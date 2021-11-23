Auction Calendar: November 26, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29

**Online Only

10:00 AM –Arnold Companies Timed Online Auction. Opens Mon., Nov. 29 and closes Dec. 9. Equip. located at 3 Arnold Co. locations: 2995 Quail Rd NE, St. Cloud, MN 56379 / 110 North Star Rd, Alden, MN 56009 655 Lindbergh Trail, Glencoe, MN 55336 review: Mon.-Fri. 8AM-5PM. Loadout: Mon.-Fri. 8AM-5PM. Loading available until Jan. 7, 2022. Mon.-Fri. 8AM-5PM. Shop rate loading after Jan. 7, 2022. All items must be removed by Jan. 31, 2022 or storage fees will apply. Auctioneer's Note: Over 130 lots of farm and construction equipment. See complete terms, lot listings & photos at www.SteffesGroup.com Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Litchfield, MN

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Hope, WI

Kussmaul Seeds/Paul & Connie Klinkhammer retirement auction Nov. 30 at 9:00 AM at 9020 Hwy 18, Mt. Hope WI. Note: The Klinkhammer's are retiring from the business and farming. Paul takes great pride in his equipment and is very picky about maintenance, so take advantage of this outstanding line of equipment! No onsite buyer's premium. Pictures and online bidding available through Proxibid or EquipmentFacts (608) 739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for Pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty, Muscoda, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

Colo, IA

8:30 AM – Annual auction; local retirements, estate, consignments; Colo Implement; Colo, IA, beginning at 8:30 AM in Colo, IA, 15 miles east of Ames, IA. Selling in 2 or 3 auction rings all day. This is only a partial listing, expecting many more items by sale date; Will be selling 40-50 tractors; 10-15 used combines; several heads; several construction items; 40-50 tillage items; 20-30 used planters & drills; 30-40 gravity wagons, several grain carts;40-50 pieces of hay & forage equipment; several sprayers; trucks, trailers & vehicles; Christy Retirement: Tractors: C-IH 7240 MFWD; JD 4955,4650,4640;4430 ; Combine-Heads: JD 9660,635 FLEX,608C, several tillage items, planter, grain handling, sprayers, misc. implements. Expecting 800 to 1,000 items. For complete sale bill www.dailyauctioncompany.com or www.midwestauction.com. Online bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com. For more info. call Colo Implement and Daily Auction Company at 641-377-2355.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Virtual online land auction. Ehlinger Farm, Jackson County, IA land auction. Open House Mon. Nov. 22 from 1-3 PM. www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 108 Head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM - Keith & Joanna Horning of Greenwood, WI. Complete dispersal. 150 Registered Holsteins. Free cheese curds and chocolate milk at sale. Held at Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-897-1842; Sale site/managed by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co., Office 715-255-9600, Mark 715-773-2240.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

**Richland, WI

10:30 AM - Frank Schauf Estate, 30795 County N, Richland Center, WI. Note: Frank was a good farmer and cared for his machinery. The auction will start with pallets full of small & misc. items, hopper bins & farm items. Machinery will start selling approx. 11:00 AM. Don’t be late & don’t blame us for selling large items before noon. Small sq. bales hay sells early and rnd. bales sell after machinery in field. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade, 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236.Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Richland, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Estate Auction. Skidloader, trailers, tools, collectibles. 1325 E Academy St., Stoughton, WI 53589.Note: For further details, contact Jerry Wendt at 608-345-9203. Inspection day of auction only. This is only a partial list. Lunch on grounds. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer: Randy Filer, Helenville, WI .815-871-7936); sale mgr. James Seamonson, Stoughton, 608- 575-3325; Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP Fond du Lac, WI.

**Elmwood, WI

10:00 AM – Live & Online bidding farm retirement auction at W1578 County G, Elmwood, WI. Live online bidding at https://maringauction.com; Viewing 5 days before auction Auctioneer Note: Clean, well kept, shedded, low acres says it all. Joe & Pat Dohmen owner/seller. 715-495-0873; Maring Auction Co., Inc., PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946 507-789-5421, 800-801-4502. Adam Engen: Registered WI auctioneer. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Elmwood, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Year-end consignment auction, W2515 4th Street Rd,, Fond du Lac, WI. Onsite sale with simultaneous online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Tractors, skidsteers, farm and construction equipment. See website for more pictures and information at www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Positive ID required. All items must be settled for on auction day. Any announcements made on auction day take precedence over printed material. Sale conducted, cashed and clerked by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI; Auctioneer: John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI; 920-960-0685.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

Preston, MN

Online Only – Notice upcoming dealer, lender, consignment. Timed online only auction; Wed. Dec.15, 2021; Gehling Auction Co., Preston, Minn. Bidding will open Mon. Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10 AM Wed. Dec. 15; All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co. 27741 Hwy16 Preston, Minn. for inspection. Consign early to take advantage of our complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

**Waunakee, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction, Walter Farm, 5082 Walter Rd. Waunakee, WI 53597; Janet Walter, Curt & Jennifer Walter, Owners. More pictures, information, and online bidding available at Proxibid or Equipment Facts. Note: The Walter’s have recently sold their dairy cattle, rented the crop ground and are retiring from farming. An excellent line of like new & late model farm equipment. Plan now to attend. Go to wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty co., 608-739-4404

Monticello, IL

10:00 AM – Closing out, retirement, on-site farm auction; 5 ½ mi. east of Monticello, IL on Monticello Rd. or 8 mi. west of I-57 exit 229. Photos, details at www.bauerauction.com. Online bidding available starting at 12:00 noon on equipment; Machinery was used on 900 acre farm. Very nice maintained offering of mostly one owner shedded equipment. Contact owner with questions or prior viewing. Loader available day of auction. Richard & Barb Howland, owners 217-369-3175 GPS Address: 1467 E. 1600 North Rd., White Heath, IL 61884. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction Service, LLC.

Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Milk cows of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No warranties. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI Auctioneers, Lic. #165 & #142 Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for more photos.

**Blanchardville, WI

3:00 PM – Open House, Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5P, 1-2PM. Real estate auction farmette, home, buildings, 7.04 acres W7598 Kuenzi Lane Blanchardville, WI 53516 Town of York; Green County; New Glarus School District. Directions: west of New Glarus 4½ miles on Hwy 39 to Co. J, north one mile to Kuenzi Lane. Watch for George Auction Signs. Registered WI Auctioneers: Dean George, Kale George, & IL. 11211 N. Union Rd, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123 For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Blachardville, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

**Seymour, WI

11:00 AM – Harvest Wrap-up Consignment Auction. Proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N Main St., Seymour, WI; To Consign and Terms please call (920) 391-1593. Miller N Co. Update: The list of great equipment is growing w/several partial lines and lots of great retired farmer machinery already at the Fairgrounds. Sale held simulcast live onsite and online at Bidspotter.com Ample parking on site, Lunch, heated office, fenced secure grounds where equipment can remain to arrange hauling. Watch for open viewing dates, equipment additions, and updates. Sale cashiered by Outagamie County Fair Assn.. Full listing and lots of pictures at millernco.com. Help keep a great county fair strong (since 1884) and fill your year-end equipment or investment needs in Seymour. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 WI Reg. auctioneer Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer, Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Seymour, WI.

Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Heifers, real estate, equipment and feed of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Sched: 9:00AM special items, followed by equipment and feed. Real estate will follow. We will try to be on the heifers by noon. A 228 +/- dairy farm in the town of Pound, Marinette County to be offered in the following parcels or as a whole. There will be an open house held Sat., Dec. 4 from noon to 2PM with a member of Nolan Sales present to answer questions on the property. Special items: machinery will be auctioned live at the farm and on proxbid.com. Feed, 386 head of Holstein heifers. Sale will be held live at the farm and on cowbuyer.com. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI 54950. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Beaver Dam, WI & Online

Year end consignment auction via real time webcast & onsite live. Sat., Dec.11, 2021 W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. We are ow accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery; industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc. motor vehicles or tires. To consign call Nate Pollnow at 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline: Nov.r 29, 2021. Visit www.colbob.com for unloading schedule, photos and more. Online catalog will be updated as consignments arrive. All items must be delivered by Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. Registered Wisconsin Auction Company #531. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc, Beaver Dam, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

** Boscobel, WI

9:30 AM – Latham Dairy LLC Retirement Auction located at 6385 Peer Rd., Boscobel WI 53805; just southwest of Boscobel off Hwy 133. Auction Note: John and Lori Latham are retiring from their successful dairy and farming operation and selling their equipment at public auction. This is a huge line-up of equipment, along with some quality dairy equipment. Buyers will be responsible for removing larger items, such as the milking parlor system, the feed bins, and the bulk tank, so schedule your inspections now so you can plan for removal and transport. More pictures, information and online bidding available on Proxibid or EquipmentFacts Additional terms for online bidding through Equipment Facts or ProxiBid. See wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Muscoda, WI, 608-739-4404.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Stevens Point, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey. Directions to Parcel 1: From I-39/US-51, take exit 163 Casimir Rd., then turn to the west on Casimir Rd, then south on Old Wausau Rd. After approx. 1.8 miles turn right. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 43.87+/- acres of land w/22+/- acres of land not under water including large bar at 736 Old Wausau Road Parcel 2: From Parcel 1, head east on Old Wausau Rd, after approx. 1.8 miles turn right onto Casimir Road, then turn right onto N 2nd Dr.. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 2: 1.43+/- acres of land, on N 2nd Dr, being a 250’x250’ lot with a variety of nice ponds. Auction site: Both parcels 1 & 2 will be auctioned from Parcel 1. An open house will be held on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11AM-noon for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and held by Nolan Auction, Inc.

Linwood, WI

1:00 PM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey, west of Stevens Point on Hwy 66 to Co. C, then west on “C” 3-½ miles to Bayous End La, then south ¼ mile to dead end of road. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 106.5+/- acres of land, accessible from Bayous End La. Parcel 2: 84.22+/- acres of land, accessible from Sandhill La.. Parcel 3: The property as a whole. All in the Town of Linwood, Portage County, WI. There will be an open house on Sat. Dec. 11 1-3PM at site 2. for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and conducted by Nolan Auction, Inc. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL