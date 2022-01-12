Auction Calendar: January 14, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

**Marion, WI

Online – 440 acres wooded hunting paradise on state highway in the Town of Harding, Lincoln County 15 mi north of Merrill and 15 mi south of Tomahawk, with the Averill Creek running through the property. Land is wooded with food plots; 13 miles of maintained trails and four permanent deer stands w/bunks. Land is enrolled in MFL, except the cabin site. 2-bedroom cabin sleeps 12 and includes a wrap-around couch, flat screen tv, all appliances and furnishings. Property also includes bath house, 1 ½ car garage, two storage sheds, generator, and solar systems, and well. $990,000. Contact Nolan Sales LLC, P.O Box 486, Marion, WI, 54950. (715) 754-5221 or (800) 472-0290. www.nolansales.com or call for details.

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

Lovington, IL

10:00 AM – Bauer Auction Service, LLC closing out, 3 hour retirement farm auction. 1 Mile South of Lovington, IL on Hwy 32, 3 miles west on 2000 N ¼ mile North on 600 E or 5 miles east of Dalton City on 2100 N & South ¾ mile on 600E. Photos, details at www.bauterauction.com. Online bidding available starting around 11:00 a.m. Dennis and Pam Smith, owners. 217-254-7298.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder and bred beef cow auction. Expecting 600-800 head. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers must register at cattleusa.com. Much more information on our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC-Bid Online for +/-38 rural acres w/established driveways off Hwy 16/60 in the Town of Elba. Includes 6 acres of farmland to build or farm w/32 ac undeveloped for recreation/hunting land or to raise animals. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2pm. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Much more information on our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

**Online Only

Online Auction. Hay & straw, large bales and balage auction. Online bidding ends Jan.19.Over 100 lots available in different sizes. Open house by appointment only. 4445 County KW, Port Washington, WI 53074. For more info call 920-383-1012. For appointments call 363-689-0899. January Certified Organic Hay Auction online bidding ends Jan. 25. Different size loads available. Open house by appointment only. N22175 County D, Ettrick, WI. For additional info call 715-265-4656. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Blanchardville, WI

11:00 AM – two-day auction. Steve & Kelly Hermanson Farm auction. Beef cattle, hay, tractors, farm equipment. N7573 Gould Hill Rd., Blanchardville, WI, For any questions phone Steve @ 608-558-2035. Lunch by Friends of McKellar Park Pool, Blanchardville, WI DATE: Thursday, January 20th TIME: 11:00 am (Small items first, beef cattle last) LOCATION: From Blanchardville, WI go south or from Argyle, WI go north on Hwy. 78 to Kainz Rd., go east to Gould Rd, go north to farm. DAY TWO: 10:00 AM, Sat., Jan.22 (Sale Order: small items, hay, farm equipment) NOTE: The Hermanson’s decided to retire from farming and are cash renting their land. A very nice line of farm equipment. Meticulously well-kept with great maintenance practice. Most pieces have been kept inside and carry good paint. Questions about equipment: Call Steve @ 608-558-2305 To Leave Absentee Bids: Call B&M Auction Company @ 608-328-4878 or bid online @ EquipmentFacts.com Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Hay sale. Dairy cows starting at 11:00 AM. Early consignments: 5 Holstein tiestall cows fresh 30-45 days milking 80-100 lbs. 4 very good Jersey tiestall & parlor cows, milking well and bred back. 18 month old Polled Bull, A2A2, Dun Rite son out of VG 88 Jeeves. Big enough for cows. Expecting our usual run of 300-400 head. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer and John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781. Office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – 5216 County V, Franksville, WI .John Petersen Living Estate Auction: tools, automotive new items. Visit bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or autionzip.com ID 9051.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

**Online Only

Online Auction. 2022 New Year Firearm & Sporting Goods Sale. Wide selection of guns, ammunition, bows, knives, cases, scopes, clips, targets, fishing & hunting equipment, accessories & more! Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Tuesday Jan. 25th 10:00am-3:00pm. Over 450 items! Highest bid wins! 1000 Rock Ledge Lane Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends Jan. 26. Call 920-383-1-12 for more info. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

**Spencer, WI

10:00 AM – Advance notice: Special Dairy Sale Jan. 27 Ken Yoder Jr, Spencer, WI 715-613-0492. Complete dispersal: 34 certified organic Holstein cows. Many years aAa mating and AI breeding. High forage, rotational grazed herd, certainly not pushed for production. A very nice herd of cows averaging in the 60’s, cell count 125. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale at www.cattleusa.com Office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Late model ag & construction auction at 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN, Selling 2 rings all day. Visit website for the most up-to-date information & catalog or call 877-915-4440. Items pictured may no longer be available on auction day due to potential pre-sale. Accepting consignments up to Feb. 2 at 5:00PM. Online Bidding available www.polkauction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Online Only

Robert & Janet Keigher, timed online, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Feb. 3, 2022. Equipment Inspection: Fri. Jan. 28, 9am-3pm. Highlights include: 2003 John Deere 8120 MFWD tractor, 4,754 hours; 1995 John Deere 8100 MFWD tractor, 6,426 hours; 1983 John Deere 4450 2wd tractor, 7,941 hours; 1951 IHC M 2wd gas tractor - one family owned; 1949 IHC H 2wd gas tractor; 2001 John Deere 9550 2wd combine, 4,161 eng. 2,721 sep. hours; 2012 John Deere 625F 25’ platform; 1998 John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; 2010 Unverferth HT25 25’ head cart; 1999 John Deere 1760 12 row 30” planter - one owner; 2008 John Deere 1990 30’ air seeder; 2013 Brent 678 grain cart - one owner; (3) Parker 220 bushel gravity wagons; (2) DMI E280 gravity wagons; Westfield MK 80-61 swing-away auger; CaseIH 4800 25’ field cultivator; International 490 24’ disk; John Deere 400 30’ rotary hoe; John Deere RM 12 row 30” cultivator; Bush Hog 2515 15’ batwing mower; Woods BB840 7’ 3-pt. rotary mower; Woods RB800 8’ 3-pt. blade; 2004 Ford F650 grain truck w/Knapheide 15’ bed, 294,333 miles; 2013 Grasshopper 725D T-6 zero-turn diesel lawn mower, 61” power-fold deck, 560 hrs., one owner ; 1,000 gal. fuel tank w/110v pump & other fuel tanks; Hotsy pressure washer; Misc. farm support items. Website www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

**Union Grove, WI

30th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment auction, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI. Deadline for advertising is Feb. 12, 2022. Wanted consignment of: Tractors, machinery, feed, lawn and garden, tools, misc., no vehicles, no tires. Contact Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125; Steve Sobieski 414-313-1109. Wayne Erwin 262-210-1768; Abby Hagemann 262-492-5767. Email hagemannauctions@tds.net.