Weekly Market Report: May 13, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report ending the week of May 13, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity market: May 09, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 137.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 124.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 119.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 64.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 63.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 102.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 157.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 120.00 to 240.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 04/22/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 142.00 & down.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 140.00-155.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 130.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 104.00-116.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 143.00 & down.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-126.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 116.00 & down.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 108.00-128.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 100.00-114.00.

Johnson Creek Equity market: May 09, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 135.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 125.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Lomira Equity market: May 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 135.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 125.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 114.00 to 120.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-112.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 88.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 74.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 88.00 & down.

CALVES (05/10/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-120 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 110.00-250.00; Bulls 220.00-325.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Altoona Equity market: May 10, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 135.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 119.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 106.00 to 118.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 105.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 87.00.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 75.00 to 230.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Monroe Equity market: May 09, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 147.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 139.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00-123.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 104.00-116.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 101.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/04/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-122.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 102.00-116.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 100.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 74.50.

Canners & Shells: 57.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light and Over-conditioned Bulls: 93.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 155.00 to 210.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 290.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity market: May 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 141.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 113.00 to 126.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 112.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 260.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is May 12 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 105.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 103.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity market: May 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00-126.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 117.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-125.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 116.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): Call for pricing.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 109.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 190.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 80.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 110.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-147.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-126.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-144.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-144.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-136.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-105.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-105.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 10, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 120.00 to 126.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 120.00.

Select Steers: 90.00 to 100.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 75.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 133.00 to 138.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 80.00 to 90.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 70.00 to 80.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 110.00 to 125.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 325.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 09, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 93.00.

Most Market Cows: 61.00 to 74.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 60.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 114.00 to 126.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 105.00 to 113.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 104.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 114.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 96.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady/Lower

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-145.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 335.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-125.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 11, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-78.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 90.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00-55.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 150.00-200.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 10, 2022

For Monday in the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. In the Southern and Northern Plains negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 140.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 146.00 and 232.00, respectively. In Colorado live purchases traded from 142.00-148.00. In the Western Cornbelt week live and dressed purchases traded from 144.00-147.00 and from 230.00-232.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 05, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 09, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 138.00-145.00; Mixed Grading: 102.00-137.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 132.00-145.00; Mixed Grading: 94.00-131.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 118.00-142.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 82.00-117.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 64.50-89.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-63.50; Market Bulls: 76.00-108.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 875.00-1150.00; Cow/calf pairs: 1425.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-150.00; 150-250 lbs: up to 112.50; Beef Calves: 150.00-260.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 148.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 134.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 133.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 127.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 107.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: 113.00-118.00; 600-800 lbs: 91.00-102.50; 800-1000 lbs: N/A

Eastern Corn Belt Direct: Feeder Cattle Summary, May 06, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (3.7% Dairy Steers, 96.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2- 3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: May 09, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Finished Market Lambs: no test; Feeder Lambs: no test; Cull Ewes: 1.05-1.27/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.35/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 09, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-250.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-275.00; Ewes: 90.00-150.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 10, 2022

As of 04/30/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-230.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 280.00-360.00; 70-100 lbs: 250.00-345.00; Ewes: 100.00-160.00; Rams: 100.00-150.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 10, 2022

As of 05/04/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-250.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: no test.

Fennimore: May 10, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-115.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 190.00-210.00/lb; Feeding Lambs: 235.00-305.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 10, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 200.00-330.00; 70-90 lbs: 235.00-305.00; 90-120 lbs: 250.00-295.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs:N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 200.00-220.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 95.00-1150.00; Yearling Ewes: 170.00-190.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: May 10, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 125.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: no test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 360.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 290.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 09, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 280.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 200.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 10, 2022

As of 04/30/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 300.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 460.00.

Cull Goats: 140.00 to 210.00.

Fennimore, May 10, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 105.00 to 145.00.

Slaughter Billies: 160.00-235.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 250.00 to 320.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 375.00-430.00.

Hogs

USDA: May 06, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 11.00 lower while feeder pigs 6.50 lower. Demand was light to moderate on moderate offerings. Trade activity slow to moderate. Receipts included 33 percent formula.

Stratford Equity Market: May 10, 2022

Butchers: 75.00-80.00; Sows: 70.00-72.50; Boars: 24.00-27.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 09, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 72.00-80.00; Light Sows: 70.00-95.00; Heavy Sows: 70.00-83.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: May 10, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 58.00-60.00; Light Sows: 55.00-57.00; Boars: 17.00-20.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 03, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 120.00-150.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: Up to 120.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 135.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: Up to 115.00/hd

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 10, 2022

CORN — May 2022: 7.8650; July, 7.7875; Sept., 7.3900; Dec., 7.2325; Mar 2023: 7.2750; May, 7.2800; Sept., 6.6325.

SOYBEANS — May 2022: 16.3750; July, 15.9675; Aug., 15.5375; Sept., 14.9800; Mar. 2023, 14.5825; May, 14.5350; Sept.13.9800.

Eggs

USDA: May 10, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Retail demand is light to moderate. Offerings are light. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 0.2% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 2.72-2.74; Large: 2.70-2.72; Medium: 2.57-2.59

Hay

Reedsville: May 11, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 130.00-190.00/ton; Low Quality: 125.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 70.00-110.00/ton, poor quality 60.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Lomira Equity Market: May 06, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Fennimore: May 09, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: 145.00-165.00/ton; Large Square Hay: 135.00-160.00; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:80.00-150.00/ton; Small Square Hay: 3.25-4.25/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 11, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 300.00/ton; Good: 150.00-170.00/ton; Fair: 110.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 155.00/ton; Small Square: Fair: 1.75-2.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 39.00; Small square: N/A.

Grass, Large Square: Good: 170.00/ton; Small Squre: N/A.

Stratford equity Market: May 03, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 05, 2022

Dry whey prices slid at every facet this week, slowly shifting in the same direction as CME market prices, although most Midwestern trading is still holding in the low/mid $.60s, as opposed to the high $.50s of CME price points. End users have expressed some buyers' remorse from stocking up earlier in the year, and they are not actively seeking out loads during the recently bearish shift. However, some say they are not long on current inventories and will reenter the fray soon, regardless of where markets are at that point.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .5000 - .5600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5875 - .7475; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .6100 - .6500.

Dairy Market Review: May 06, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.6400. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.6475 (+0.0010).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3800 and 40# blocks at $2.3500. The weekly average for barrels is $2.3380 (-0.0160) and blocks, $2.3485 (-0.0210).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese producers report that staffing shortages and supply chain snags are affecting production throughout the country. Milk is available and contacts in the Midwest report that spot prices are around $2 under Class III. Cheesemakers in the Northeast say that demand is good in both retail and food service markets. Higher market prices in the Midwest have not deterred purchasers, as demand remains robust in the region.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream inventories vary throughout the country. Contact say that cream is available in the West, while inventories are mixed in the Northeast, and slimming in the Central region. Ice cream makers are purchasing loads of cream as they increase producing in preparation for the summer. Butter production varies in the Northeast but has remained steady in the West. Demand for butter is mixed.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production in the Central and Northeastern regions are seasonally growing. Improving cow comfort temperatures are promoting milk output, but a wet spring in the upper Midwest has some farmers reporting increases in somatic cell counts. They also relay increasing milkfat/protein levels. Arizona temperatures are seasonally increasing, as producers there are relaying downticks in production. Class I sales are steady to declining, due to upcoming school breaks. Labor and hauler shortages, both on the farm and at the processor level, continue to be reported nationwide. Cheesemakers in the Midwest reported spot prices from $3 under to $.50 over Class.

Class III Milk Futures

Commodities Futures