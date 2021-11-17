Auction Calendar: November 19, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Online Only

Online Only – Estate Farm Equipment Auction. Timed online only bidding closes Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, Starting at 10:00 AM CST, 1361 Baldyville Rd., Franklin Grove, IL 61031 .Directions: 2 miles North of Amboy on Rt. 52, to US Rt 30, then east 3 ½ miles to Pine Hill Rd., then north 1 ½ miles to Hillison Rd., then east 1 mile to 1361 Baldyville Rd. Watch for signs. Inspection date Sat. Nov. 13, 2021, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Pick up day Monday. Don Reinhold Estate. Owner contact Kevin at 815-440-2553. Auctioneer’s Note: Pick up date: Mon. Nov. 22 , 2021 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Loader available. Registration, catalog & photos at www.EspeAuctions.com Terms: 2 % buyers premium. Cash, check, Visa/MC & Bank Wire Transfer. (Additional $15.00 fee for bank wire transfers). 4% convenience fee for credit card use. Number system will be used. Have proper ID. Not responsible for accidents or merchandise after sold. Statements made on sale day by auctioneers or owners take precedence over any and all printed matter. All items are sold as is where is Auctioneers: Mike Espe (630)-669-2667 Elburn, IL 60119 630.365.9838. Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Elburn, IL.

**Online Only

Online tool auction. Over 500 lots of quality, name brand, clean woodworking tools, heavy duty machinist tools; shop tools; hand tools, 5x8 ft trailer; outboard motors; hunting. lawn & garden items and much more. Great holiday shopping at auction pricing. Shop the catalog at www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Online Bidding Ends Mon., Nov. 29, 2021. Terms: 16% buyers fee plus 5.5% WI sales tax or exemption form on file before the auction ends. Credit card will be charged at the end of the auction for amount due. Items sell 'As is, where is, no warranties/guarantees. One day only for pick up on Tues, Nov 30 at 1134 W. Main Str., Waupun, WI. Jones Auction & Realty Watertown, WI, (920) 261-6820 Auctioneer: Stan Jones, CAI, WRA #993; Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Waupun, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10A M. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov.15 from 9AM to 4PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.

Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction (Improvements on 346+/- acres of garmland) Sandy Hill Exotics Property Waushara Co. Deerfield township. Sec. 36 Wautoma, WI. Mon., Nov. 22 at noon (Registration begins at 11:00AM) Open house: Fri., Nov. 5, 3:00 – 4:00PM, Mon., Nov. 15, 3:00 – 4:00PM (or by appt. please call 715-495-0456) Note: Owner is retiring. Fantastic property, auction will be held on-site. To be sold in five parcels or in its entirety. Terms: 5% buyer's fee. This property will be sold as is with no contingencies. Earnest money of $10,000.00 per parcel required the day of the auction in the form of a cashier’s check or personal check with proper ID. The balance will be due at the time of the closing which will take place within 45 days upon completion of the auction. The purchaser will be required to sign a standard offer to purchase agreement. Seller reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers. Not responsible for any listing errors. All announcements on sale day will take precedence over any prior printed materials/information. Bob Johnson, registered WI auctioneer #800 4128 Hwy KK Milton, WI (608) 774-9336 Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Belleville, also registered Illinois auctioneer #441000422. For photos and listing, please visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Wautoma WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special dairy sale. Hay sale 10:00AM. Dairy cows 11:00AM; Special note: Week of Thanksgiving we will be having a sale on Wednesday instead of Thursday; Early Consignments: 10 fresh Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd, milking 75-105. Expecting our usual run of dairy cattle, baby calves, fat cattle and cull cows. Sched: Dairy & Hay sale every Thurs. starting with hay at 10AM followed by dairy cows at 11AM sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thurs.. See sales online at www.cattleusa.com; Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, 715-773-2240, WI license #2882-052; John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, office 715-255-9600. For more information see our website www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 107 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Along with this week’s run of dairy cattle are 12 Herford cows that have been running with Herford bull. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

**Hope, WI

Kussmaul Seeds/Paul & Connie Klinkhammer retirement auction Nov. 30 at 9:00 AM at 9020 Hwy 18, Mt. Hope WI. Note: The Klinkhammer's are retiring from the business and farming. Paul takes great pride in his equipment and is very picky about maintenance, so take advantage of this outstanding line of equipment! No onsite buyer's premium. Pictures and online bidding available through Proxibid or EquipmentFacts Terms: cash, good check, credit or debit card w/a 3.5% fee. All announcements made sale day take precedence over printed material. All items sold as is, where is with no warranties or guarantees given or implied on any items sold. Wisconsin sales tax charged where applicable. (608) 739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for Pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty, Muscoda, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

**Colo, IA

8:30 AM – Annual auction; local retirements, estate, consignments; Colo Implement; Colo, IA, beginning at 8:30 AM in Colo, IA, 15 miles east of Ames, IA. Selling in 2 or 3 auction rings all day. This is only a partial listing, expecting many more items by sale date; Will be selling 40-50 tractors; 10-15 used combines; several heads; several construction items; 40-50 tillage items; 20-30 used planters & drills; 30-40 gravity wagons, several grain carts;40-50 pieces of hay & forage equipment; several sprayers; trucks, trailers & vehicles; Christy Retirement: Tractors: C-IH 7240 MFWD; JD 4955,4650,4640;4430 ; Combine-Heads: JD 9660,635 FLEX,608C, several tillage items, planter, grain handling, sprayers, misc. implements. Expecting 800 to 1,000 items. For complete sale bill www.dailyauctioncompany.com or www.midwestauction.com. Online bidding at www.equipmentfacts.com. For more info. call Colo Implement and Daily Auction Company at 641-377-2355. Sale conducted by Colo Implement & Daily Auction Company, Colo IA.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

Online Only

10:00 AM – Virtual online land auction. Ehlinger Farm, Jackson County, IA land auction. Open House Mon. Nov. 22 from 1-3 PM. www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Year-end consignment auction, W2515 4th Street Rd,, Fond du Lac, WI. Onsite sale with simultaneous online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Tractors, skidsteers, farm and construction equipment. See website for more pictures and information at www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Positive ID required. All items must be settled for on auction day. Any announcements made on auction day take precedence over printed material. Sale conducted, cashed and clerked by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI; Auctioneer: John O’Brien RWA # 2526 Fond du Lac, WI; O’Brien Auctioneers LLC RWA # 453 (920)-960-0685.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

Preston, MN

Online Only – Notice upcoming dealer, lender, consignment. Timed online only auction; Wed. Dec.15, 2021; Gehling Auction Co., Preston, Minn. Bidding will open Mon. Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM Wed. Dec. 15; All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co. 27741 Hwy16 Preston, Minn. for inspection. Advertising deadline Wed. Nov. 24, 2021; Consign early to take advantage of our complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

**Monticello, IL

10:00 AM – Closing out, retirement, on-site farm auction; 5 ½ mi. east of Monticello, IL on Monticello Rd. or 8 mi. west of I-57 exit 229. Photos, details at www.bauerauction.com. Online bidding available starting at 12:00 noon on equipment; Machinery was used on 900 acre farm. Very nice maintained offering of mostly one owner shedded equipment. Contact owner with questions or prior viewing. Loader available day of auction. Richard & Barb Howland, owners 217-369-3175 GPS Address: 1467 E. 1600 North Rd., White Heath, IL 61884. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction Service, LLC.

**Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Milk cows of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No warranties. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI Auctioneers, Lic. #165 & #142 Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for more photos.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

**Coleman, WI

9:00 AM – Heifers, real estate, equipment and feed of Brye Farms LLC, N2193 Hwy 141, Coleman, WI. 920-672-8303 (Shane) or 920-591-0039 (Steve). Sched: 9:00AM special items, followed by equipment and feed. Real estate will follow. We will try to be on the heifers by noon. A 228 +/- dairy farm in the town of Pound, Marinette County to be offered in the following parcels or as a whole. There will be an open house held Sat., Dec. 4 from noon to 2PM with a member of Nolan Sales present to answer questions on the property. Special items: machinery will be auctioned live at the farm and on proxbid.com. Feed, 386 head of Holstein heifers. Sale will be held live at the farm and on cowbuyer.com. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. Sale conducted and clerked by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI 54950. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Beaver Dam, WI & Online

Year end consignment auction via real time webcast & onsite live. Sat., Dec.11, 2021 W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. We are ow accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery; industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc. motor vehicles or tires. To consign call Nate Pollnow at 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline: Nov.r 29, 2021. Visit www.colbob.com for unloading schedule, photos and more. Online catalog will be updated as consignments arrive. All items must be delivered by Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. Registered Wisconsin Auction Company #531. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc, Beaver Dam, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

**Stevens Point, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey. Directions to Parcel 1: From I-39/US-51, take exit 163 Casimir Rd., then turn to the west on Casimir Rd, then south on Old Wausau Rd. After approx. 1.8 miles turn right. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 43.87+/- acres of land w/22+/- acres of land not under water including large bar at 736 Old Wausau Road Parcel 2: From Parcel 1, head east on Old Wausau Rd, after approx. 1.8 miles turn right onto Casimir Road, then turn right onto N 2nd Dr.. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 2: 1.43+/- acres of land, on N 2nd Dr, being a 250’x250’ lot with a variety of nice ponds. Auction site: Both parcels 1 & 2 will be auctioned from Parcel 1. An open house will be held on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11AM-noon for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and held by Nolan Auction, Inc.

**Linwood, WI

1:00 PM – Absolute auction sale on the land & business of RP & CJ Cyran Jt. Rev. Trust and & Carmen Coey, west of Stevens Point on Hwy 66 to Co. C, then west on “C” 3-½ miles to Bayous End La, then south ¼ mile to dead end of road. Watch for auction signs. Parcel 1: 106.5+/- acres of land, accessible from Bayous End La. Parcel 2: 84.22+/- acres of land, accessible from Sandhill La.. Parcel 3: The property as a whole. All in the Town of Linwood, Portage County, WI. There will be an open house on Sat. Dec. 11 1-3PM at site 2. for buyers to view the property. Representatives of Nolan Sales will be available to show the property and answer questions. This property will be sold absolute with no reserve on the day of the auction. Buyer will be expected to sign an offer to purchase and give a 10% down payment on the day of the auction with balance due at closing in 60 days. All bids will be made as cash offers, not subject to financing. Property will be delivered free & clear of all encumbrances & will be closed by the title company with guaranteed paperwork. Taxes will be prorated to the day of closing. There will be a 4% buyer's premium added to the high bid. Buyers shall receive the right to hunt the property upon acceptance of offer to purchase and receipt of down payment. Sale clerked and conducted by Nolan Auction, Inc. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

**Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment auction, St. Anne, IL. IL auctioneer #441001008; For a complete listing of equipment visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Call today for more information: (815) 427-8350 & (815) 427-8360 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim; Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, Anne, IL