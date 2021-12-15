Auction Calendar: December 17, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Stevens Point, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey. Directions to Parcel 1: From I-39/US-51, take exit 163 Casimir Rd., then turn to the west on Casimir Rd, then south on Old Wausau Rd. After approx. 1.8 miles turn right. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 43.87+/- acres of land w/22+/- acres of land not under water including large bar at 736 Old Wausau Road Parcel 2: From Parcel 1, head east on Old Wausau Rd, after approx. 1.8 miles turn right onto Casimir Road, then turn right onto N 2nd Dr.. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 2: 1.43+/- acres of land, on N 2nd Dr, being a 250’x250’ lot with a variety of nice ponds. Auction site: Both parcels 1 & 2 will be auctioned from Parcel 1. An open house will be held on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11AM-noon for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and held by Nolan Auction, Inc.

Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM – Cow Palace North Auction; Holiday Special. N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI.; 70 Registered & grade cattle selling; plus 12 Registered Jerseys selling; A nice bunch of 2 yr. old; just fresh in the last 60 days. Ron handpicked out of many top herds. Heifers milking up to 100 lbs. with low SCC; Some nice 3 yr. olds milking up to 140 lbs. and free stall adapted; Several Red & White 2 yr. olds selling; the kind you will enjoy milking. Also selling 12 Registered Jerseys; mostly 2 yr. old and all from one freestall parlor herd. See complete details in next week's paper. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North 414-587-4402.

Linwood, WI

1:00 PM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey, west of Stevens Point on Hwy 66 to Co. C, then west on “C” 3-½ miles to Bayous End La, then south ¼ mile to dead end of road. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 106.5+/- acres of land, accessible from Bayous End La. Parcel 2: 84.22+/- acres of land, accessible from Sandhill La.. Parcel 3: The property as a whole. All in the Town of Linwood, Portage County, WI. There will be an open house on Sat. Dec. 11 1-3PM at site 2. for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and conducted by Nolan Auction, Inc. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20

**Online Only

Adwell Corporation farm equipment auction. Bidding closes Tues., Dec. 28 at at 10:00 AM. Full listing, photos & bidding available at WWW.SullivanAuctioneers.COM. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Construction, heavy equipment, farm, trucks, trailers and more. Online bidding ends Dec., 2o, Companywide auction, multiple locations. N22175 County D, Ettrick, WI. For more information call 715-265-4656. To set up an appointment call Randy at 608-484-0750. Inspection by appointment only. See website for Open House details or to bid, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Ettrick, WI.

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. River Valley Custom Concrete equipment liquidation. Open house: Fri., Dec. 17 from 9:00AM-3:00PM. Online bidding ends Dec., 20. 27828 100th Ave., Cadott, WI. For more information call 715-265-4656. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Cadott, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 A.M – Dairy Auction: December Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. Online Bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Please note: You must use our new entrance off County UU from the south. Hwy 151 to Cty V to Cty T to Cty UU. Follow signs. Online Bidding: Cowbuyer.com. Pre-approval required. Check our website for complete details. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder auction, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498, Also selling bred beef cows, cow/calf pairs and beef breeding bulls, Tues., Dec. 21, 2021 at 11AM. Expecting 700-900 head. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Withee, WI.

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Weiss Archers Farm retirement auction. Open House: Mon., Dec., 20 from 10:00AM-3:00PM. Online bidding ends Dec., 21. 706 Sandy Beach Rd, Belgium, WI. For more information call 920-383-1012. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Belgium, WI.

Online Only

D & J Wilkman LLC Online Only Auction. Bidding ends Tues., Dec. 21 at 10:00AM. Location: 1 mile south of Cambria on Hwy 146 to Kuehn Rd; then West on Kuehn Rd. ½ mile to auction location. (Items are lined up in the field for inspection, there is no fire number at the sale site) Note: Partial list, online bidding and pictures @ www.gavinbros.com. Preview: Mon., Dec. 20, 11:00 AM-1:00PM. Pickup: Wed., Dec., 22, 9:00 AM-2:00PM.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 176 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay sale 10 AM and followed by dairy cows. We will have our usual sale this week, dairy cows at 11:00 followed by breeding bulls, heifers, feeder cattle, baby calves, fat cattle and market cows. 9 Holstein and 2 Jersey cows from overstocked herd, milking 55-85 lbs, low SCC; 7 fresh Holstein cows from overstocked herd milking 80-90 lbs. 2 fresh Holstein heifers milking 60 lb. 11 Holsteins 450-650. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Timed online machinery & equipment. tractors, tillage, planting, spraying equip., day cab semi, grain & flatbed trailers, manure equip., bat wing mower, other related equip., grain tester, JD 635F, augers, compressor, hose machine, fuel barrels, pickups & trailers. Visit www.maringauction.com. To bid and for more details. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep & goat auction, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021. 10:00AM. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Visit our website or scan the code for a sit our website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

**Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC-Online bidding is open for multiple duplexes located in Watertown, WI 53094. Choose your style from 2-story, Bi-Level or the popular Ranch side-by-side. Great income potential. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022 at 2PM. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

**Online Only

Jones Auction & Realty Service LLC, bid online for +/-38 rural acres w/established driveways off Hwy 16/60 in the Town of Elba. Includes 6 acres of farmland to build or farm w/32 ac undeveloped for recreation/hunting land or to raise animals. Bidding requirements & terms apply. Online bidding until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2pm. Visit www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, LLC.