Auction Calendar: December 3, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Richland, WI

10:30 AM - Frank Schauf Estate, 30795 County N, Richland Center, WI. Note: Frank was a good farmer and cared for his machinery. The auction will start with pallets full of small & misc. items, hopper bins & farm items. Machinery will start selling approx. 11:00 AM. Don’t be late & don’t blame us for selling large items before noon. Small sq. bales hay sells early and rnd. bales sell after machinery in field. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade, 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236.Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Richland, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Estate Auction. Skidloader, trailers, tools, collectibles. 1325 E Academy St., Stoughton, WI 53589.Note: For further details, contact Jerry Wendt at 608-345-9203. Inspection day of auction only. This is only a partial list. Lunch on grounds. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer: Randy Filer, Helenville, WI .815-871-7936); sale mgr. James Seamonson, Stoughton, 608- 575-3325; Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP Fond du Lac, WI.

Elmwood, WI

10:00 AM – Live & Online bidding farm retirement auction at W1578 County G, Elmwood, WI. Live online bidding at https://maringauction.com; Viewing 5 days before auction Auctioneer Note: Clean, well kept, shedded, low acres says it all. Joe & Pat Dohmen owner/seller. 715-495-0873; Maring Auction Co., Inc., PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946 507-789-5421, 800-801-4502. Adam Engen: Registered WI auctioneer. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Elmwood, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Year-end consignment auction, W2515 4th Street Rd,, Fond du Lac, WI. Onsite sale with simultaneous online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Tractors, skidsteers, farm and construction equipment. See website for more pictures and information at www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Positive ID required. All items must be settled for on auction day. Any announcements made on auction day take precedence over printed material. Sale conducted, cashed and clerked by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI; Auctioneer: John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI; 920-960-0685.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

Preston, MN

Online Only – Notice upcoming dealer, lender, consignment. Timed online only auction; Wed. Dec.15, 2021; Gehling Auction Co., Preston, Minn. Bidding will open Mon. Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10 AM Wed. Dec. 15; All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co. 27741 Hwy16 Preston, Minn. for inspection. Consign early to take advantage of our complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Vintage Christmas toys, games, collectibles and antiques. www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Local pick up in Watertown, WI. Shipping at buyer's expense available for most lots. Bidding link: www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Jones Auction & Realty Service (920) 261-6820 Stan Jones. Sale conducted by Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI

**Wautoma, WI

10:00 AM – Living estate auction Sandy Hills Exotics Hans-Werner & Heidi Schlegelmilch, N2745 13th Ave. Wautoma. Directions: I-90 north to I-39 north to Hwy 21 east to 13th Ave. Note: Farm has been sold. All assets must go. Great weekday sale. Bob Johnson reg. WI auctioneer, 4128 Hwy KK, Milton, WI (608) 774-9336; Check out our website for all upcoming 2021-22 auctions. www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale conducted by Badger State & Real Estate, Wautoma, WI.

**Spring Green, WI

10:00 AM – Dale Clark farm machinery online only auction. Bidding ends Thurs., Dec. 9 at 10 AM. Location: S12096 County G, Spring Green, WI. 2 mi. west of Spring Green on County G. Note: For more information call Dale at 608-444-0123. Partial list, online bidding and pictures @ www.gavinbros.com Preview: Wed., Dec. 1, 11AM to 1PM; Pickup: Fri., Dec. 10. 9 AM to 2 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, LLC, Spring Green, WI.

Waunakee, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction, Walter Farm, 5082 Walter Rd. Waunakee, WI 53597; Janet Walter, Curt & Jennifer Walter, Owners. More pictures, information, and online bidding available at Proxibid or Equipment Facts. Note: The Walter’s have recently sold their dairy cattle, rented the crop ground and are retiring from farming. An excellent line of like new & late model farm equipment. Plan now to attend. Go to wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty co., 608-739-4404.

Monticello, IL

10:00 AM – Closing out, retirement, on-site farm auction; 5 ½ mi. east of Monticello, IL on Monticello Rd. or 8 mi. west of I-57 exit 229. Photos, details at www.bauerauction.com. Online bidding available starting at 12:00 noon on equipment; Machinery was used on 900 acre farm. Very nice maintained offering of mostly one owner shedded equipment. Contact owner with questions or prior viewing. Loader available day of auction. Richard & Barb Howland, owners 217-369-3175 GPS Address: 1467 E. 1600 North Rd., White Heath, IL 61884. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction Service, LLC.

Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Milk cows of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No warranties. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI Auctioneers, Lic. #165 & #142 Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for more photos.

Blanchardville, WI

3:00 PM – Open House, Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5P, 1-2PM. Real estate auction farmette, home, buildings, 7.04 acres W7598 Kuenzi Lane Blanchardville, WI 53516 Town of York; Green County; New Glarus School District. Directions: west of New Glarus 4½ miles on Hwy 39 to Co. J, north one mile to Kuenzi Lane. Watch for George Auction Signs. Registered WI Auctioneers: Dean George, Kale George, & IL. 11211 N. Union Rd, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123 For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Blachardville, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special dairy, colored breed & feeder sale. Dairy & hay sale every Thurs. starting with hay at 10AM followed by dairy cows at 11AM sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thurs. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98; Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, WI, John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com; Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Jake & Linda Buol dairy auction, W6596 Hilton Lane, Monticello, WI; For more information on cows call 815-289-0425 or 608-558-9578. Location: From Monticello, WI off of Hwy. 69 go west on Co. C to Co. N, go north to Dividing Ridge Rd, go west to Hefty Rd. Go north to the “Y” go left on Hilton Lane. First farm on right. Watch for auction signs. 65-head of super high grade Holstein dairy cattle. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924 See www.bm-auctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

Seymour, WI

11:00 AM – Harvest Wrap-up Consignment Auction. Proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N Main St., Seymour, WI; To Consign and Terms please call (920) 391-1593. Miller N Co. Update: The list of great equipment is growing w/several partial lines and lots of great retired farmer machinery already at the Fairgrounds. Sale held simulcast live onsite and online at Bidspotter.com Ample parking on site, Lunch, heated office, fenced secure grounds where equipment can remain to arrange hauling. Watch for open viewing dates, equipment additions, and updates. Sale cashiered by Outagamie County Fair Assn.. Full listing and lots of pictures at millernco.com. Help keep a great county fair strong (since 1884) and fill your year-end equipment or investment needs in Seymour. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 WI Reg. auctioneer Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer, Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Seymour, WI.

Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Heifers, real estate, equipment and feed of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Sched: 9:00AM special items, followed by equipment and feed. Real estate will follow. We will try to be on the heifers by noon. A 228 +/- dairy farm in the town of Pound, Marinette County to be offered in the following parcels or as a whole. There will be an open house held Sat., Dec. 4 from noon to 2PM with a member of Nolan Sales present to answer questions on the property. Special items: machinery will be auctioned live at the farm and on proxbid.com. Feed, 386 head of Holstein heifers. Sale will be held live at the farm and on cowbuyer.com. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI 54950. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

**Stanchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Live, Don Fiedler farm retirement auction. Shaun Fiedler, 612-282-6950 Randy Kath, 701-429-8894 Note: The Fiedler family is retiring from farming. Most items purchased new. All equipment has excellent maintenance, low hours, and is field ready. 1850 397th Avenue NE, Stanchfield, MN. Preview: By appt. Loadout: Day of sale & Sat., Dec. 11 from 9AM-3PM. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc, Stanchfield, MN, 320-693-9371.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Public auction, combined govt. administration, confiscated vehicles, trucks, equipment and other. This is an online and live auction at: Cow Palace located at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Directions: At FDL, exit Hwy 41 at exit number 95 to 151 north to 2nd left Martin Ave. turn left on Martin Ave by water tower, go 1 ½ miles to the corner of 12th St.& Martin St. turn right into fairgrounds. Inspection: Fri., Dec. 10, 1-4 PM and day of sale from 8AM to start of sale. All vehicles must be removed by Mon., Dec. 13 at 5PM or they will be towed away at owner's expense. For more info. visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com or call 800-242-0920. Conducted by Auction Associates Inc. 801 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI, Beaver Dam, WI & Online.

Beaver Dam, WI

Year end consignment auction via real time webcast & onsite live. Sat., Dec.11, 2021 W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. We are ow accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery; industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc. motor vehicles or tires. To consign call Nate Pollnow at 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for unloading schedule, photos and more. Online catalog will be updated as consignments arrive. All items must be delivered by Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. Registered Wisconsin Auction Company. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc, Beaver Dam, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

**Online Only

Online only auctions ending Mon. Dec. 13. December Ag and Heavy Equipment at multiple locations. Sell your vehicles, recreational & lawn care items or add to already consigned items. Call 715-837-1015 to consign your farm machinery & construction equipment or add to already consigned items. Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. Mondovi: Call Jim 715-563-3423.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Holiday sale at Great Northern Sales Arena, ; W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937; 80 lots: high producing young cows, bred heifers, show-age heifers & embryos. Sell; online bidding: Cowbuyer.com Pre-approval required; H: 920-923-6991; Catalog online at: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com; Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

**Lake Geneva, WI

11:00 AM – Robert Nelson Estate W4702 Palmer Rd. Lake Geneva, WI; Located 2 ½ mi. nw of Lake Geneva on Co. H to Palmer Rd., then W. 2 mi., or 1 ½ mi. S. of Elkhorn on Hwy 67 to Palmer Rd., then E. ½ mi. Note: No small items selling, please be on time. Questions, call Dale at 262-853-3842. Inspection date: Sat., Dec. 11 only. Internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com; See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com Wisconsin reg. auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580; Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

Boscobel, WI

9:30 AM – Latham Dairy LLC Retirement Auction located at 6385 Peer Rd., Boscobel WI 53805; just southwest of Boscobel off Hwy 133. Auction Note: John and Lori Latham are retiring from their successful dairy and farming operation and selling their equipment at public auction. This is a huge line-up of equipment, along with some quality dairy equipment. Buyers will be responsible for removing larger items, such as the milking parlor system, the feed bins, and the bulk tank, so schedule your inspections now so you can plan for removal and transport. More pictures, information and online bidding available on Proxibid or EquipmentFacts Additional terms for online bidding through Equipment Facts or ProxiBid. See wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Muscoda, WI, 608-739-4404.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

**Fennimore, WI

10:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Equipment auction. Location: 1345 Ebenezer Rd, Fennimore, WI. Inspection: Fri., Dec. 10, 9AM- 2PM; Online bidding available. Chris Hoffman, 608-885-0005; Darrell Crapp, 608-558-6832; For auction info or brochure call 800-451-2709 or visit www.SchraderAuction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate & Auction Co. Inc, Fennimore, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

** Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute public auction live/virtual onine only auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers For more info. call 800-992-2893. Location: 4700 69th Ave Milan, IL There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. For more info visit www.usauctioneers.com Sale conducted by USA Auctioneers, Inc, Milan, IL.

**Peshtigo, WI

9:00 AM – Sentinel Structures Inc., 477 S. Peck Ave., Peshtigo, WI. Inspection: Wed-Fri, Dec. 8-10 & Mon-Wed, Dec. 13-15, 8AM–2PM. Sentinel Structures, Inc. has been a Structural Glued Laminated Timber Manufacturer for 50 Years. Real estate: (to beoffered at 9AM) Real Estate Inspection: Tue., Nov. 30 10AM–4PM. Visit our Website for Bidders Packet or for more information at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding available via Proxibid. Carl Theorin & Chad Glaze. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Stevens Point, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey. Directions to Parcel 1: From I-39/US-51, take exit 163 Casimir Rd., then turn to the west on Casimir Rd, then south on Old Wausau Rd. After approx. 1.8 miles turn right. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 43.87+/- acres of land w/22+/- acres of land not under water including large bar at 736 Old Wausau Road Parcel 2: From Parcel 1, head east on Old Wausau Rd, after approx. 1.8 miles turn right onto Casimir Road, then turn right onto N 2nd Dr.. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 2: 1.43+/- acres of land, on N 2nd Dr, being a 250’x250’ lot with a variety of nice ponds. Auction site: Both parcels 1 & 2 will be auctioned from Parcel 1. An open house will be held on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11AM-noon for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and held by Nolan Auction, Inc.

**Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM – Cow Palace North Auction; Holiday Special. N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI.; 70 Registered & grade cattle selling; plus 12 Registered Jerseys selling; A nice bunch of 2 yr. old; just fresh in the last 60 days. Ron handpicked out of many top herds. Heifers milking up to 100 lbs. with low SCC; Some nice 3 yr. olds milking up to 140 lbs. and free stall adapted; Several Red & White 2 yr. olds selling; the kind you will enjoy milking. Also selling 12 Registered Jerseys; mostly 2 yr. old and all from one freestall parlor herd. See complete details in next week's paper. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North 414-587-4402.

Linwood, WI

1:00 PM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey, west of Stevens Point on Hwy 66 to Co. C, then west on “C” 3-½ miles to Bayous End La, then south ¼ mile to dead end of road. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 106.5+/- acres of land, accessible from Bayous End La. Parcel 2: 84.22+/- acres of land, accessible from Sandhill La.. Parcel 3: The property as a whole. All in the Town of Linwood, Portage County, WI. There will be an open house on Sat. Dec. 11 1-3PM at site 2. for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and conducted by Nolan Auction, Inc. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL.