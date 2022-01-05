Auction Calendar: January 7, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

**Emmet & Kossuth County, Iowa.

10:00 AM – Jensen Estate Property is located in Sections 16, 27 & 28, Swan Lake Township & Section 24, Jack Creek Township, Emmet County, IA & Section 12, Swea Township, Kossuth County, IA. Tracts1, 2, 3 & 8 are generally located 7 miles west of Armstrong, IA. Tracts 4-6 are located 1 mile west of Ringsted, IA. Tract 7 is located 7 miles east of Armstrong, IA. (Armstrong, IA is 18 miles east of Estherville, IA or 80 miles northwest of Mason City, IA). Major Iowa Land Auction. Charles E. Jensen Estate Tennowa Properties, LLC. Jensen Investments, LLC. Representing Attorney: David M. Repp. Dickinson Law, 699 Walnut Street, Suite 1600, Des Moines, IA 50309. Auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 & Dan Sullivan (844) 857-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Auction, January Dairy Production Sale, Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. 1st & 2nd lactation fresh cows selling, grade & Registered, superb udders, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows, low SCC This line-up offers an outstanding group of fresh 1st & 2nd lactation cows that will be profitable in any operation. Online Bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Remember, we have consignments from both parlor and stall-barn operations, Please note: You must use our new entrance off County UU from the south. Hwy 151 to Co. V to Co. T to Co. UU. Follow signs. Online Bidding: Cowbuyer.com -- Pre-approval required. Check our website for complete details. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 176 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. This week’s auction will include a milking herd dispersal from Green County (36 head). From Adams County, 60 head parlor/free-stall cows from a discontinuing factory. 8 head of parlor/free-stall cows from a 28000 lb. dairy. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy & hay sale every Thursday starting with hay at 10:00AM followed by Dairy Cows at 11:00AM sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thursday. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Company.

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

**Lovington, IL

10:00 AM – Bauer Auction Service, LLC. Closing out, 3 hour retirement farm auction. 1 Mile South of Lovington, IL on Rt. 32, 3 miles West on 2000 N ¼ mile North on 600 E or 5 miles East of Dalton City on 2100 N & South ¾ mile on 600E. Photos, details at www.bauterauction.com. Online bidding available starting around 11:00AM. Dennis and Pam Smith, owners. 217-254-7298.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC, bid online for +/-38 rural acres w/established driveways off Hwy 16/60 in the Town of Elba. Includes 6 acres of farmland to build or farm w/32 ac undeveloped for recreation/hunting land or to raise animals. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2pm. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

**Online Only

Robert & Janet Keigher timed online, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Thurs., Feb. 3, 2022. Equipment inspection: Fri., Jan. 28, 9:00AM-3:00PM. Highlights include: 2003 John Deere 8120 MFWD tractor, 4,754 hours; 1995 John Deere 8100 MFWD tractor, 6,426 hours; 1983 John Deere 4450 2wd tractor, 7,941 hours; 1951 IHC M 2wd gas tractor - one family owned; 1949 IHC H 2wd gas tractor; 2001 John Deere 9550 2wd combine, 4,161 eng. /2,721 sep. hours; 2012 John Deere 625F 25’ platform; 1998 John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; 2010 Unverferth HT25 25’ head cart; 1999 John Deere 1760 12 row 30” planter - one owner; 2008 John Deere 1990 30’ air seeder; 2013 Brent 678 grain cart - one owner; (3) Parker 220 bushel gravity wagons; (2) DMI E280 gravity wagons; Westfield MK 80-61 swing-away auger; CaseIH 4800 25’ field cultivator; International 490 24’ disk; John Deere 400 30’ rotary hoe; John Deere RM 12 row 30” cultivator; Bush Hog 2515 15’ batwing mower; Woods BB840 7’ 3-pt. rotary mower; Woods RB800 8’ 3-pt. blade; 2004 Ford F650 grain truck w/Knapheide 15’ bed, 294,333 miles; 2013 Grasshopper 725D T-6 zero-turn diesel lawn mower, 61” power-fold deck, 560 hrs., one owner ; 1,000 gal. fuel tank w/110v pump & other fuel tanks; Hotsy pressure washer; Misc. farm support items. Website www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.