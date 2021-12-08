Auction Calendar: December 10, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Stanchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Live, Don Fiedler farm retirement auction. Shaun Fiedler, 612-282-6950 Randy Kath, 701-429-8894 Note: The Fiedler family is retiring from farming. Most items purchased new. All equipment has excellent maintenance, low hours, and is field ready. 1850 397th Avenue NE, Stanchfield, MN. Preview: By appt. Loadout: Day of sale & Sat., Dec. 11 from 9AM-3PM. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc, Stanchfield, MN, 320-693-9371.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Public auction, combined govt. administration, confiscated vehicles, trucks, equipment and other. This is an online and live auction at: Cow Palace located at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Directions: At FDL, exit Hwy 41 at exit number 95 to 151 north to 2nd left Martin Ave. turn left on Martin Ave by water tower, go 1 ½ miles to the corner of 12th St.& Martin St. turn right into fairgrounds. Inspection: Fri., Dec. 10, 1-4 PM and day of sale from 8AM to start of sale. All vehicles must be removed by Mon., Dec. 13 at 5PM or they will be towed away at owner's expense. For more info. visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com or call 800-242-0920. Conducted by Auction Associates Inc. 801 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI, Beaver Dam, WI & Online.

Beaver Dam, WI

Year end consignment auction via real time webcast & onsite live. Sat., Dec.11, 2021 W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. We are ow accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery; industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc. motor vehicles or tires. To consign call Nate Pollnow at 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for unloading schedule, photos and more. Online catalog will be updated as consignments arrive. All items must be delivered by Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. Registered Wisconsin Auction Company. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc, Beaver Dam, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

**Online Only

Virtual online auction. Jackson County, IA. Land auction Mon., Dec. 13 at 1:00PM. 434 acres± (subject to survey). 2 tracts: The Larkey Trust farm is located in Section 21 & 22 of Maquoketa Township, Jackson County, IA. 2 miles east of Maquoketa, Iowa. This diversified farm has it all, including productive tillable farmland, improved pastureland and attractive recreational acreage. The property is highly improved with a 1 ½ story 4 bedroom home, cattle facilities, storage buildings and grain storage. The Robert F. Larkey Trust/The Myrna J. Larkey Trust, representing Attorney: William McCullogg 3425 East Locust, Suite 201, Davenport, IA, (563) 329-4060. Auction mgrs. Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 & John Probasco (641) 856-7355 Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC (844) 847-2161 www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Online Only

Online only auctions ending Mon. Dec. 13. December Ag and Heavy Equipment at multiple locations. Sell your vehicles, recreational & lawn care items or add to already consigned items. Call 715-837-1015 to consign your farm machinery & construction equipment or add to already consigned items. Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. Mondovi: Call Jim 715-563-3423.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Holiday sale at Great Northern Sales Arena, ; W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937; 80 lots: high producing young cows, bred heifers, show-age heifers & embryos. Sell; online bidding: Cowbuyer.com Pre-approval required; H: 920-923-6991; Catalog online at: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com; Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

**Online Only

Online Only Auction. Skid loader & attachments; trucks; trailers; double drum roller; concrete equipment & materials; tools; pavers & blocks. Moyer’s Inc. 190 Business Park Circle, Stoughton, WI 53589. Lots begin closing Tues., Dec. 14, 6:00PM. Directions: ½ mile West of Stoughton Hospital on Main St./Hwy. 51 to Page St., North ¾ mile to Williams Dr., Right ¼ mile to Bus. Park Circle, Right. Note: Moyer’s Inc. has decided to hold an auction rather than trade-in excess equipment that they are replacing. All equipment has been well maintained & recently used in their business. Go to www.georgeauction.com and click on this auction for Bidding Information. This is a partial listing, see complete catalog for full listing. Clean and well kept, your inspection is welcome for scheduled viewing times. Viewing: Dec. 10, 8:00AM-3:00PM Dec. 11 & 12, 10:00AM-2:00PM & Dec. 13 & 14, 8:00AM-3:00PM. Checkout/Pickup: Wed., Dec. 15, 9:00AM-3:00PM. Loading available. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George (office 608-882-6123) For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Lake Geneva, WI

11:00 AM – Robert Nelson Estate W4702 Palmer Rd. Lake Geneva, WI; Located 2 ½ mi. nw of Lake Geneva on Co. H to Palmer Rd., then W. 2 mi., or 1 ½ mi. S. of Elkhorn on Hwy 67 to Palmer Rd., then E. ½ mi. Note: No small items selling, please be on time. Questions, call Dale at 262-853-3842. Inspection date: Sat., Dec. 11 only. Internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com; See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com Wisconsin reg. auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580; Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

Boscobel, WI

9:30 AM – Latham Dairy LLC Retirement Auction located at 6385 Peer Rd., Boscobel WI 53805; just southwest of Boscobel off Hwy 133. Auction Note: John and Lori Latham are retiring from their successful dairy and farming operation and selling their equipment at public auction. This is a huge line-up of equipment, along with some quality dairy equipment. Buyers will be responsible for removing larger items, such as the milking parlor system, the feed bins, and the bulk tank, so schedule your inspections now so you can plan for removal and transport. More pictures, information and online bidding available on Proxibid or EquipmentFacts Additional terms for online bidding through Equipment Facts or ProxiBid. See wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Muscoda, WI, 608-739-4404.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

**Online Only

CAT Crawler, hay & forage equipment, trailers combine heads, Zero Turn mower, farm misc. Online only auction Dan Hughes (608) 931-7723; 5331 West Cemetery Rd., Janesville, WI. Lots begin closing Dec., 15, varied times Note: Call Dan with questions or to set up an appointment for viewing. Log onto www.georgeauction.com for bidding information. Pieces Sold through AuctionTime.com, lot closing times vary. Checkout: By appointment. Loading available. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George cell 608-751-5703, Kale George office 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Fennimore, WI

10:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Equipment auction. Location: 1345 Ebenezer Rd, Fennimore, WI. Inspection: Fri., Dec. 10, 9AM- 2PM; Online bidding available. Chris Hoffman, 608-885-0005; Darrell Crapp, 608-558-6832; For auction info or brochure call 800-451-2709 or visit www.SchraderAuction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate & Auction Co. Inc, Fennimore, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 116 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Bulls this week include 2 registered Holstein bulls, 12 months old w/ genomic numbers over 2800. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute public auction live/virtual onine only auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers For more info. call 800-992-2893. Location: 4700 69th Ave Milan, IL There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. For more info visit www.usauctioneers.com Sale conducted by USA Auctioneers, Inc, Milan, IL.

Peshtigo, WI

9:00 AM – Sentinel Structures Inc., 477 S. Peck Ave., Peshtigo, WI. Inspection: Wed-Fri, Dec. 8-10 & Mon-Wed, Dec. 13-15, 8AM–2PM. Sentinel Structures, Inc. has been a Structural Glued Laminated Timber Manufacturer for 50 Years. Real estate: (to beoffered at 9AM) Real Estate Inspection: Tue., Nov. 30 10AM–4PM. Visit our Website for Bidders Packet or for more information at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding available via Proxibid. Carl Theorin & Chad Glaze. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Stevens Point, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey. Directions to Parcel 1: From I-39/US-51, take exit 163 Casimir Rd., then turn to the west on Casimir Rd, then south on Old Wausau Rd. After approx. 1.8 miles turn right. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 43.87+/- acres of land w/22+/- acres of land not under water including large bar at 736 Old Wausau Road Parcel 2: From Parcel 1, head east on Old Wausau Rd, after approx. 1.8 miles turn right onto Casimir Road, then turn right onto N 2nd Dr.. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 2: 1.43+/- acres of land, on N 2nd Dr, being a 250’x250’ lot with a variety of nice ponds. Auction site: Both parcels 1 & 2 will be auctioned from Parcel 1. An open house will be held on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11AM-noon for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and held by Nolan Auction, Inc.

Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM – Cow Palace North Auction; Holiday Special. N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI.; 70 Registered & grade cattle selling; plus 12 Registered Jerseys selling; A nice bunch of 2 yr. old; just fresh in the last 60 days. Ron handpicked out of many top herds. Heifers milking up to 100 lbs. with low SCC; Some nice 3 yr. olds milking up to 140 lbs. and free stall adapted; Several Red & White 2 yr. olds selling; the kind you will enjoy milking. Also selling 12 Registered Jerseys; mostly 2 yr. old and all from one freestall parlor herd. See complete details in next week's paper. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North 414-587-4402.

Linwood, WI

1:00 PM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey, west of Stevens Point on Hwy 66 to Co. C, then west on “C” 3-½ miles to Bayous End La, then south ¼ mile to dead end of road. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 106.5+/- acres of land, accessible from Bayous End La. Parcel 2: 84.22+/- acres of land, accessible from Sandhill La.. Parcel 3: The property as a whole. All in the Town of Linwood, Portage County, WI. There will be an open house on Sat. Dec. 11 1-3PM at site 2. for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and conducted by Nolan Auction, Inc. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Construction, heavy equipment, farm, trucks, trailers and more. Online bidding ends Dec., 2o, Companywide auction, multiple locations. N22175 County D, Ettrick, WI. For more information call 715-265-4656. To set up an appointment call Randy at 608-484-0750. Inspection by appointment only. See website for Open House details or to bid, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Ettrick, WI.

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. River Valley Custom Concrete equipment liquidation. Open house: Fri., Dec. 17 from 9:00AM-3:00PM. Online bidding ends Dec., 20. 27828 100th Ave., Cadott, WI. For more information call 715-265-4656. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Cadott, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 A.M – Dairy Auction: December Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. Online Bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Please note: You must use our new entrance off County UU from the south. Hwy 151 to Cty V to Cty T to Cty UU. Follow signs. Online Bidding: Cowbuyer.com. Pre-approval required. Check our website for complete details. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Weiss Archers Farm retirement auction. Open House: Mon., Dec., 20 from 10:00AM-3:00PM. Online bidding ends Dec., 21. 706 Sandy Beach Rd, Belgium, WI. For more information call 920-383-1012. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Belgium, WI.

**Online Only

D & J Wilkman LLC Online Only Auction. Bidding ends Tues., Dec. 21 at 10:00AM. Location: 1 mile south of Cambria on Hwy 146 to Kuehn Rd; then West on Kuehn Rd. ½ mile to auction location. (Items are lined up in the field for inspection, there is no fire number at the sale site) Note: Partial list, online bidding and pictures @ www.gavinbros.com. Preview: Mon., Dec. 20, 11:00 AM-1:00PM. Pickup: Wed., Dec., 22, 9:00 AM-2:00PM.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL.