877) 915-4440.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Withee, WI

Machinery Auction, no time specified – Consign machinery early. Onsite auction will sell in three rings, with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.

**Withee, WI

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

**Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – Double Estate Auction. Includes a clean Case 580 K Construction King tractor, Case agitator, '99 Honda Valkyrie with California side car, farm primitives, enamelware, odds and ends. Visit www.millernco.com to see pics and listing updates.