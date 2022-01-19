Auction Calendar: January 21, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

**ads appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – 5216 County V, Franksville, WI .John Petersen Living Estate Auction: tools, automotive new items. Visit bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or autionzip.com ID 9051.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

Online Only

Online Auction. 2022 New Year Firearm & Sporting Goods Sale. Wide selection of guns, ammunition, bows, knives, cases, scopes, clips, targets, fishing & hunting equipment, accessories & more! Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Tuesday Jan. 25th 10:00am-3:00pm. Over 450 items! Highest bid wins! 1000 Rock Ledge Lane Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends Jan. 26. Call 920-383-1-12 for more info. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Selling market cattle and calves. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. 135 Holstein dairy cows, including a few Jerseys. Cows will sell on test. Tank averages 70# 4.1BF 3.2P 160scc. Over 50% of herd is fresh in the last 0 days with 65% of herd in 1at and 2nd lactation. Herd includes approx. 25 springers. Home grown feed not pushed. Coming from Anthony Dairies, Cuba City, WI. 15 recently fresh Holstein dairy cows, load usually has a few sharp cross dairy cows, mostly 2 year olds and a few 3 year olds. Coming from Udderful Dairy, Olsen Farm. Much more information on the website. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Ken Stauffer 715-559-8232; Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079; Travis Parr 715-828-2454.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 107 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

Spencer, WI

10:00 AM – Advance notice: Special Dairy Sale Jan. 27 Ken Yoder Jr, Spencer, WI 715-613-0492. Complete dispersal: 34 certified organic Holstein cows. Many years aAa mating and AI breeding. High forage, rotational grazed herd, certainly not pushed for production. A very nice herd of cows averaging in the 60’s, cell count 125. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale at www.cattleusa.com Office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Spencer, WI

10:00 AM and 11:00 AM – Oberholtzer Auctions Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. Hay sale 10:00AM followed by dairy cows at 11:00AM. Ken Yoder Jr, Spencer, WI 717-613-0492. 34 tiestall cows consisting of 25 Holsteins, 3 red and white Holsteins, and 5 Swiss crosses. Herd has been aAa mated and AI sired and bred for over 20 years resulting in an outstanding set of feet, legs and udders. These cows have all been A2/A2 tested and are approximately 85% A2 positive. 1 fancy Fleckvieh breeding bull. 1 Holstein breeding bull. Pending: Complete dispersal 170 parlor freestall cows – 130 Holstein, 40 jersey and jersey cross. 60lbs, 180 scc, 4.5 F, 3.5P. Many good young cows. Expecting usual run of 350 to 450 head. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Watch sale online at www.catleusa.com. Auctioneers Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240 and John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, office 715-255-9600.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – W Yoder Auction: bicycles, antiques & collectibles auction Live auction. at N2494 Yoder Lane, Wautoma, WI. Approx 50 bicycles – Black Phantom & others of same caliber, approx 50 guitars – Ibanez-ESP LTD-Schecter Diamond Series-Fender-Alavrez, 60+ sign collection-Sinclair, Orange soda-Old Milwaukee-Zieglers Beer-Quaker State, Sunbeam Bread-& more, malt shop collection with Hamilton Beach malt mixers-2 candy store cash registers, wind-up toys, Indian artifacts-arrowheads, variety of lightning, stoneware, great variety of scales, specialty items-EcoTireflator-Dr Daniels medicine cabinet-bear trap, and so much more. For a complete list and terms go to https://bit.ly/3qGOywG Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 31

**Online Only

January organic & conventional multiple location hay auction. Lots include a certified report from Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. Online bidding ends Jan. 31. Multiple locations, sold separately, highest bid wins. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only. For additional information or to set up an appointment call 715-265-4656. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Dick Sonnenberg Estate & Beverly Sonnenberg Online only auction. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 1 at 10:00AM. Location: W5190 County E, Westfield, WI. ½ mile east of Westfield (I39) on Hwy J to Hwy E, then North East 4 ½ miles to property. Preview: Mon., Jan. 31, 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup: Wed., Feb. 2, 9 AM to 2 PM. Note: Partial list, catalog & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com. Bidding opens Tues., Jan. 18. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

**Online Only

Fabrication/machining equipment business reduction sale. Online bidding ends Feb. 2. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Mon., Jan 31 from 10AM to 3PM. 7178 Commerce Plaza Dr., Neenah, WI. For additional information call 920-383-1012. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Late model ag & construction auction at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN, Selling 2 rings all day. Visit website for the most up-to-date information & catalog or call 877-915-4440. Items pictured may no longer be available on auction day due to potential pre-sale. Accepting consignments up to Feb. 2 at 5:00PM. Online Bidding available www.polkauction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Online Only

Robert & Janet Keigher, timed online, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Feb. 3, 2022. Equipment Inspection: Fri. Jan. 28, 9am-3pm. Highlights include: 2003 John Deere 8120 MFWD tractor, 4,754 hours; 1995 John Deere 8100 MFWD tractor, 6,426 hours; 1983 John Deere 4450 2wd tractor, 7,941 hours; 1951 IHC M 2wd gas tractor - one family owned; 1949 IHC H 2wd gas tractor; 2001 John Deere 9550 2wd combine, 4,161 eng. 2,721 sep. hours; 2012 John Deere 625F 25’ platform; 1998 John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; 2010 Unverferth HT25 25’ head cart; 1999 John Deere 1760 12 row 30” planter - one owner; 2008 John Deere 1990 30’ air seeder; 2013 Brent 678 grain cart - one owner; (3) Parker 220 bushel gravity wagons; (2) DMI E280 gravity wagons; Westfield MK 80-61 swing-away auger; CaseIH 4800 25’ field cultivator; International 490 24’ disk; John Deere 400 30’ rotary hoe; John Deere RM 12 row 30” cultivator; Bush Hog 2515 15’ batwing mower; Woods BB840 7’ 3-pt. rotary mower; Woods RB800 8’ 3-pt. blade; 2004 Ford F650 grain truck w/Knapheide 15’ bed, 294,333 miles; 2013 Grasshopper 725D T-6 zero-turn diesel lawn mower, 61” power-fold deck, 560 hrs., one owner ; 1,000 gal. fuel tank w/110v pump & other fuel tanks; Hotsy pressure washer; Misc. farm support items. Website www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

**Owen, WI

12:00 PM – On site & online auction Longwoods Transport LLC, N15342 County D, OWEN, WI. From State Hwy. 29, (Exit 122), Co. X, take X north & west 3 miles to Co. D, then north 1 ¾ mile. Inspection: Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 7-8, 9 AM-4 PM each day. No Inspection on Sunday. Internet bidding available by Equipment Facts. Register & bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. RWA #26 Carl Theorin. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Owen, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

**Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Online and on site. Hillsboro Area Consignment Auction starting at 9AM at Hillsboro Memorial Fireman’s Park, 18075 WI-33, Hillsboro, WI. Online bidding available. Most items are available for inspection at Fireman’s Park. Call ahead to make sure the item you are interested in has arrived or is available for inspection. Selling in two rings starting at 9 AM Bring a bidding partner. Questions, call Steve Hynek (608-553-0403) Pictures and more information available at wilkinsonauctions.com. Tractors, skid loaders, loaders, tillage and planting equipment, combines and heads, grain cart and boxes, hay equipment and more.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

**Stoughton, WI

1:00 PM – On site Real Estate Auction, 73.63 acres with home and barn. Property located at 791 Lake Kegonsa Rd., Stoughton, WI, Rutland township, Section 22, Dane county. Maury Maul Revocable Trust. Directions: South of Stoughton ½ mile on WI-138 to County A. West 3 ½ miles to Lake Kegonsa Rd., south. Watch for George Auction Signs. Auction will be held on site. Land Info: 73.63+ total acres (2 tax parcels), 44/67+/- acres tillable (FSA), and 28+/- acres of recreational land/wetland. Home – 1400 Sq. Ft. ranch style built in 1984: 2 bedrooms 1 bath.. Barn – 76'x26’. Open House Jan. 29 and 30 1-2PM, Feb.5-6, 12-13, and 18 from 1-2PM. Inspection is welcome anytime. Auctioneers – Dean George (608)751-5703; Kale George (608-774-0440). George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Union Grove, WI

30th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment auction, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI. Deadline for advertising is Feb. 12, 2022. Wanted consignment of: Tractors, machinery, feed, lawn and garden, tools, misc., no vehicles, no tires. Contact Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125; Steve Sobieski 414-313-1109. Wayne Erwin 262-210-1768; Abby Hagemann 262-492-5767. Email hagemannauctions@tds.net.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

**Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123.