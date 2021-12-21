Auction Calendar: December 24, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online Only

10:00 AM – Timed online machinery & equipment. tractors, tillage, planting, spraying equip., day cab semi, grain & flatbed trailers, manure equip., bat wing mower, other related equip., grain tester, JD 635F, augers, compressor, hose machine, fuel barrels, pickups & trailers. Visit www.maringauction.com. To bid and for more details. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 111 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep & goat auction, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021. 10:00AM. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Visit our website or scan the code for a sit our website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Withee, WI.

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM - Hay, 11 a.m. Dairy Cows. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021. 5th Annual Holiday Select sale. Dairy and hay sale every Thursday starting with hay at 10 followed by dairy cows at 11 a.m. aharp. Then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd and 4th Thursday. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Free food noted in ad.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Located 2 mi. W. of Jefferson or 8 mi. E. of Cambridge on Hwy. 18 to Hwy 89, then S. 2 mi., or 3.5 mi. N. of Ft. Atkinson on Hwy 89. Items are offered at live auction and select items online through www.equipmentfacts.com. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC-Online bidding is open for multiple duplexes located in Watertown, WI 53094. Choose your style from 2-story, Bi-Level or the popular Ranch side-by-side. Great income potential. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022 at 2PM. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC, bid online for +/-38 rural acres w/established driveways off Hwy 16/60 in the Town of Elba. Includes 6 acres of farmland to build or farm w/32 ac undeveloped for recreation/hunting land or to raise animals. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2pm. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.