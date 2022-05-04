Auction Calendar: May 6, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer newspaper

FRIDAY, MAY 6

St. Cloud, WI

10:45 AM – Milking herd dispersal, partial farm equipment line, dairy equipment and more. Hinzeville Holsteins and Linebacks. Dave and Jacki Meinert Family. Herd avg. As high as 96 lbs test day over past 10 months. Holsteins sell with reg. Papers, a few Linebacks also sell – 70 head total. Equipment includes rare tractors, haybine, blower, dairy equipment. Visit www.millernco.com for more updates.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI.

Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM – Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, 24th annual gas engine auction. S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI 53913. Auction includes engines – Hit ‘n’ miss and other – 5HP Sattley, 6HPs Fairbanks Morse, Maytag engines, ATV, tractors, skid loader, implements, farm collectibles and many more items expected. See photos on website: www.badgersteamandgas.com, www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, Stoughton WI (608) 212-3320. Sale manager is Anne Beard, Baraboo, WI (608) 381-0630 and James Seamonson, (608) 575-3325.

Union Grove, WI

11:00 AM – The DeLong Company, 1313 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI.

Consignments accepted on the day of sale between 10:00AM-11:30AM.

Beloit, IL

10:00 AM – Large live auction. Warren Evensen estate equipment, vehicle and motorcycle auction. 747 Manchester Rd., So. Beloit, IL. Warren operated a nursery for many years. Includes a 4WD tractor, loader/backhoe, farm tractor, skid loader and grapple, attachments and more.

MONDAY, MAY 9

Online Auction

Online Auction – May 2022 auto, farm, lawn & garden and recreational vehicles auction. Over 150 items sold separately. Highest bid wins. Online biding ends May 9. Featured items include 1997 JCB 214 Backhoe 4x4 turbo diesel; 1-ton Dually dump truck; 1991 US Navy Military humvee; 1984 Monte Carlo; boats, motorcycle parts, John Deere Tractor parts, automotive equipment and much more. Open house Thursday, May 5 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge Lane, Neenah, WI 54956. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – May Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. 1st & 2nd lactation fresh cows selling. Grade & Registered, superb udders, low SCC, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Online bidding at: Cowbuyer.com Remember, this is an evening sale. Please note: You must use our new entrance off County UU from the south. Hwy 151 to County V to County T to County UU. Follow signs. Check our website for complete details. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

**McFarland, WI

10:00 AM – Tony & Coleen Kirch, (608) 698-4092, 4370 Mahoney Rd., McFarland, WI Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George (cell 608-751-5703), Kale George (office 608-882-6123 Reg. IL Auctioneer: Kale George, 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Fond du Lac, WI/Online Auction

Online auction includes 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty pick up truck showing 90,400 miles. For auction times visit website. O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, John O’Brien, visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for auctions, pictures, lists and updated information. www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

**Portage, WI

Unreserved online auction, Mark Heinze retirement, Portage, WI. Mark Heinze, contact 608-697-1827, Carl Dalton, sales rep 608-444-1571. Includes tractor, pasteurizer, miller, forage box and more. Big Iron Auctions, visit www.bigiron.com for details and complete listings. Sell equipment on bigiron.com. Call today 1-800-937-3558.

**Online Auction

Online auction includes farm equipment, Brillion high lift roller, very clean Minneapolis Moline Disk Har-Row, Gruett’s Feed wagon, SI Schoessow Portable feeder, and more. Visit website for auction times. O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. John O’Brien, visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for auctions, pictures, lists and updated information. www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Expecting usual run of dairy cows, springing heifers, bred heifers, open heifers, and breeding bulls. Call with consignments – featuring 40 Holstein dairy cows, milked in tiestall, outside daily. Expecting 200 head of dairy cattle. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Loganville, WI

10:00 AM – Online only auction: Homer & Edna Mae Beachy, location S6911 County D, Loganville WI. Bidding ends, Thurs., MAY 12 at 10:00AM. Pre-view: Wed., May 11, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Pickup: Fri., May 13, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Note: Homer & Edna Mae have their farm for sale with Gavin Bros. Real Estate and are relocating. Their machinery is very clean & well maintained. Complete list & catalog at www.gavinbros.com. For more info call Homer at (608) 844-3034.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group – start time not specified. The bidding starts at $1. Estate auction, farm equipment, hunting, tools and more. Open house May 9 from 10 AM to 3 PM, 5096 Pumpkin Court, Larsen, WI. Online bidding ends May 12. For more information, call (920) 383-1012. Bid now at hansenautiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

Start time not specified – Includes farm related equipment, reach-through panels, self-catching panels, blower pipe, electric motors, hydraulic cylinders and more. O'Brien Auctions, John O’Brien, visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for auctions, pictures, lists and updated information. www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay sale followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. Oberholtzer Auctions, dairy and feeder sale. Early consignments include 7 fresh 2nd and 3rd lactation Holstein cows, 12 Holstein tiestall cows, 11 Holstein steers, 2 yearling red and white Fleckvieh bulls, and more. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location is W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. www.oberholtzer auctions.com

FRIDAY, MAY 13

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Rogge Family Farm Auction; Charles Rogge (262-339-3982) 4944 County P, West Bend, WI. Note: This sale has many interesting items with farm collectibles. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneers: Dan Ritger, Kewaskum, WI, 414-333-8625 & Rod Drendel, Fond du Lac, WI, 920-960-7777. Sale manager: James Seamonson, Stoughton, WI, 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and personal property auction. Tom Triplett Estate. Includes tractors, collector tractors, farm equipment, combines, skid steer, trucks, trailers, motorcycle, ATV, collectibles, and household and more. Real Estate 11:30 AM. Located at N2311 County DJ, Watertown, WI. Located 2 mi. N. of Watertown on Hwy. M to Hwy. E then continue N.E. 3 mi. To farm (corner of Hwy E & Cty. Rd DJ) or ½ mi. W of Hustisford on Hwy 60 to City. Rd DJ then S 6 mi. www.stadeauction.com for pictures and updates. Contact Tom Stade at 920-674-2929.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – 500 toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd, Lena Stiles Junction (Hwys 141 & 22). Cols. Henry & Len Yoap, 11149 Ledge Ln, Coleman, WI. www.yoapandyoap.com Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate.

**Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM – Real estate and personal property auction – Richard Zimmerman Estate. Includes tractors, outdoor tools, guns, household, collectibles, toy collection, real estate at 11:30 AM, and more. Located 3 miles E. of Waterloo on Hwy 19 to city Rd. BB, then N. 2 mi. To city Rd. GG, then E 1 mi. Located W10250 County GG, Reeseville, WI. www.stateauction.com for pictures. Contact Tom Stade at 920-674-2929 for terms and procedures.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

**Hatley, WI

10:00 AM – Onsite and online auction, Edwin Siekierzynski, owner. Located at 212362 Charlotte Rd., Hatley, WI. Includes Screening plant & conveyors, gen sets, welder, pumps, wheel loaders, crawler dozers, excavator & HYD. Hammer, farm tractor & implements, forklift, trucks, tag trailers, air compressor, lawn & garden, buckets, attachments and bucket teeth, shop equipment, and special & misc. Items. Visit the website at wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding is available via equipment facts. Wausau Auctioneers, P.O. Box 111, Wausau, WI. (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922. Located at 212362 Charlotte Rd., Hatley, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Antigo, WI

5:30 PM – Ranch and Farm Auctions: Land Auction, 197.5 AC, 2 tracts in Langlade Co, WI. Auction is live and online at ranchandfarmauctions.com. Auction location: North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser PL, Antigo, WI. In cooperation with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, LLC. Luke Gliniecki, Agent (715) 393-5225.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

**Merrill, WI

10:00AM – A Bunczak Sale on the Delmar Jaeger Estate. A live auction, 3590 County Rd P, Merrill, WI. Lots of tools & household items. See our website at www.bunczak.com for details & photos. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, 166349 County C, Rosholt, WI. (715) 341-2306; Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Joe Bunczak, Paul Bunczak.

Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding: welders, welding tables, shop tools. Location: 3209 S. 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI. Reason: Due to relocation, KP Welding/Fabrication has decided to access equipment from working fabrication. Shop will be sold. Sale order: Live sale starts 10AM sharp with hand tools, tables, carts. 12 PM Live sale with simulcast online bidding through Proxibid on select items. May sell with two rings for a time. Watch the website auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing, pictures and any changes. Online sales are happening now: Tractors, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, shop tools plus more. Call with your consignments. John O'Brien, 920-960-0685.Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sales Live & Online Estate/Consignment Auction. Includes tractors and skidsteers, tillage equipment, planters, forage equipment, miscellaneous equipment, trucks, special items and more. Online bidding will be available at www.equipmentfacts.com. Sales conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Located at Nolan Sales. Corner of Hwys 45 and 110, Marion, WI. Watch for auction signs. (715) 754-5221, or (800) 472-0290. Visit website at www.nolansales.com for details.

**Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale onsite at 3209 South 32nd St, Sheboygan, WI. Includes welders, welding tables, shop tools, new stock steel. O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. John O’Brien, visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for auctions, pictures, lists and updated information. www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

**Wautoma, WI

Contact us to consign your car or collection. Auctioneer notes: Cars already consigned –4 Corvettes: ’63 split window-’07 Z06-’95-‘91, ‘31 Plymouth, ‘20 Dodge Brothers, ’06 SL500, ’03 SSR, ’06 Wrangler, ’67 Custom C10, ’07 BMW Z4, ’00 BMW Z3, ’61 Cadillac, ’38 Buick, ’79 Bronco, ’29 Ford Truck, ’80 Volkswagen Roadster, ’35 Chevy Pickup, ’76 Spirit of ’76, ’71 Crown Vic, ’67 Crown Vic, ’89 Ferrari Replica, ’91 Wrangler, ’04 XLR, ’18 Camaro, ’69 DeVille, ’90 GMT-400, ‘00 Jag XKR, ’86 Cavalier, ’03 Mustang, ’02 Sebring, ’05 CLK500. Call to consign: 920-787-5549. For a complete list and terms go to YoderSold.com W. Yoder Auction, LLC; RWA: Wayne Yoder, N2494 Yoder Ln., Wautoma, WI. (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644.

**Merrill, WI

10:00 AM – A Bunczak Sale on the Delmar Jaeger Estate, 3590 County Rd. P, Merrill, WI. Lots of tools & household items. Visit website at www.bunczak.com for details & photos. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, 166349 County C, Rosholt, WI. (715) 341-2306; Wisconsin registered auctioneers: Joe Bunczak, Paul Bunczak.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

**Theresa, WI

Consignment sale at the former Baker Canning Company site. 625 N Menominee St., Theresa, WI. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, ATVs, tools, farm antiques, hay, straw (no household, vehicles, junk or tires) Contact: Dan 414-333-8625, Rod 920-960-7777 or Jim 608-575-3325 See website for items already consigned and consignment form: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLC, 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

ONLINE/ONSITE - Prairie du Chien, WI

9:00 AM – Online and Onsite auction. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI. Due to the unexpected passing of Kent Nelson, Steve and Brian Nelson have decided to discontinue their successful sawmill and dry kiln operations. This is one of the cleanest, well-maintained sawmill & logging equipment offerings in this area for some time. Inspection: Sawmill will be in operation Tues., May 10 through Thurs., May 12 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Equipment inspection available Mon., May 23 and Tues., May 24 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Starting at 9 AM, real estate offered includes multiple parcels – approx. 12+ acres, truck shop, complete dry kiln operation, and planer and stacking building. Equipment offered with dry kiln operation, Froedge breakdown and lumber stacker, wheel loaders, skid loader and forklifts; log skidders, dozer, log loader trucks, truck tractors, debarker, edgers, chipper and waste wood handling, and more. The auction is being conducted with Associated Auctions and Liquidation Co (800) 598-3651. Register and bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. Interned bidding available via proxybid. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Wausau Auctioneers, (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

**Chilton, WI

9:30 AM – Live onsite sale. Includes collector tractors, guns, collector equipment. To see all auctions, pictures, and lists visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-960-0685.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

**Withee, WI

Machinery Auction, no time specified – Consign machinery early. Onsite auction will sell in three rings, with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office contact 715-229-2500.