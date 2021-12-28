Auction Calendar: December 31, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Located 2 mi. W. of Jefferson or 8 mi. E. of Cambridge on Hwy. 18 to Hwy 89, then S. 2 mi., or 3.5 mi. N. of Ft. Atkinson on Hwy 89. Items are offered at live auction and select items online through www.equipmentfacts.com. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

**Online/ Withee, WI

11:00 AM – N13438 Hwy 73, Withee WI 54498. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Come see our brand-new state of the art facility. Dairy Cattle Auction. Expecting 200 head of dairy cattle.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC-Online bidding is open for multiple duplexes located in Watertown, WI 53094. Choose your style from 2-story, Bi-Level or the popular Ranch side-by-side. Great income potential. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022 at 2PM. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. Hay sale 10:00AM, Dairy cows 11:00AM. Early consignments: 9 Holstein tie stall cows-Fresh 1st and 2nd lactation. 14 Holstein heifers- AI sired and AI bred due March and April. 3 Holstein heifers-AI sired, bred to Angus. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC, bid online for +/-38 rural acres w/established driveways off Hwy 16/60 in the Town of Elba. Includes 6 acres of farmland to build or farm w/32 ac undeveloped for recreation/hunting land or to raise animals. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2pm. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.