February 18, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Stoughton, WI

1:00 PM – On site Real Estate Auction, 73.63 acres with home and barn. Property located at 791 Lake Kegonsa Rd., Stoughton, WI, Rutland township, Section 22, Dane county. Maury Maul Revocable Trust. Directions: South of Stoughton ½ mile on WI-138 to County A. West 3 ½ miles to Lake Kegonsa Rd., south. Watch for George Auction Signs. Auction will be held on site. Land Info: 73.63+ total acres (2 tax parcels), 44/67+/- acres tillable (FSA), and 28+/- acres of recreational land/wetland. Home – 1400 Sq. Ft. ranch style built in 1984: 2 bedrooms 1 bath.. Barn – 76'x26’. Open House Jan. 29 and 30 1-2PM, Feb.5-6, 12-13, and 18 from 1-2PM. Inspection is welcome anytime. Auctioneers – Dean George (608)751-5703; Kale George (608-774-0440). George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Online Only

11:00 AM – Online only retirement auction. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 22 at 10AM. Location: 901 15th Street, Prairie du Sac, WI. Preview Mon., Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup Feb. 23 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Highlights include 2014 Ford F350 Super Duty XL regular cab truck, gas, 4x4, 74591 miles; 2013 Ford F450 Super Duty regular cab truck, diesel, 4x4, 121,200 miles; 2012 Chevy 3500 HD regular cab truck, 4x4, gas, 143,091 miles; 1999 Ford F450 Super Duty XL Dump Truck, diesel, 4x4, 199,950 miles. Everything in the auction was tested and works. For more info call Terry at 608-643-3714 (leave message). Partial list, catalog & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

**Stoughton, WI/ Online Only

Online only auction: landscape equip., pallet racking, scissor lift, tools, lawn & garden equip., tents, bounce houses, Ford 289 engine. Aleson’s True Value Hardware, rental equip. liquidation, 1415 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI. Lots start closing at 6 PM. Go to www.georgeauction.com and click on the auction for catalogue and bidding information. Viewing is Mon.-Fri. 7 AM to 7 PM, Sat. 7 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 9 AM to 4 PM. Auctioneers: Dean George (608-751-5703). Kale George (608-882-6123). 1211 North Union Rd, Evansville WI. www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Oshkosh, WI/Online Only

6:00 PM – online auction. Classic car auctions and more. Mueller family estate/museum auction. Lots of great antiques and collectibles: Gumball machines, clocks, saddles, ad beer boxes, radios, buggy seat benches, mannequins, trunks, lanterns, apothecary jars, beer tapper knobs and more. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com. W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Feeder cattle auction, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Expecting 200 head of feeders. Special dairy heifer auction at 11 a.m. Expecting 300-400 head. Selling market cattle and calves 4 days a week, Mon.-Thurs. Online bidders and buyers register at www.cattleusa.com. Much more information at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle auction, 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. Weekly run of fresh cows & 2-year-0lds. Milking and bred back cows, springing cows and 1st calf heifers. Bred heifers, open heifers- all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Call JR Huebsch at (608) 585-3700. Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

**Withee, WI

Attention dairymen. Complete dairy herd dispersal at 11:00AM, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Much more info on website: www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale being conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC.

Palo, Iowa

10:00 AM – Timed online, no reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Thurs., Feb. 24 at 10 AM. Location: 1926 Young Rd., Palo, IA. Equipment inspection: Feb.19, 9 AM- 2 PM. Highlights include 2002 Case-IH MX200 MFWD tractor, 3,486 hours, multiple John Deere tractors and equipment, draper head, planter, corn head, no-till cultivator, manure spreader, gravity wagons, mix-all grinder mixer, and several other pieces of quality farm equipment and support items. The Donald Keiper Trust and Barbra Keiper Trust. Equipment questions: Don (319) 551-0380. Auction Managers Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Craig Hoyer (319) 931 -7016. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. (844) 847-2161. www. SullivanAuctioneers.com.

Valders, WI

9:00 AM – Al-Mar-Way custom operators, Jim & Jodi Krim, complete closeout retirement auction. Location: 6424 Nagel Rd., Valders, WI. Live onsite and online bidding available. Information: Jim Krim, 920-374-0645, Mike Powers, 608-214-5761. Visit www.powersauction.com to see full listings and photos. Auction includes tractors, choppers, drills, trailers, John Deere, Kenworth, Top Dog, Claas, Peterbuilt and more. Powers Auction Service, 110 E. Murray St., Browntown WI. Online bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com.

Kaukauna, WI

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction at N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI. 70 high quality Holsteins selling plus 10 registered 2-year-olds, just fresh. Several fresh 2-year-old Jerseys and a few cross breeds. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North (414) 587-4402.

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon – 70 High quality Holsteins selling plus 10 Registered 2-year-old, selling 10 2-year-old Jerseys; few Registered 8 fancy 2-year-old crossbreeds; several fancy red and whites also selling. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North. 414-587-4402. Located at N2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI. Bill State, WI registered auctioneer.

**Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Dean & Bonnie Koch retirement farm machinery auction, 9154 N. Toelke Rd., Rock City, IL. Small items first (small machinery, tractors, and hay). Follow directions as the bridge is out on McConnel Rd near Dakota Rd. From Dakota IL, go east on Hwy 75 to Rock City Rd., Go north to McConnell Rd. Go west to Toelke Rd., north to farm on left. Tractors, duals, weights & step, combine, heads, head mover, skid loader, attachments, tillage & forage equipment, augers, lumber, hay and more. For questions on equipment: Call Dean at 815-541-5224 before 8pm. Live auction along with bidding online at EquipmentFacts.com. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI. www.bm-auctions.com

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – hay followed by dairy cows at 11:00 AM. Special feeder and dairy sale. Complete herd dispersal #1: 38 tiestall cows; Dispersal #2: 45 tiestall cows, 10 Jersey cows; feeder cattle – 26 Holstein steers, 10 Holstein steers, and 7 Holstein steers. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

**Loyal WI

9:30 AM – On-farm auction. Gideon Beiler, 13314 Wildcat Rd., Darlington, WI. Selling bales and milking equipment at 9:30 AM then selling cows. No small items so be on time. Complete herd dispersal including 43 Holstein tiestall cows, 5 Holstein springing heifers, 8 Holstein heifers, 5 Holstein bulls, milking equipment, and other items. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Union Grove, WI

30th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment auction, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI. Deadline for advertising is Feb. 12, 2022. Wanted consignment of: Tractors, machinery, feed, lawn and garden, tools, misc., no vehicles, no tires. Contact Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125; Steve Sobieski 414-313-1109. Wayne Erwin 262-210-1768; Abby Hagemann 262-492-5767. Email hagemannauctions@tds.net.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group online auction. February organic and conventional multiple location hay auction. Large hay bales, report available. Selling in 11, 12 or 24 ton loads. Multiple locations. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Online bidding ends Feb. 28. Open house by appointment only. Call 715-265-4656.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

**Summit, WI

Hansen Auction Group online real estate auction: 317.04 +/- acres of recreational land in Douglas County, WI. Sold in two separate parcels, bid on one or both. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Online bidding ends March 1. See website for open house details. Call 715-607-4411 for info.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large machinery consignment auction. Jeff’s Tractors LLC. 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com. Selling 30-40 tractors, skid steers, local farm retirement line, planters, seeders, harvest tillage, spreaders, batwings mixer mills, gravity boxes and all kinds of misc. farm machinery. Will be large sale, expecting 400-500 pieces. Phone shop at 608-822-6491, Jeff: 608-988-6182, Don: 608-988-6189.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Loyal, WI

9:00 AM – Large machinery auction. Many excellent pieces of machinery already consigned. Call 715-773-2240 to have machinery included in nationwide advertising. Tractors and crawlers, skid steers, hay equipment, grain handling, tillage equipment, attachments, building materials, miscellaneous tools and more. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. www.Oberholtzerauctions.com Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715) 216-1897; Mark Oberholtzer (715) 773-2240; John Ivan Oberholtzer (715) 219-2781.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

**Elgin WI

9:00 AM – In-person and online bidding at 10 AM. Farm retirement auction. 2011 JD 7830, 2005 JD 8320, Unverferth HT 25, Farm Fans CF/SA 320, Woods Brush Bull BB840X, Mayarath bale elevator, and more. Consigned by Bruce Krog, (630) 485-1452. Ron & Pat Hartmann, owners: 847-464-5317 or 847-502-2552. Located at 8N316 Dittman Rd., Elgin, IL.

**Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Benck Farms retirement auction. W1250 County Z, Fall River, WI. Call Carl with questions at (920) 948-3127 or Donnie at (920) 948-6290. Online bidding is available. Full equipment list, pictures and online bidding available at wilkinsonautions.com. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co.

TUES.-FRI., MARCH 8-11

**New Paris, IN

On-Site Bidding Only. Polk Auction Company.8:30 AM starts each day. New Paris Tractor Parts. Complete Liquidation/Absolute Auction. 4 days of bidding, everything goes. Located at New Paris Tractor Parts, 19828 Hwy 6, New Paris, IN. Tuesday: 15+ trailer loads of choice small parts, new reproduction, JD NOS and used parts. Wednesday: 1000 + pallets of used tractor parts including wheels, wide fronts, weights, sheet metal, fenders and more. Thursday: offers 50+ shelves of tractor parts, then will sell over 700 parts tractors, and on Friday: event will start with selling 600 parts tractors, then shop equipment, tools, loaders, forklifts, Kubota RTV, 3-yard pickup trucks pallet, shelving, containers, and office equipment. All items must be removed by April 9, no exceptions. All parking will be at Polk Auction Company, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of US 6 & State Rd 15. www.polkauction.com 18779154440.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

**Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Jonathan Dietzen, selling a complete dairy herd dispersal with 175 head of ID Holstein cattle, 2000 gal. cooler and partial equipment line – including Meyer Ind. 8720 Super Spreader, Penda 4020 portable TMR mixer, 2 Meyers 3618 combo forage boxes, one-owner 6060 ag bagger and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123.

**Baldwin, IA

8:00 AM – March Auction. 5498 Hwy 64, Baldwin, IA 52207. Will begin accepting consignments on Feb. 1. Construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay & forage equipment, planting & tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn, garden and more. Visit website at www.powersauction.com for details. March 12 is last day to consign, auction on March 19.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

**Preston, MN

Bidding opens at 10 AM Tues. March 15, starts closing at 10 AM Tues. March 22. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline Fri., Feb. 25. Consign early to take advantage of the complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Co at (800) 770-0347 or email denny@gehlingaution.com.

**New London, WI

Fran Much. A real clean farm equipment line featuring CIH 8930, CIH 7120, Gehl 4240, FNH FP 230 &240, Kelly Rya Mdl. 2W-16 bagger, JD 5400 SP Chopper; Forage boxes, tillage, 6 tractors and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

MARCH 24-26

**East Moline, IL

Time to Consign. March 24-26 is the Spring Classic, tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Pkwy, East Moline, IL. Mecum Auctions – mecum.com, 262-275-5050. Call Paul to consign 262-275-6779, live 2-hour auction coverage on RFD-TV Sat., Mar. 26, 10:30 AM to 12:30PM CST.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Now accepting your full or partial line of machinery. Serval lines consigned. Tractors; payloaders and log trailer; combine; planting, tillage, and mower; manure spreaders; balers and recreational items. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting & tillage, manure equipment, hay & forge equipment, mixers and feed carts, trailers, vehicles, recreational and camper, general farm and farm misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer Tim Schindle, N13438 Hwy 73 Withee. Office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen: (715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

**Cedar Grove, WI

Steve Jacoby – farm equip., beef cow, and more in this retirement auction. Watch for details. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade, and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. More dates & updates coming. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. 6455 County BB, Denmark, WI. Accepting consignment only on March 24-25, 8AM-5PM. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. For more information, contact Ralph Bochek at 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing at 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline is March 1.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Lebanon Sportsman’s Club Consignment Auction. Accepting Consignments March 13-20. Farm machinery & equipment; hay, lawn & garden tools; and other farm related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs until full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual spring equipment auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. Auctioneer Carl Theorin, Wausau, WI.

**Fond du Lac County, WI

Farm Retirement Sneak Peak – Ford 8970 and 8670 MFWD tractors, Kinze 3600 12RN planter, Case 1815C skidsteer, and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995, Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

**Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.