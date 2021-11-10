Auction Calendar: November 12, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**Online Only

Online Farm Auction, Gary & Sue Nolden 733 Fritz Rd. Belleville, WI. Online auction only bidding begins: Thurs., Nov. 11 at 8:00AM. Bidding ends: Wed., Nov.17 at 7:00PM. Pick-Up: Thurs., Nov. 18 & Fri. Nov. 19 – 9:00AM to 3:00PM (or by appt.) Viewing: All equipment is on-site and can be viewed from Mon., Nov. 8 thru Wed., Nov.17 from 9:00AM – 5:00PM. Any questions please contact Gary at 608-698-0259 between 2:00-6:00PM. Note: Nice late model farm equipment online sale. Farm has been sold & all equipment will be sold in its entirety. For complete listing/photos & registration, please visit www.badgerstateauction.com Terms: No Buyer’s Fee. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. 4% surcharge when paying by credit card (Mastercard, Visa and Discover). All sales are final and must be settled on the day of sale. Not responsible for accidents or misprints if any. Once sold, items are your responsibility. Bob Johnson, registered WI auctioneer #800 4128 Hwy KK Milton, WI (608) 774-9336 Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Belleville, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Freeport, IL

10:30 AM – Duwayne Schultz Estate & Peggy, Kevin and Missy Schultz auction: Dairy cows and heifers, tractors, skidloader, farm equipment. 5967 W. Stephenson Street Rd, Freeport, Illinois. For any auction questions phone @ 815-235-4252; Location: From Freeport, Ill take Hwy 20 west to N. Bolton Rd., go south to W. Stephenson St. Rd, go west to farm. Note: The Schultz family have worked together side by side for many years with the last 20 years in the Freeport area. They have decided it is time to not dairy or crop farm. Terms: Cash or good check. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924. Ill. Auctioneer Reg. 441000268 & 441000269; B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI Ill. Reg. Auc. Co.# 444000205; Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Andy Walton Estate. Tractor, combine, machinery and more, 6001 West County Road M. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville.

Madison, WI

12:00 PM – Mar-Linda-K Holsteins herd reduction sale at Richland Cattle Center LLC, 50 mi. w. of Madison, WI & 70 mi. E. of LaCrosse. Located 2 mi. S.E. of Richland Center on Hwy. 14 to Hwy. 58, then N. 4 mi., Ithaca & the RCC indoor arena.Visit: www.stadeauction.com for catalog. Mark & Linda Wright: 920-253-9398 Note: This is a special Sat. auction. We will also be conducting our weekly Wednesday dairy sale as scheduled (see ad). All cattle may be viewed individually prior to the auction. All lactating cows are milked after leaving the sale ring to insure better udder health when transporting. Trucking is available or cattle will be cared for overnight. Sale conducted by: Richland Cattle Center, LLC , 24321 Hwy. 58, Ithaca Richland Center, WI (608) 585-3700 Terms & Conditions: Cash or good check. All sales settled for day of sale. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade #535, Richland Center, WI (920) 674-5500.

Caledonia, WI

10:00 AM – Tractors & machinery auction. 1690 43rd. St. Caledonia, WI. Directions: Racine Co., 1 mi W of I-41 on 5-½ Mile Rd.(Co.G) to 43rd. St., then ½ mi N. Watch for signs. Food service available. bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Terms: No buyer's fee on cash or good check & 4% fee on credit card payments. All purchases are final, sold "AS IS" with no guarantees, and must be settled for on day of sale. Notice: Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Marengo, WI

10:30 AM – 11204 Carls Rd., Marengo, Il. 1 Mile s. of I-90 on Hwy 23 or 4 miles n. of Hwy 72 on Hwy 23. Terms: cash or check day of auction. No credit cards. No buyers premium. Visit Auctionzip.com for updates & pics. Bill Eschbach 815-236-4005 Auctioneers: Gordon Stade, Monroe Center 847-514-2853 & Tim Hall Kirkland 815-739-6210. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

Blanchardville, WI

11:30 AM – Terry & Karen Erickson Auction; Tractors, skidloader, farm equipment. 75 Hwy 78, Blanchardville, WI. ¼ mile n. of Blanchardville, WI on Hwy 78. Note: The Erickson’s have farmed in the Blanchardville area for many years and have decided to sell some equipment. Terms: Cash or good check. Not responsible for accidents or losses. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924. WRAL #740 & 1283. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

Wind Lake, WI

10:00 AM – Farm, Guns & Collectibles of the Marifke Family Farm Estate, 6708 Settler Ave, Wind Lake, WI. Directions: Racine Co. Hwy 36 to Heg Park Rd., nw ¾ mi to S. Loomis, nw ¼ mi to Pioneer Rd, E ½ mi to Settler Ave. Watch for signs. Food service available. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com ID 9051. Auctioneer: Bob Hagemann, W.R.A. No. 509. Terms: no buyers fee on cash or good check & 4% fee on credit card payments. WI gun laws apply; All purchases are final, sold "AS IS" with no guarantees, and must be settled for on day of sale. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction: tractors, lawn mowers, boat, vehicles & more. Open house Fri., Nov. 12 10:00AM-3:00PM, bidding starts at $1. Highest bid wins. N6015 280th St., Menomonie, WI. Bidding ends Nov. 15th. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call 715-265-4656; Terms: 10% buyers fee. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer #225. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Great Northern Sales Arena November Dairy Production Sale. Dairy auction. online bidding at: Cowbuyer.com Check our website for complete details. Catalog and photos online prior to sale: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-923-6991. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Belmont, WI

11:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Dair Dispersal Retirement Auction. Online bidding available. 211± acres offered in 5 tracts. With up to approx. 1,500 acres that may be leased. Excellent turn-key dairy operation. Multiple well-maintained builders. 1550 milking Holstein cows/225 dry cows/1600 total heifers. Sand reclamation system. 30,000+/- bu. grain handling unit. 30-150 head per cow lot. Owners will entertain non-contingent offers on the dairy, cattle, feed and equipment as a total package until Fri., Oct 22. Inspection Dates: Oct 12, 11AM-2PM. Oct 2t, 11AM-2pm. Nov 16, 2-4PM. Location: The Belmont Convention Center, 103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510. Schrader Real Estate and Auction company, Inc. 800-451-2709. www.SchraderAuction.com.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Short notice complete herd dispersal. W1461 Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

**Online Only

Online Only – Estate Farm Equipment Auction. Timed online only bidding closes Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, Starting at 10:00 AM CST, 1361 Baldyville Rd., Franklin Grove, IL 61031 .Directions: 2 miles North of Amboy on Rt. 52, to US Rt 30, then east 3 ½ miles to Pine Hill Rd., then north 1 ½ miles to Hillison Rd., then east 1 mile to 1361 Baldyville Rd. Watch for signs. Inspection date Sat. Nov. 13, 2021, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Pick up day Monday. Don Reinhold Estate. Owner contact Kevin at 815-440-2553. Auctioneer’s Note: Pick up date: Mon. Nov. 22 , 2021 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Loader available. Registration, catalog & photos at www.EspeAuctions.com Terms: 2 % buyers premium. Cash, check, Visa/MC & Bank Wire Transfer. (Additional $15.00 fee for bank wire transfers). 4% convenience fee for credit card use. Number system will be used. Have proper ID. Not responsible for accidents or merchandise after sold. Statements made on sale day by auctioneers or owners take precedence over any and all printed matter. All items are sold as is where is Auctioneers: Mike Espe (630)-669-2667 Elburn, IL 60119 630.365.9838. Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Elburn, IL.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10A M. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov.15 from 9AM to 4PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.

**Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction (Improvements on 346+/- acres of garmland) Sandy Hill Exotics Property Waushara Co. Deerfield township. Sec. 36 Wautoma, WI. Mon., Nov. 22 at noon (Registration begins at 11:00AM) Open house: Fri., Nov. 5, 3:00 – 4:00PM, Mon., Nov. 15, 3:00 – 4:00PM (or by appt. please call 715-495-0456) Note: Owner is retiring. Fantastic property, auction will be held on-site. To be sold in five parcels or in its entirety. Terms: 5% buyer's fee. This property will be sold as is with no contingencies. Earnest money of $10,000.00 per parcel required the day of the auction in the form of a cashier’s check or personal check with proper ID. The balance will be due at the time of the closing which will take place within 45 days upon completion of the auction. The purchaser will be required to sign a standard offer to purchase agreement. Seller reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers. Not responsible for any listing errors. All announcements on sale day will take precedence over any prior printed materials/information.Bob Johnson, registered WI auctioneer #800 4128 Hwy KK Milton, WI (608) 774-9336 Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Belleville, also registered Illinois auctineer #441000422. For photos and listing, please visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Wautoma WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

Online Only

10:00AM – Virtual online land auction. The Ehlinger Farm, Jackson Co., IA land auction. Open house Mon 11/22 1:00PM-3:00PM. www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

Preston, MN

Online Only – Notice upcoming dealer, lender, consignment. Timed online only auction; Wed. Dec.15, 2021; Gehling Auction Co., Preston, Minn. Bidding will open Mon. Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM Wed. Dec. 15; All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co. 27741 Hwy16 Preston, Minn. for inspection. Advertising deadline Wed. Nov. 24, 2021; Consign early to take advantage of our complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

**Beaver Dam, WI & Online

Year end consignment auction via real time webcast & onsite live. Sat., Dec.11, 2021 W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. We are ow accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery; industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc. motor vehicles or tires. To consign call Nate Pollnow at 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline: Nov.r 29, 2021. Visit www.colbob.com for unloading schedule, photos and more. Online catalog will be updated as consignments arrive. All items must be delivered by Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. Registered Wisconsin Auction Company #531. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc, Beaver Dam, WI.