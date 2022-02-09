Auction Calendar: February 11, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Emmet and Kossuth County, Iowa

10:00 AM – Virtual online auction. Major Iowa land auction, Mon. Feb. 7. 861 acres (subject to survey) 8 tracts. Emmet and Kossuth County, Iowa. Jensen Estate Property is in sections 16,27 and 28, Swan Lake Township and Section 24, Jack Creek Township, Emmet County, IA & Section 12, Swea Township, Kossuth County, IA. Tracts 1,2,3&8 are located 7 miles west of Armstrong, IA. Tracts 4-6 are located 1 mile west of Ringsted, IA. Tract 7 located 7 miles east of Armstrong, IA. Farmers and Investors mark your calendars now. Farms are in Emmet and Kossuth County, Iowa near Armstrong and Ringsted, Iowa. Tracts offer productive soil, storage buildings, grain storage and building sites. Charles E. Jensen Estate, Tennowa Properties, LLC. Jensen Investments, LLC. Representing Attorney: David M. Repp, Dickinson Law. 699 Walnut St., Suite 1600, Des Moines, IA (515) 246-4556. Auction Managers Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Dan Sullivan (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAutioneers.com IL.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Reddick, IL

10:00 AM – Timed, online, no reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Tues., Feb. 8 at 10 AM at 15501 W. 1500N Rd., Reddick, IL. Equipment inspection starting Tues. Feb. 1 from 9AMto 4PM. ‘07 John Deere 7420 MFWD tractor, 2,260 hrs; ‘86 John Deere 4650 MFWD tractor, 4,039 hrs; and more John Deere tractors and gravity wagons, augers, Kinze, cultivator, V-ripper, trencher w/ backhoe, Tiller, generator, pallet forks, and misc. Hyd. Cylinders. Jeff & Valida King. Equipment questions: Jeff (815) 263-2215. Auction Managers Cody Holst (217) 212-8747 and Luke Sullivan (309) 371 – 5214. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Owen, WI

12:00 PM – On site & online auction Longwoods Transport LLC, N15342 County D, Owen, WI. From State Hwy. 29, (Exit 122), Co. X, take X north & west 3 miles to Co. D, then north 1 ¾ mile. Inspection: Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 7-8, 9 AM-4 PM each day. No Inspection on Sunday. Internet bidding available by Equipment Facts. Register & bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Selling Market Cattle and calves. Online bidders and buyers register at www.cattleusa.com. N13438 State HWY 73, Withee, WI. Hay, straw and firewood auctions start Wed., Feb. 99 at 9:30 AM. On Feb. 8 at 11 AM - Feeder cattle auction. Expecting 200 heads. Dairy Cattle Auction: 100 Holstein Dairy cows, 15 fresh Holstein dairy cows, 3 very high-quality Holstein fresh heifers, 25 Holstein springing heifers, and 10 Holstein springing heifers. Expecting a usual run of 250 head of dairy cattle. A Premier Livestock and Auction, visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details. Location: Call the office: 715-229-2500.

Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca). Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Loyal, WI

10 AM and 11 AM – Oberholtzer Auctions Special Dairy and Beef Cow Sale, Hay at 10 AM, Dairy Cows at 11 AM. Complete Dairy Dispersal – 88 parlor and tiestall cows, 50 beef cows and 10 bred heifers, 28 black and red beef cows, 10 angus yearling steers, 5 BWF yearling steers, and 1 fancy black angus bull. Expecting 150 bred beef cows. Watch the sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer; John Oberholtzer, (715) 216-1897; Mark Oberholtzer, (715) 773-2240; John Ivan Oberholtzer, (715) 219-2781. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Earl Turck Estate Farm Toy Collection. Online only. Bidding now open; Soft close begins Fri., Feb. 11 at 3:00 PM. Lots close every 20 seconds, bidding within final 2 minutes will extend bidding 2 minutes. Inspection & Preview at: W11208 Hwy 16 & 60 Columbus, WI. Inspection: Fri., Jan. 28, 3-5 PM; Sat., Feb. 5, 8AM-12PM or by appointment. 920-210-5278. Additional dates may be added. Visit www.colbob.com for more information and photos. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc., Columbus, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Dousman, WI

10:00 AM – Albert & Sandra Wamper Estate Auction: Tools, tractor, car, truck, motorcycles. Located at S 30 W 36354 County D, Dousman, WI. Waukesha County, 24 miles S of Ct 18 on Hwy 67 to Co. D W .4 mile to property. Watch for signs, food service available. Visit bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or autionzip.com ID 9051.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Greenleaf, WI

Online auction. Bidding ends Feb. 15. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Heavy equipment, trucks, tractors and more. Highest bid wins. Hemp growing equipment, company business dispersal, featured items include 2 John Deere 892 ELC Excavators, 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, 2014 New Holland T56, attachments, auto accessories, hay bales and more. Company-wide auction, open house by appointment only. For more info call 920-383-1012. Bryce Hansen, Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Thomas Calhoun- John Deere tractor parts and accessories. Online auction only. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 15 at 10 AM. John Deere parts from Models A, B, 70, 400, 620, 720, 2030, 2015, 310, 4020 and more. A rare opportunity to buy hard to find John Deere parts. Over 250 lots complete catalog and descriptions at www.gainbros.com. Call Tom with questions at (608) 343-5612. Catalog and Online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Preview Mon., Feb. 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM, pickup Wed., Feb.16 from 8 AM to 1 PM. Location: Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Auction at Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI Featuring Voigtscrest milking herd dispersal. Due to Larry’s physical health, the Voights are dispersing all salable cows – phenomenal young cows from 40 years of breeding. Exceptional lineup of first and second lactation fresh cows sell too. Bulk tank SCC avg: 85, full vaccination program, 8 king doc daughters selling, superb uddered group, potential for big production. They are well cared for, but not pushed. Owners Larry and Kim Voigts, Platteville, WI. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com, pre-approval required. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy. 23, E, Fond Du Lac, WI 54937. Call 920-023-6991 or visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for full details.

Online Only, Multiple Locations

2022 Feb. Ag and Heavy Equipment ending Tues. Feb. 15. Multiple locations. Tractors, farm equipment and items, heavy trucks and trailers, heavy equipment, attachments, cattle, hay and more. 2022 Feb. Auto and Consignment, Prairie Farm, WI. Vehicles, recreational, tools, hunting stands, and more. Online only auction ending Wed.,, Feb. 16 .2022 February Mondovi Consignment: Includes heavy equipment, trailers and pickup truck, farm equipment and items, attachments and snow blower, shop items and more. Sell vehicles, recreational and lawn care items. Call 715-837-1015 to consign. Auction end date is Mon., March 7, advertisement end date is Feb. 21. Sell farm machinery and construction equipment. Prairie Farm – Call Berry at 715-418-1200 or Justin at 715-553-1346. Mondovi: Call Jim 715-583-3423.Auction end date is Mon. March 7, advertising deadline is Feb. 21.

**Argyle, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle dispersal auction, Levi & Sylvia Fisher at 6030 County G, Argyle, WI. Featuring 52 head of grade Holsteins – 45 cows, 6 spring heifers, and Holstein bulls 2 years old. Reg. WI auctioneers: Dean George (Cell 608-751-5703); Kale George and Riley Kahl. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Online and on site. Hillsboro Area Consignment Auction starting at 9AM at Hillsboro Memorial Fireman’s Park, 18075 Hwy 33, Hillsboro, WI. Online bidding available. Most items are available for inspection at Fireman’s Park. Call ahead to make sure the item you are interested in has arrived or is available for inspection. Selling in two rings starting at 9 AM. Questions, call Steve Hynek (608-553-0403) Pictures and more information available at wilkinsonauctions.com. Tractors, skid loaders, loaders, tillage and planting equipment, combines and heads, grain cart and boxes, hay equipment and more.

**Stanley, WI

Hixwood Manufacturers of quality building components. See us at the Marshfield Mall Farm Show Feb. 16 & 17. We have all your post frame building supplies. Hixwood located at N14685 Copenhaver Ave., Stanley. (715) 644-0765.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle auction. 111 head of Holstein dairy cattle. Weekly run of fresh cows and two year olds this week. Will include a small group from one Minnesota dairy man, milking and bred back cows, springing cows and first calf heifers, bred heifers, a breeding age bull and baby heifer and bull calves. Call JR Huebsch at 608) 585-3700 Sale at Located at Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal – grazing dairy cows, 40 cross bred dairy cows, 15 high quality milking cows, 13 mostly fresh fancy dairy cows, 12 Holstein dairy cows and 9 Holstein spring heifers. More info on website. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Premier livestock auctions, N13438 State HWY 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com

THURSDAY, FEBRURARY 17

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM Hay sale followed by dairy cows at 11:00AM. Special dairy sale. Complete herd dispersal of 50 Holstein tie-stall cows including 3 red and white and 1 shorthorn cross. Sales include bred and open heifers, feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. www.Oberholtzerauctions.com Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer; John Oberholtzer, (715) 216-1897; Mark Oberholtzer (715) 773-2240; John Ivan Oberholtzer (715) 219-2781.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Stoughton, WI

1:00 PM – On site Real Estate Auction, 73.63 acres with home and barn. Property located at 791 Lake Kegonsa Rd., Stoughton, WI, Rutland township, Section 22, Dane county. Maury Maul Revocable Trust. Directions: South of Stoughton ½ mile on WI-138 to County A. West 3 ½ miles to Lake Kegonsa Rd., south. Watch for George Auction Signs. Auction will be held on site. Land Info: 73.63+ total acres (2 tax parcels), 44/67+/- acres tillable (FSA), and 28+/- acres of recreational land/wetland. Home – 1400 Sq. Ft. ranch style built in 1984: 2 bedrooms 1 bath.. Barn – 76'x26’. Open House Jan. 29 and 30 1-2PM, Feb.5-6, 12-13, and 18 from 1-2PM. Inspection is welcome anytime. Auctioneers – Dean George (608)751-5703; Kale George (608-774-0440). George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Online only retirement auction. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 22 at 10AM. Location: 901 15th Street, Prairie du Sac, WI. Preview Mon., Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup Feb. 23 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Highlights include 2014 Ford F350 Super Duty XL regular cab truck, gas, 4x4, 74591 miles; 2013 Ford F450 Super Duty regular cab truck, diesel, 4x4, 121,200 miles; 2012 Chevy 3500 HD regular cab truck, 4x4, gas, 143,091 miles; 1999 Ford F450 Super Duty XL Dump Truck, diesel, 4x4, 199,950 miles. Everything in the auction was tested and works. For more info call Terry at 608-643-3714 (leave message). Partial list, catalog & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Palo, Iowa

10:00 AM – Timed online, no reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Thurs., Feb. 24 at 10 AM. Location: 1926 Young Rd., Palo, IA. Equipment inspection: Feb.19, 9 AM- 2 PM. Highlights include 2002 Case-IH MX200 MFWD tractor, 3,486 hours, multiple John Deere tractors and equipment, draper head, planter, corn head, no-till cultivator, manure spreader, gravity wagons, mix-all grinder mixer, and several other pieces of quality farm equipment and support items. The Donald Keiper Trust and Barbra Keiper Trust. Equipment questions: Don (319) 551-0380. Auction Managers Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Craig Hoyer (319) 931 -7016. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. (844) 847-2161. www. SullivanAuctioneers.com.

Valders, WI

9:00 AM – Al-Mar-Way custom operators, Jim & Jodi Krim, complete closeout retirement auction. Location: 6424 Nagel Rd., Valders, WI. Live onsite and online bidding available. Information: Jim Krim, 920-374-0645, Mike Powers, 608-214-5761. Visit www.powersauction.com to see full listings and photos. Auction includes tractors, choppers, drills, trailers, John Deere, Kenworth, Top Dog, Claas, Peterbuilt and more. Powers Auction Service, 110 E. Murray St., Browntown WI. Online bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com.

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction at N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI. 70 high quality Holsteins selling plus 10 registered 2-year-olds, just fresh. Several fresh 2-year-old Jerseys and a few cross breeds. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North (414) 587-4402.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Union Grove, WI

30th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment auction, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI. Deadline for advertising is Feb. 12, 2022. Wanted consignment of: Tractors, machinery, feed, lawn and garden, tools, misc., no vehicles, no tires. Contact Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125; Steve Sobieski 414-313-1109. Wayne Erwin 262-210-1768; Abby Hagemann 262-492-5767. Email hagemannauctions@tds.net.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

**Loyal, WI

9:00 AM – Large machinery auction. Many excellent pieces of machinery already consigned. Call 715-773-2240 to have machinery included in nationwide advertising. Tractors and crawlers, skid steers, hay equipment, grain handling, tillage equipment, attachments, building materials, miscellaneous tools and more. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. www.Oberholtzerauctions.com Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715) 216-1897; Mark Oberholtzer (715) 773-2240; John Ivan Oberholtzer (715) 219-2781.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Now accepting your full or partial line of machinery. Serval lines consigned. Tractors; payloaders and log trailer; combine; planting, tillage, and mower; manure spreaders; balers and recreational items. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting & tillage, manure equipment, hay & forge equipment, mixers and feed carts, trailers, vehicles, recreational and camper, general farm and farm misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer Tim Schindle, N13438 Hwy 73 Withee. Office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen: (715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

**Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. 6455 County BB, Denmark, WI. Accepting consignment only on March 24-25, 8AM-5PM. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. For more information, contact Ralph Bochek at 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing at 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline is March 1

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Lebanon Sportsman’s Club Consignment Auction. Accepting Consignments March 13-20. Farm machinery & equipment; hay, lawn & garden tools; and other farm related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs until full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual spring equipment auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. Auctioneer Carl Theorin, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.