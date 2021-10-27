Auction Calendar: October 29, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – W Yoder Auction, 2-day auction. License plates, duck decoys, guns & more, Live in person, Fri., Oct. 29 12PM Start, Sat., Oct. 30 9AM start. Location and directions: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI 54982. 3 miles west of Wautoma, right off of 21. Auctioneers Note: DAY 1: Approx. 1400 license plates, tin types, ad clocks, brewery ad crates, thermometers, many porcelain signs, 8’ Sinclair Dino, postcards, collectable toys, hubcaps and more. DAY 2: Approx. 400 duck decoys most from the Buchen Family collection including Buchens, Herters, Masons and more. ON SITE TERMS: Cash, check, or credit card (4% processing fee). 10% buyer’s fee. 5.5% taxes. All sales final with no warranties. Announcements on sale day supersede this and printed material. Not responsible for accidents. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com, RWA: Wayne Yoder #1977, Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

Curtiss, WI

2:00 PM – Farm to be Sold at Public Auction – Peterson Farm Curtiss, WI – Approx. 80 acres with house, dairy barn and equipment shed – selling in 2 parcels. – www.premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Racine, WI

10:00 AM – Business Liquidation Auction, Azarian Wrecking, 1535 High St., Racine, WI 53404, Sat. Oct. 30, 2021. 10 AM. Directions: North side, City of Racine, WI-38(Northwestern Ave.) to High St. then East 3/4 mile. Corner of N. Memorial Dr. & High St. Watch for signs. Food service available. Note: Operating the demolition business for over 50 years in SE Wisconsin the contents of the shop and yard plus lots of unique items from the demos will all be sold at Auction. Websites: bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com ID 9051. Auctineer: Bob Hagemann, W.R.A. No. 509. TERMS: No buyers fee on cash or good check & 4% convenience fee on credit card payments. Sales Tax applies. All purchases are final, sold "AS IS" with no guarantees, and must be settled for on day of sale. Not responsible in case of accident or for items after sold. Notice: Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagerman Auction & Realty Service.

Ripon, WI

9:30 AM – The entire property consists of 199.63 acres which will be divided into parcels. Parcel A: 10 acres of hunting land w/easement. Parcel B: 17.77 acres with a dwelling, pond and 14.5 acres of tillable land. Parcel C:171.86 acres w/approx. 134 acres of tillable land with the remainder being hunting land and a 60’x100’ pole building. Parcel C may be divided into smaller parcels. Tractors, backhoe and combines: White 2-105 tractor, 2-sets hydraulic outlets, 540 & 1000 pto; White 2-85 tractor, 2-sets hyd. outlets, 540 & 1000 pto; John Deere 4430 tractor, 8618 hours on meter; John Deere 4020 tractor, 7737 hours on meter; John Deere 4030 tractor , 2-sets hyd outlets; John Deere 2510 tractor w/148 loader w/bucket; King Kutter; bale spear; forks; John Deere 210C industrial tractor w/front loader; pair 18.4 R-38 tires; Farmall H tractor; John Deere 690-B backhoe excavator w/steel tracks & 48” bucket; Case International 1680 combine; Case International 6-row narrow corn head; Case 1440 combine (does not run). Farm machiner: Case IH DCX131 Disc Bine – cutter has new parts & rubber rolls in 2021; John Deere 1219 haybine; New Holland HT154 hydraulic 14-wheel rake; John Deere 458 silage special round baler – mega wide plus; John Deere 336 kick baler; Kilbros 26’ soil finisher, RFF12; Brady 1000 chisel plow; John Deere 235 disk, now wheels on wings; John Deere 215, disk; rock rake; rock picker; Brillion Cultipacker; EZ Flow 475 grain cart; Fox Brady stalk chopper; JD grain drill w/grass seed; JD grain drill w/Cult; 3-bale racks & gears; 4-flatbed wagons w/gears; 3 pt. post hole digger; 3pt., 8’ scraper blade; Rhino 3pt. Brush Cutter; John Deere running gear – no tires; 12-pPoly tanks; fuel barrel. Hay: 60-wrapped round bales. Shop Eq.: Clarke 80E 120V arc welder; 24V battery charger; cop saw; Pittsburgh cherry picker; Ral-Air air compressor; torch set; 8” bench grinder; Mercedes Benz generator; air tank; oil cans; floor jack; 3500 watt generator; hyd jack; pipe wrenches; elec. Oregon chainsaw; post hole diggers; shop vise; 630cc Generator; horizontal band saw; deep well sockets; anvil; machine vise; hose reel; pry & breaker bars; hose clamps; misc. hardware; come-a-longs; log chains; CP air impact 3/8”; 3rd arms; jack stands; fiberglass ladder; Hi-Lift jack; ¾” drive socket set; welding table; angle iron; chain saws & more. Vehicles, trailers, 4-whellers: GMC Brigadier dump truck; Ford dump truck; Ford grain truck; GMC grain truck; F-350 flatbed truck (needs brakes); Dodge Ram 1500 2x4 truck; Ford Ranger truck; Quad axle trailer, 8’6”x26’; tri-axle trailer w/ramps 7’6”x16’ w/4’ tail; Tandem axle trailer 8’x14’; double tandem axle trailer; single axle tilt bed snowmobile trailer; 2-wheel trailer; Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, 4x4 ; Honda Foreman 4-wheeler, 4x4; Murray 18 hp twin riding lawn mower. Irrigation equip.: irrigation pipe – lots; Water Winch 45; John Deere pump; Perkins motor for pump; Berkley irrigation pump; PTO irrigation pump. Sale conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

**Sharon, WI

11:00 AM – Real Estate Auction; 40 acre farm; +/-35 tillable acres with home & buildings; W8550 State Line Rd., Sharon, WI; Tues., Nov. 2, 11:00AM; Directions: South edge of Sharon on Martin St./County C to State Line Rd., East. Watch for George Auction Signs. Note: Auction will be held onsite.; 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 story home; 30x24, 30x18 & 20x20 buildings; Open house: Oct. 30 & 31st 1-2PM. Call 608-882-6123 for times other than listed; Terms: 5% buyer’s fee. $1,000.00 earnest money cash or personal check, balance due at closing in 45 days or less. Successful bidder required to sign a standard offer to purchase. All announcements made day of sale take precedence over printed material. Seller may accept or reject any and all bids. Registered WI Auctioneers: Dean George #486, Kale George #2811 & IL #441002280; 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI (608) 882-6123; For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Online Only

Highest bid wins – No Mercy excavating, snow removal equipment, excavating equipment and more. Online bidding ends Nov. 2. Open House Oct. 27 from 10AM to 2PM. 6161 County X, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, For additional information call 715-265-4656. Also, Badgerland Aggregates and Vinton Excess Inventory Reduction. Online bidding ends Nov. 2 multiple locations. Call to schedule an appointment. For additional information call 920-383-1012. Terms: 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, Registered WI Auctioneer #225. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate Estate – 40 Acre Farm, 35 Tillable..W8550 State Line Road. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. This week’s auction will include 25-30 head of open heifers from one dairy. A few are cross-breeds, the balance are Holstein weighing 300-700 lbs. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Online Only, Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers, and other miscellaneous vehicles. No onsite bidding for this auction. For more information visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by USA Auctioneers Inc.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and heifer sale. Thurs., Nov. 4. Complete dispersal: 50 Holstein tiestall cows. Good AI bulls used from Select Sires and Accelerated Genetics. Herd is outside every day and averaging 60 lb. milk, 200 SCC on home grown feed. Cattle are vaccinated, raised in freestalls, should adapt to any setting. Herd is on DHIA test, individuals milking up to 100 lbs. Many large frame cows with potential to milk more. Coming from Viroqua, WI. Other early consignments:: 5 registered Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd. 3rd lactation VG89 McNuggets over 30k milk. 3 yr old VG85 Tattoo milking 120 lbs. 2 yr old Polled, R&W Devour milking 102 lbs. Fancy young fresh cows mostly milking in the 100’s up to 125. 5 Holstein & Jersey tiestall cows, AI, fresh and milking well. 20 registered Holstein heifers, fully vaccinated including bangs. Extremely nice well grown set of heifers weighing 750 - 800 lb. out of overstocked herd averaging 98 lbs. on 2X. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. See https://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/ for more info. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

**Muskego, WI

10:30 AM – Gary King estate: W215 S9570 Crowbar Dr., Muskego, WI. Located just W. of Muskego or 1 mi. E. of Big Bend on County L to Crowbar Dr., then S. 1 ½ mi. to farm NOTE: This is a nice small line of equipment, well maintained and always shedded. Not many small items, so be on time. Tractors, skid steer & loader/backhoe; Hay & hay equipment; yard tools and misc. See website for pictures: www. stadeauction.com TERMS: Cash or check, no buyers fee. WI reg. auctioneers: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500 Mike Stade #607 920-699-4580 Pete Stade #2836 920-674-3236 Clerk: Tom Stade. Cashier: Christy Schreine, Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Location: 5712 Arnold La. one mile east of Allenton on Hwy 33 to Co. WW, north on Cty WW ½ mile to Arnold La. or west of West Bend on Hwy 33 to Co. WW. Follow auction signs. Reason: Rented farm Note: This is only a partial list, lunch on grounds. Tractors, collector tractors, equipment: JD 630 tractor, NF, power steering, SN6302549; Long “FarmTrac 80” tractor, WF, 3 pt, 2727 hrs; Farmall H tractor, NF; 3 pt for JD tractor; JD 3 pt quick hitch; New Idea 3726 single axle manure spreader w/end gate; INT 720 4 bottom auto reset plow, semi mtd; AC 3 pt 2 btm plow; Knowles wagon w/hyd hoist, metal flat rack; INT 2 row cultivator, fast hitch; M-C 9’ rotary sythe; 10’ wheel disk; 10’ Brillion single roller cultipacker. Trailer, log splitter: 2016 PJ-Fabrique 16’ tandem axle dump trailer, battery dump, like new; Timber Wolf PTO drive log splitter, heavy duty; Fimco sprayer for ATV. Antiques and collectibles: Planet Jr. walk behind corn planter; New Idea #1 hand crank corn sheller; box mount corn sheller; bobsled; clipper fanning mill; 30 gal Red Wing crock; 4 gal Koverwate; sausage stuffer; harpoon hay fork; milk cans; honey extractor; copper boiler; wood duck decoys; ice tongs; advertising tins; other collectibles. Misc.: Sioux farm gate; Rol-Air small air compressor; Craftsman 5HP 20 gal portable air compressor; Ridgid saw stand; Delta 10” table saw; drill press; duck & turkey decoys; ice fishing items; steel fence posts; tomato cages; metal work bench; hunting related items; snow fence; 9” blower pipe; 36” drum fan; 16’ wire panels; some pine lumber; 550 gal poly tank; some toys; yard hand tools; much more. See photos at https://www.ritgerdrendel.com/ Terms: Cash, good check, credit card (4% convenience fee if using credit card-no debit cards). All purchases must be settled for day of sale. Out of state checks require current bank letter of guarantee. Photo ID required to register to bid/buy. Announcements made at sale take precedence over advertised material. Auctioneers: Dan Ritger (RWA #645), Kewaskum, WI, 414.333.8625 & Rod Drendel (RWA #2017), Fond du Lac, WI, 920.960.7777; SALE MANAGER: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI, 608.575.3325; AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

**Marshall, WI

10:00 AM – Donald Fritsch Estate, On site only. Partial List Only: vehicles, tractors & equipment, tools, L&G, misc household, real estate sold at 12:00 PM. Real Estate Terms: House is sold “as is” with no contingencies. Buyer(s) to fill out standard state of Wisconsin Offer(s) to Purchase with no contingencies. Closing on or before Dec. 6, 2021. Title insurance to be provided. Sellers taxes pro-rated through day of auction in Certified Funds. Cashier’s check made payable to yourself to be endorsed over to Auction Company’s Trust Account. Balance due at closing. Tim Slack Auction & Realty. Visit www.colbob.com for more info and photos. Terms: All items (except real estate) must be settled on the day of sale via cash or good check. NO BUYER’S PREMIUM. Sales tax applies on vehicles. No warrantees or guarantees given or implied on any items sold.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Consignment Sale. Construction equipment, trucks & trailers, Sat., Nov 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Selling in 3 rings. Lunch on grounds. Auction Specialists Sale site, W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac WI. Directions: Hwy 41 approx. 50 mi. north of Milwaukee or 10 mi. south of Fond du Lac to Hwy 49 exit, west to Hwy 175, north to Co. Y, east to Frontage Rd. Watch for arrows. Terms: cash or check with bank letter of credit “no” buyer premium. Inspection: Fri., Nov 5. Selling at 10:30AM. Finn Christensen & Son, Inc., excavators, dozers & loaders; truck tractors, dump trucks, straight trucks; pickups, vans & 1-tons; trailers; misc; Items still coming in. Consignments being accepted until 5PM Thurs., Nov. 4. See our website www.auctionsp.com for more information. Registered WI Auctioneers: Phil Majerus #676, Steve Wagner #458 & Greg Bemis #407. Auction conducted by Auction Specialists.

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Vintage cars and truck, well pumps, collectibles and real estate auction 11417 W 7 Mile Rd., Franksville, WI. Directions: Racine County., ½ mile E of US 45 or 5 miles W of I-41 on 7 Mile Rd. Watch for signs. Food service available. Websites: bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com ID 9051. Vintage trucks & car, antiques and collectibles, from the shop, misc. plus much more. Auctioneer: Bob Hagemann, Riley Kahl W.R.A. No. 509, 736. Terms: no buyers fee on cash or good check & 4% convenience fee on credit card payments. All purchases are final, sold "AS IS" with no guarantees, and must be settled for on day of sale. Not responsible in case of accident or for items after sold. Notice: Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Westfield, WI

10:00 AM – Guns, ammunition, gas & oil related advertising, license plates, signs, antiques & collectibles, fishing boats, shop equipment & tools. Bob Haas, 2 sale rings, N7668 4th Ave., Westfield, WI. Sat., Nov. 6, 10:00AM Directions: I-39 north of Portage 28 miles to Exit 113 for Westfield, west half mile on County J/Limit Road to Main St./County M, north1 mile, then west to continue on Co.. M 2½ miles to 4th Ave. North. Watch for George Auction Signs. Note: Very large & interesting auction. Lunch: Steve’s Deli Dog House. Fishing boats, long guns, pistols, ammunition, petroleum cans, signs and related items. Highway and other signs, beer mirrors and signs, juke box, Coca Cola machine, shop equip. and tools, anvils, model cars, automobile emblems, and related items, kids pedal cars and misc items. Lunch boxes, antiques, sporting goods, prints, bikes, snow blower, lawn tractor, trailer. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George #486 (cell 608-751-5703), Kale George #2811 (office 608-882-6123), Reg. IL Auctioneer: Kale George #441002280 - 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536, Terms: 5% Buyers Fee. Check or Cash. 4% courtesy charge for purchases using credit card. All sales final. All announcements made day of sale take precedence over printed material. Not responsible for accidents or losses, For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com, Sale conducted by George Auction & Real Estate Service.

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale! Consignments Wanted! We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be. Call or Visit Our Website at www.auctionsp.com. Consignment Form can be printed from our website. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday Oct. 13. Items will be accepted until 5pm on Thursday, November 4. Auction Specialists - PO Box 100, Lomira WI 53048. 920-921-2901 – Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #676.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Online Only

72.8 acre farmland, home & outbuildings Dodge County. Offered in 2 parcels – Bid on 1 or bid on both. Online bidding ends Tues., Nov. 9. View details & register to bid at: www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com N1598 Yerges Rd., Reeseville, WI Terms: Online bidding only ends 11/09/2021. 8% buyers fee sale, high bid price plus buyers’ fee equals total purchase price offered. Starting bid $100,000/parcel. $20,000 Earnest money to accompany offer per parcel. Bidding requirements and Auction Terms & Conditions apply and become part of any offer. Sells As Is, no contingencies, no exceptions. Seller retains the right to accept, reject or counter any offers. Inspections encouraged prior to bidding, but seller will not accept offer w/inspection contingency. Brokers Welcome. www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Advance notice: Special AAA Dairy Sale. Thurs., Nov. 11. This sale will feature high quality cattle from Overstocked AAA mated herds. Always an excellent opportunity to buy high production cows bred for longevity and profitability! Please call 715-219-2781 to consign. Early consignments feeder cattle: 22 Angus yearling strs & hfrs. 900-950 lbs. coming off grass with just a touch of corn silage last 30 days. Fancy as they come!! 30 beef calves, strs & hfrs., weaned & vac, 400-500 lbs., nice! 14 Hol strs, 550 lbs., vac 2x, reputation consignor. 4 Hol strs, 750 lbs., green and fancy! 13 Hol strs 450-550 lbs., vac 2x, on feed. 8 Hol Angus cross steers, light flesh. 9 Angus bulls and hfrs. 400- 450 lbs., weaned Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. See www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more info. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Janesville, WI

1:00 PM – Land Auction; 219.63+/- acres in 2 tracts; nearly entirely tillable; Rock County, WI; Bradford Township sections 4, 5 & 8; Marshall Revocable Trust; Thurs., Nov. 11, 1:00PM Directions: 8 mi. east of Janesville or 10 miles west of Delavan on Hwy. 14. Parcels on north & south side of road, Hwy. 14 & Avalon Rd. intersection. Inspection of the land is welcome anytime. Auction Location: Cecelia’s Golf Course, 1901 S. Emerald Grove Rd., Janesville, WI. Light luncheon & refreshments will be complimentary beginning with registration at 12:00PM. Tract Information: Tract 1 – 140.47+/- taxable acres (2 tax parcels): 139.68+/- tillable, currently in row crop production; Tract 2 – 79.16+/- taxable acres (1 tax parcel): 74.86+/- tillable, currently in row crop production. Terms: 5% buyer’s fee. $5,000.00 earnest money per tract cash or personal check, balance due at closing in 45 days or less. Successful bidder required to sign a standard offer to purchase with no contingencies. All announcements made day of sale take precedence over printed material. Seller may accept or reject any and all bids. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George #486 (cell 608-751-5703), Kale George #2811 (office 608-882-6123); Reg. IL Auctioneer: Kale George #441002280 – 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536; For Complete listing/ photos www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway – November 11th-13th – Time to Consign – Tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more! Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779 – www.mecum.com – sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Appleton, WI

12:00 PM – Large Farm Toy Auction (Consists of Two Collections) – The Grand Meridian at 2621 North Oneida Street. Viewing starts at 10:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website at www,loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Belmont, WI

11:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Dair Dispersal Retirement Auction. Online bidding available. 211± acres offered in 5 tracts. With up to approx. 1,500 acres that may be leased. Excellent turn-key dairy operation. Multiple well-maintained builders. 1550 milking Holstein cows/225 dry cows/1600 total heifers. Sand reclamation system. 30,000+/- bu. grain handling unit. 30-150 head per cow lot. Owners will entertain non-contingent offers on the dairy, cattle, feed and equipment as a total package until Fri., Oct 22. Inspection Dates: Oct 12, 11AM-2PM. Oct 2t, 11AM-2pm. Nov 16, 2-4PM. Location: The Belmont Convention Center, 103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510. Schrader Real Estate and Auction company, Inc. 800-451-2709. www.SchraderAuction.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10A M. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov.15 from 9AM to 4PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.