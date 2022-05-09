Weekly Market Report: May 6, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report ending the week of May 6, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity market: Apr. 25, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 140.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 119.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 95.50.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 04/22/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 142.00 & down.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 140.00-155.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 130.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 104.00-116.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 143.00 & down.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 128.00-138.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-126.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 100.00-110.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 116.00 & down.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 108.00-128.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00 & down.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 100.00-114.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 02, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 135.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 112.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 127.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 73.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 190.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 03, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 137.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 135.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 125.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 114.00 to 120.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-112.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 84.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 72.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES (05/03/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-120 lbs: 110.00 to 160.00.

Light Weight Calves: 70.00 to 110.00.

Heifer Calves: 90.00-120.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 180.00-260.00; Bulls 220.00-320.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: May 03, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 135.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 123.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 101.00 to 114.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 100.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 76.00 to 87.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 70.00 to 180.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 315.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: May 02, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.50 to 149.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.50 to 139.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 141.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.50-124.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00-117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 104.00 and down.

Wednesday 04/27/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00-119.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 100.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 56.00 to 73.50.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 109.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 165.00 to 230.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 55.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: 300.00 & down; heifers 260.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 03, 2022

FED CATTLE: Softer

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 113.00 to 124.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 112.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 81.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 280.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is May 12 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 105.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 103.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 03, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00-134.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 121.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-122.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00 to 116.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 85.50.

60% sold for: 58.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 58.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00 to 112.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 114.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 245.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 100.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 110.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-147.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-126.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-137.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-105.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-112.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-112.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 03, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 118.00 to 123.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 117.00.

Select Steers: 90.00 to 100.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 75.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 133.00 to 138.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 100.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 50.00 to 170.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 235.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 170.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 360.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 320.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 02, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady to lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 99.00.

Most Market Cows: 61.00 to 76.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 60.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 111.00 to 122.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 102.00 to 110.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 101.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 114.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 99.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Trending Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 190.00-215.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 375.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-140.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 04, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 130.00-180.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 35.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-80.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 180.00-250.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 03, 2022

Monday cash trading was at a standstill in the Sothern and Northern Plains. In the Western Cornbelt cash trading was mostly inactive with very light demand. Not enough trades for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live traded at 140.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed traded at 146.00 and 232.00, respectively. Last week in Colorado live traded from 146.00-147.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed traded from 145.00- 147.00 and at 232.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 03, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 02, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 138.00-145.00; Mixed Grading: 124.00-137.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 138.00-145.00; Mixed Grading: 124.00-137.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 120.00-143.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 85.00-118.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 72.00-96.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 20.00-66.00; Market Bulls: 60.00-114.50.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 750.00-1200.00; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-150.00; 150-250 lbs: up to 112.50; Beef Calves: 150.00-260.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 151.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 140.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 115.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 144.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 127.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 105.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 103.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A

Eastern Corn Belt Direct

Feeder Cattle Summary, (IL, IN, MI, MN, OH and KY): Apr. 29, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB Trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (3.1% Steers, 39.6% Dairy Steers, 50.7% Heifers, 6.6% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 27, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Finished Market Lambs: no test; Feeder Lambs: no test; Cull Ewes: 1.05-1.27/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.35/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 02, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-250.00; Under 100 lbs: 150.00-275.00; Ewes: 90.00-150.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 26, 2022

As of 03/26/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 180.00-250.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 280.00-460.00; 70-100 lbs: 250.00-375.00; Ewes: 100.00-160.00; Rams: 100.00-150.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 03, 2022

As of 04/27/22: Feeder Lambs: 200.00-225.00; Market Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-72.50; Cull Rams: no test.

Fennimore: May 04, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 80.00-112.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 195.00-235.00/lb; Feeding Lambs: 300.00-330.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 03, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: Up to 335.00 cwt; 70-90 lbs: Up to 345.00 cwt; 90-120 lbs: Up to 295.00 cwt.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 167.00-200.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 200.00-245.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 70.00-115.00; Yearling Ewes: up to 155.00/cwt.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: May 03, 2022

As of 04/16/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 125.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: no test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 360.00 and down.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 290.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 03, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 280.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 350.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 200.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 03, 2022

As of 04/30/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 300.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 460.00.

Cull Goats: 140.00 to 210.00.

Fennimore: May 04, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 145.00.

Slaughter Billies: 200.00-230.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 285.00 to 310.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 380.00-445.00.

HOGS

Hogs: Apr. 29, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 1.00 lower while feeder pigs 2.00 lower. Demand was light to moderate on moderate offerings. Trade activity was slow to moderate. Receipts included 46% formula..

Stratford Equity Market: May 03, 2022

Butchers: 75.00-80.00; Sows: 69.00-75.00; Boars: 30.00-35.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 02, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 72.00-85.00; Light Sows: 70.00-95.00; Heavy Sows: 70.00-83.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-135.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: May 03, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 70.00-72.00; Light Sows: 66.00-70.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Butcher Hogs: 80.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 03, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: 55.00-87.50/hd: 60-80 lbs: 85.00-95.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 70.00-105.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 137.50/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 03, 2022

CORN—May ‘22 8.0125; July: 7.9325; Sept: 7.4875; Dec: 7.3350; Mar: 7.3725; May 7.3900; Sep. ‘23: 6.8025.

SOYBEANS—May. ‘22: 16.5850; July: 16.2950; Aug: 15.8500; Sept: 15.1575; Mar: 14.7050; May 14.7125 and Sep. ‘23: 14.2525

Eggs

USDA: May 03, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 3 cents higher for Large, 7 cents higher for Medium and unchanged on Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings are light. Supplies are moderate to at times fully adequate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 2.60-2.62 Large: 2.58-2.60; Medium: 2.31-2.33

Hay

Reedsville: May 04, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 130.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 125.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 140.00-195.00/ton; Low Quality: 135.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 70.00-110.00/ton, poor quality 60.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 29, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 65.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 20.00-30.00/bale.

Fennimore: May 02, 2022

Large Round Dairy Hay: 125.00-160.00/ton; Large Square Hay: 130.00-160.00; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:80.00-150.00/ton; Small Square Hay: 3.00-3.74/bale: Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Bean Fodder: 30.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 27.50-40.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty: Hay & Bedding Report, May 04, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 205.00-225.00/ton; Good: 140.00-190.00/ton; Wrapped: 55.00-100.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 120.00-150.00/ton; Small Square: Fair: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square Good: 39.00-41.00/bale; small square: 4.75/bale.

Grass, Large Square: Good: 100.00-165.00/ton; Small Squre: 3.50-4.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 03, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.50-3.00/bale.

Dairy Weekly Animal Feed: Central U.S., Apr. 28, 2022

Dry whey prices continue to hold somewhat firm in the low-$.60s for a majority of spot trading, while the range is holding onto some higher prices based on brand preference. Still, there were some downticks on the top of the range and mostly series. Production has steadied in recent months, but it remains well behind levels previous to the sea change COVID-19 spurred in early 2020.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .5200-.5600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .6000-.7675; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .6200-.6500.

Dairy Market Review

Apr. 29, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.6750. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.6465 (-0.0605).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3400 and 40# blocks at $2.3700. The weekly average for barrels is $2.3540 (-0.0245 and blocks, $2.3695 (N.C.).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: United States milk supplies are growing, thus becoming more available and moving into cheese production. Spot milk prices in the upper Midwest ranged from $2.50 to $1.50 under Class III this week. Comparing this year's prices to last year's, spot milk topped out at level last year during week 17, while the low end was $5.00 under Class. Lighter COVID restrictions and spring weather have increased food service demand, according to contacts in the West. Midwestern cheesemakers continue to relay steady to strong demand notes, as well.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability ranges from steady to available for butter processors nationwide. That said, Eastern butter plant contacts relay a snugness on the cream market following the past few weeks. Western cream continues to move eastbound, as some Midwestern butter plant managers report clearing cream from both local and Western sources. There are growing and vocal concerns regarding the domestic butter inventory come late summer/fall, as domestic demand is expected to seasonally intensify, while export interests continue to keep churners churning.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is generally expanding seasonally, except for Arizona, where warm temperatures have subdued milk outputs. Overall national production is mixed regarding yearly comparisons. Some regions report output is down year over year. Class I demand is steady to higher on the coasts but slowing somewhat in the Midwest, as some schools begin to wind down for their summer hiatuses. Class III demand remains active. Spot milk prices in the Midwest are -$2.50 to -$1.00 below Class III.

Class III Milk Futures

Commodity Futures