May 13, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MAY 13

West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Rogge Family Farm Auction; Charles Rogge (262-339-3982) 4944 County P, West Bend, WI. Note: This sale has many interesting items with farm collectibles. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneers: Dan Ritger, Kewaskum, WI, 414-333-8625 & Rod Drendel, Fond du Lac, WI, 920-960-7777. Sale manager: James Seamonson, Stoughton, WI, 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and personal property auction. Tom Triplett Estate. Includes tractors, collector tractors, farm equipment, combines, skid steer, trucks, trailers, motorcycle, ATV, collectibles, and household and more. Real Estate 11:30 AM. Located at N2311 County DJ, Watertown, WI. Located 2 mi. N. of Watertown on Hwy. M to Hwy. E then continue N.E. 3 mi. To farm (corner of Hwy E & Cty. Rd DJ) or ½ mi. W of Hustisford on Hwy 60 to City. Rd DJ then S 6 mi. www.stadeauction.com for pictures and updates. Contact Tom Stade at 920-674-2929.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – 500 toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd, Lena Stiles Junction (Hwys 141 & 22). Cols. Henry & Len Yoap, 11149 Ledge Ln, Coleman, WI. www.yoapandyoap.com Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate.

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM – Real estate and personal property auction – Richard Zimmerman Estate. Includes tractors, outdoor tools, guns, household, collectibles, toy collection, real estate at 11:30 AM, and more. Located 3 miles E. of Waterloo on Hwy 19 to city Rd. BB, then N. 2 mi. To city Rd. GG, then E 1 mi. Located W10250 County GG, Reeseville, WI. www.stateauction.com for pictures. Contact Tom Stade at 920-674-2929 for terms and procedures.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cows and beef breeding bull auction. At the last feeder auction, 1,200 head sold. Extremely high demand and strong prices. Call to consign beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. See website for updated information. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Hatley, WI

10:00 AM – Onsite and online auction, Edwin Siekierzynski, owner. Located at 212362 Charlotte Rd., Hatley, WI. Includes Screening plant & conveyors, gen sets, welder, pumps, wheel loaders, crawler dozers, excavator & HYD. Hammer, farm tractor & implements, forklift, trucks, tag trailers, air compressor, lawn & garden, buckets, attachments and bucket teeth, shop equipment, and special & misc. Items. Visit the website at wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding is available via equipment facts. Wausau Auctioneers, P.O. Box 111, Wausau, WI. (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922. Located at 212362 Charlotte Rd., Hatley, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, expecting 200 head with usual run of reputation of fresh dairy cows, high quality springing heifers and dairy breeding bulls. See website for updated information. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Gun, boat, sporting goods, tools, antiques & collectibles, household. Scott & Mindy Billings 6305 West Burwood Dr., Janesville, WI. Note: Clean and well-kept from a nice home. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George, cell 608-751-5703, Kale George, office 608-882-6123. 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI 53536. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**New Richmond, WI

11:00 AM – Volkert Farm, certified organic dispersal. 41 tiestall cows consisting of 26 Fleckvieh and 15 Holsteins, also selling 7 baby Fleckvieh heifer cows. 25 certified organic ready to breed and short bred Holstein heifers. 9 fresh Holstein tiestall cows & 3 Holstein bulls. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. (715) 255-9600 www.olberholtzerauctions.com.

Antigo, WI

5:30 PM – Ranch and Farm Auctions: Land Auction, 197.5 AC, 2 tracts in Langlade Co, WI. Auction is live and online at ranchandfarmauctions.com. Auction location: North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser PL, Antigo, WI. In cooperation with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, LLC. Luke Gliniecki, Agent (715) 393-5225.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

**Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – W. Yoder classic car and sign, 2-day auction. Fri., May 20, signs start at noon. Sat., May 21, memorabilia starts at 9:00AM, cars start at 11:00AM. Preview Inspection Mon.-Fri. from 9AM-5PM CST. Location: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com. W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wayne Yoder.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online estate/consignment auction, 1110 N. Main St., Marion, WI Online bidding will be available at www.EquipmentFacts.com. For easy access click on the link on the left side of our website homepage. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, PO Box 486, Marion, WI, (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290, Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI auctioneers. Watch our website at www.nolansales.com for updates & additions.

Merrill, WI

10:00AM – A Bunczak Sale on the Delmar Jaeger Estate. A live auction, 3590 County Rd P, Merrill, WI. Lots of tools & household items. See our website at www.bunczak.com for details & photos. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, 166349 County C, Rosholt, WI. (715) 341-2306; Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Joe Bunczak, Paul Bunczak.

Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding: welders, welding tables, shop tools. Location: 3209 S. 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI. Reason: Due to relocation, KP Welding/Fabrication has decided to access equipment from working fabrication. Shop will be sold. Sale order: Live sale starts 10AM sharp with hand tools, tables, carts. 12 PM Live sale with simulcast online bidding through Proxibid on select items. May sell with two rings for a time. Watch the website auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing, pictures and any changes. Online sales are happening now: Tractors, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, shop tools plus more. Call with your consignments. John O'Brien, 920-960-0685.Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sales Live & Online Estate/Consignment Auction. Includes tractors and skidsteers, tillage equipment, planters, forage equipment, miscellaneous equipment, trucks, special items and more. Online bidding will be available at www.equipmentfacts.com. Sales conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Located at Nolan Sales. Corner of Hwys 45 and 110, Marion, WI. Watch for auction signs. (715) 754-5221, or (800) 472-0290. Visit website at www.nolansales.com for details.

Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale onsite at 3209 South 32nd St, Sheboygan, WI. Includes welders, welding tables, shop tools, new stock steel. O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. John O’Brien, visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for auctions, pictures, lists and updated information. www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

Wautoma, WI

Contact us to consign your car or collection. Auctioneer notes: Cars already consigned –4 Corvettes: ’63 split window-’07 Z06-’95-‘91, ‘31 Plymouth, ‘20 Dodge Brothers, ’06 SL500, ’03 SSR, ’06 Wrangler, ’67 Custom C10, ’07 BMW Z4, ’00 BMW Z3, ’61 Cadillac, ’38 Buick, ’79 Bronco, ’29 Ford Truck, ’80 Volkswagen Roadster, ’35 Chevy Pickup, ’76 Spirit of ’76, ’71 Crown Vic, ’67 Crown Vic, ’89 Ferrari Replica, ’91 Wrangler, ’04 XLR, ’18 Camaro, ’69 DeVille, ’90 GMT-400, ‘00 Jag XKR, ’86 Cavalier, ’03 Mustang, ’02 Sebring, ’05 CLK500. Call to consign: 920-787-5549. For a complete list and terms go to YoderSold.com W. Yoder Auction, LLC; RWA: Wayne Yoder, N2494 Yoder Ln., Wautoma, WI. (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644.

Merrill, WI

10:00 AM – A Bunczak Sale on the Delmar Jaeger Estate, 3590 County Rd. P, Merrill, WI. Lots of tools & household items. Visit website at www.bunczak.com for details & photos. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, 166349 County C, Rosholt, WI. (715) 341-2306; Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Joe Bunczak, Paul Bunczak.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding. Includes: welders, welding tables and shop tools. Due to relocation, KP welding/fabricating has decided excess equipment will be sold. Online bidding and live. Includes hand tools, tables, carts, machine tools, welders, and more. Online bidding through proxybid. Auctioneer is John O’Brien, 920-960-0685. Location: 3209 South 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI.

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online auction. Arnold “Bud” Hoff. Includes collector cars and trucks, motorcycles, sporting items, antiques, yard items, shop items, and more. Located at 4245 Huntinghorne Dr., Janesville, WI. See photos online at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Online bidding available through https://hibid.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, 608-513-3320. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

**Cashton, WI

10:00 AM – LaVern & Bonnie Hemmersbach sale, E8465 Rognstad Ridge Rd., Cashton, WI. Farm has been sold. Sale includes tractor and skid steer, equipment, cattle trailer, lawn mower, barn items, feed, household items, and misc. items. Includes a very clean line of tractors and machinery. Most are like new. Auction by Registered Wisconsin auctioneers Gary Olerud (608) 643-4557 or (608)632-1689; and Garrick Olerud.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Theresa, WI

Consignment sale at the former Baker Canning Company site. 625 N Menominee St., Theresa, WI. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, ATVs, tools, farm antiques, hay, straw (no household, vehicles, junk or tires) Contact: Dan 414-333-8625, Rod 920-960-7777 or Jim 608-575-3325 See website for items already consigned and consignment form: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLC, 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

Online/Prairie du Chien, WI

9:00 AM – Online and Onsite auction. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI. Due to the unexpected passing of Kent Nelson, Steve and Brian Nelson have decided to discontinue their successful sawmill and dry kiln operations. This is one of the cleanest, well-maintained sawmill & logging equipment offerings in this area for some time. Inspection: Sawmill will be in operation Tues., May 10 through Thurs., May 12 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Equipment inspection available Mon., May 23 and Tues., May 24 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Starting at 9 AM, real estate offered includes multiple parcels – approx. 12+ acres, truck shop, complete dry kiln operation, and planer and stacking building. Equipment offered with dry kiln operation, Froedge breakdown and lumber stacker, wheel loaders, skid loader and forklifts; log skidders, dozer, log loader trucks, truck tractors, debarker, edgers, chipper and waste wood handling, and more. The auction is being conducted with Associated Auctions and Liquidation Co (800) 598-3651. Register and bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. Interned bidding available via proxybid. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Wausau Auctioneers, (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922.

**Online Auction

Big Iron Auctions, May Auction items closing May 25 include tractors and large machinery. Have equipment to sell contact today at 1(800) 937-3558. Visit www.bigiron.com for full details.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Bob's Auction Service, Inc. Consignments wanted for summer consignment auction. Ring 1 includes real time webcast and on-site live. Ring 2 is on-site live. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm/livestock equipment, building materials, nursery stock, lawn and garden recreational vehicles and tools. No motor vehicles or tires. To consign, call 920-210-5278. Advertising deadline Mon., May 16. Items delivered by Sat., May 21. Visit www.colbob.com for info, pictures and online bidding. Located at W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

**Chilton, WI

9:30 AM – Auction to settle Albert Daun Estate, includes collector tractors, guns, equipment, garden tractors, plows, harvester, reaper, and more. Live sale starts at 9:30 AM sharp with collector hand tools, corn shellers and vintage type equipment. 11:30 AM guns will be sold, 12:30 PM includes collector tractors, equipment and signs. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures, list and updated information. John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-960-0685. Location: W3135 Paradise Rd., Chilton, WI.

JUNE 10 AND 11, 2022

**New Paris, IN

11:00 AM – Friday and 9 AM Saturday. Freeman Riddle Collection. Auction held at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Day 1 includes live on-site bidding only, featuring high quality John Deere tractor parts and accessories, and a full line of shop tools and more. Gates will open at 8 AM for previewing on day 1. Day 2 includes online bidding, live on-site bidding for tractors, truck, backhoe and implements. Starting with trailer load of high-quality John Deere tractor parts. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com (877) 915-4440.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Withee, WI

Machinery Auction, no time specified – Consign machinery early. Onsite auction will sell in three rings, with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.