Auction Calendar: January 28, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** ads appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – W Yoder Auction: bicycles, antiques & collectibles auction Live auction. at N2494 Yoder Lane, Wautoma, WI. Approx 50 bicycles – Black Phantom & others of same caliber, approx 50 guitars – Ibanez-ESP LTD-Schecter Diamond Series-Fender-Alavrez, 60+ sign collection-Sinclair, Orange soda-Old Milwaukee-Zieglers Beer-Quaker State, Sunbeam Bread-& more, malt shop collection with Hamilton Beach malt mixers-2 candy store cash registers, wind-up toys, Indian artifacts-arrowheads, variety of lightning, stoneware, great variety of scales, specialty items-EcoTireflator-Dr Daniels medicine cabinet-bear trap, and so much more. For a complete list and terms go to https://bit.ly/3qGOywG Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 31

Online Only

January organic & conventional multiple location hay auction. Lots include a certified report from Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. Online bidding ends Jan. 31. Multiple locations, sold separately, highest bid wins. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only. For additional information or to set up an appointment call 715-265-4656. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online Only

10:00 AM – Dick Sonnenberg Estate & Beverly Sonnenberg Online only auction. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 1 at 10:00AM. Location: W5190 County E, Westfield, WI. ½ mile east of Westfield (I39) on Hwy J to Hwy E, then North East 4 ½ miles to property. Preview: Mon., Jan. 31, 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup: Wed., Feb. 2, 9 AM to 2 PM. Note: Partial list, catalog & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com. Bidding opens Tues., Jan. 18. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Online Only

Fabrication/machining equipment business reduction sale. Online bidding ends Feb. 2. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Mon., Jan 31 from 10AM to 3PM. 7178 Commerce Plaza Dr., Neenah, WI. For additional information call 920-383-1012. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction, live virtual online only auction, 4700 69th Ave Milan, IL. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers. For more information visit our website: www.usauctioneers.com or call 800-992-2893. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction! Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. Sale conducted by USA Auctioneers, Inc.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy and Hay sale held every Thursday starting with hay at 10 AM followed by dairy cows at 11 AM; then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. This sale has 150 registered Holstein cows – handpicked out of 300 cows. Absolute top shelf off a very good herd, bulk tank receipts showing 4.4F, 3/4P, 150scc, with an impressive 85lbs milk on 2x! 15 Holstein heifers 300-350 lbs. AI sired but not sire ID’d and 10 Holstein heifers, bred 5-6 months. Outside heifers are in excellent condition. Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy and Cattle Auction Co. Mark Oberholtzer auctioneer. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Late model ag & construction auction at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN, Selling 2 rings all day. Visit website for the most up-to-date information & catalog or call 877-915-4440. Items pictured may no longer be available on auction day due to potential pre-sale. Accepting consignments up to Feb. 2 at 5:00PM. Online Bidding available www.polkauction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Online Only

Robert & Janet Keigher, timed online, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Feb. 3, 2022. Equipment Inspection: Fri. Jan. 28, 9am-3pm. Highlights include: 2003 John Deere 8120 MFWD tractor, 4,754 hours; 1995 John Deere 8100 MFWD tractor, 6,426 hours; 1983 John Deere 4450 2wd tractor, 7,941 hours; 1951 IHC M 2wd gas tractor - one family owned; 1949 IHC H 2wd gas tractor; 2001 John Deere 9550 2wd combine, 4,161 eng. 2,721 sep. hours; 2012 John Deere 625F 25’ platform; 1998 John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; 2010 Unverferth HT25 25’ head cart; 1999 John Deere 1760 12 row 30” planter - one owner; 2008 John Deere 1990 30’ air seeder; 2013 Brent 678 grain cart - one owner; (3) Parker 220 bushel gravity wagons; (2) DMI E280 gravity wagons; Westfield MK 80-61 swing-away auger; CaseIH 4800 25’ field cultivator; International 490 24’ disk; John Deere 400 30’ rotary hoe; John Deere RM 12 row 30” cultivator; Bush Hog 2515 15’ batwing mower; Woods BB840 7’ 3-pt. rotary mower; Woods RB800 8’ 3-pt. blade; 2004 Ford F650 grain truck w/Knapheide 15’ bed, 294,333 miles; 2013 Grasshopper 725D T-6 zero-turn diesel lawn mower, 61” power-fold deck, 560 hrs., one owner ; 1,000 gal. fuel tank w/110v pump & other fuel tanks; Hotsy pressure washer; Misc. farm support items. Website www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Neenah, WI

Hansen Auction Group online auction. 5 consignment auctions. Thousands of items. Auto and farm, households and collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment, and hardware. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Thurs., Feb. 3 from 9 am, to 4 p.m. Sold separately, highest bid wins. 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends Feb. 7. Call 920-383-1012 for more info.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

**Emmet and Kossuth County, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual online auction. Major Iowa land auction, Mon. Feb. 7. 861 acres (subject to survey) 8 tracts. Emmet and Kossuth County, Iowa. Jensen Estate Property is in sections 16,27 and 28, Swan Lake Township and Section 24, Jack Creek Township, Emmet County, IA & Section 12, Swea Township, Kossuth County, IA. Tracts 1,2,3&8 are located 7 miles west of Armstrong, IA. Tracts 4-6 are located 1 mile west of Ringsted, IA. Tract 7 located 7 miles east of Armstrong, IA. Farmers and Investors mark your calendars now. Farms are in Emmet and Kossuth County, Iowa near Armstrong and Ringsted, Iowa. Tracts offer productive soil, storage buildings, grain storage and building sites. Charles E. Jensen Estate, Tennowa Properties, LLC. Jensen Investments, LLC. Representing Attorney: David M. Repp, Dickinson Law. 699 Walnut St., Suite 1600, Des Moines, IA (515) 246-4556. Auction Managers Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Dan Sullivan (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAutioneers.com IL.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

**Reddick, IL

10:00 AM – Timed, online, no reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Tues., Feb. 8 at 10 AM at 15501 W. 1500N Rd., Reddick, IL. Equipment inspection starting Tues. Feb. 1 from 9AMto 4PM. ‘07 John Deere 7420 MFWD tractor, 2,260 hrs; ‘86 John Deere 4650 MFWD tractor, 4,039 hrs; and more John Deere tractors and gravity wagons, augers, Kinze, cultivator, V-ripper, trencher w/ backhoe, Tiller, generator, pallet forks, and misc. Hyd. Cylinders. Jeff & Valida King. Equipment questions: Jeff (815) 263-2215. Auction Managers Cody Holst (217) 212-8747 and Luke Sullivan (309) 371 – 5214. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. IL Lic. #444000107.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Owen, WI

12:00 PM – On site & online auction Longwoods Transport LLC, N15342 County D, OWEN, WI. From State Hwy. 29, (Exit 122), Co. X, take X north & west 3 miles to Co. D, then north 1 ¾ mile. Inspection: Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 7-8, 9 AM-4 PM each day. No Inspection on Sunday. Internet bidding available by Equipment Facts. Register & bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. RWA #26 Carl Theorin. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

**Online Only

3:00 PM – Earl Turck Estate Farm Toy Collection. Online only. Bidding now open; Soft close begins Fri., Feb. 11 at 3:00 PM. Lots close every 20 seconds, bidding within final 2 minutes will extend bidding 2 minutes. Inspection & Preview at: W11208 Hwy 16 & 60 Columbus, WI. Directions: Take Hwy 16 & 60 3 miles east of Columbus or 11 miles west of Hwy 26. Inspection: Fri., Jan. 28, 3-5 PM; Sat., Feb. 5, 8AM-12PM or by appointment. 920-210-5278. Additional dates may be added. Visit www.colbob.com for more information and photos. Shipping available through 3rd party at buyer’s expense. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc., Columbus, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Online and on site. Hillsboro Area Consignment Auction starting at 9AM at Hillsboro Memorial Fireman’s Park, 18075 WI-33, Hillsboro, WI. Online bidding available. Most items are available for inspection at Fireman’s Park. Call ahead to make sure the item you are interested in has arrived or is available for inspection. Selling in two rings starting at 9 AM Bring a bidding partner. Questions, call Steve Hynek (608-553-0403) Pictures and more information available at wilkinsonauctions.com. Tractors, skid loaders, loaders, tillage and planting equipment, combines and heads, grain cart and boxes, hay equipment and more.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Stoughton, WI

1:00 PM – On site Real Estate Auction, 73.63 acres with home and barn. Property located at 791 Lake Kegonsa Rd., Stoughton, WI, Rutland township, Section 22, Dane county. Maury Maul Revocable Trust. Directions: South of Stoughton ½ mile on WI-138 to County A. West 3 ½ miles to Lake Kegonsa Rd., south. Watch for George Auction Signs. Auction will be held on site. Land Info: 73.63+ total acres (2 tax parcels), 44/67+/- acres tillable (FSA), and 28+/- acres of recreational land/wetland. Home – 1400 Sq. Ft. ranch style built in 1984: 2 bedrooms 1 bath.. Barn – 76'x26’. Open House Jan. 29 and 30 1-2PM, Feb.5-6, 12-13, and 18 from 1-2PM. Inspection is welcome anytime. Auctioneers – Dean George (608)751-5703; Kale George (608-774-0440). George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

**Palo, IA

10:00 AM – Timed online, no reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Thurs., Feb. 24 at 10 AM. Location: 1926 Young Rd., Palo, IA. Equipment inspection: Feb.19, 9 AM- 2 PM. Highlights include 2002 Case-IH MX200 MFWD tractor, 3,486 hours, multiple John Deere tractors and equipment, draper head, planter, corn head, no-till cultivator, manure spreader, gravity wagons, mix-all grinder mixer, and several other pieces of quality farm equipment and support items. The Donald Keiper Trust and Barbra Keiper Trust. Equipment questions: Don (319) 551-0380. Auction Managers Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Craig Hoyer (319) 931 -7016. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. (844) 847-2161. www. SullivanAuctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Union Grove, WI

30th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment auction, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI. Deadline for advertising is Feb. 12, 2022. Wanted consignment of: Tractors, machinery, feed, lawn and garden, tools, misc., no vehicles, no tires. Contact Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125; Steve Sobieski 414-313-1109. Wayne Erwin 262-210-1768; Abby Hagemann 262-492-5767. Email hagemannauctions@tds.net.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123.