Auction Calendar: October 15, 2021

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted – Bob's Fall Consignment Auction. Visit our website for details www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com.com– Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Auction – 3298 Old Stage Road – Skidloader, Trucks, Trailers, ATVs, Yard Items, Shop Items, Contractor Items, Antiques, Farm & Miscellaneous, see website for more photos: www.ritgerdrendel.com. – sale conducted by Ritger @ Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

**Fond du Lac, WI

Accepting Consignments Now! Year End Consignment Auction December 4th, 2021. Tractors, Skid Steers, Farm & Construction Equipment. Visit our website for more details: www.AuctionsByOBrien.com. – sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

Darien, WI

10:00 AM – Auction – Gerry & Beth Pelishek Estate Auction. Antiques, collectibles, & household items. Horse, Farm related, outdoor & tools. See website for more photos: www.StadeAuction.com. – Sale conducted by Stade Auctioneers.

De Pere, WI

10:00 AM – Personal Property Auction for Living Estate of Norman Austin Sr. – N5160 Advent Road. Massey-Ferguson 135 Tractor, Ferguson Implements, Cream Separator, Garden Tools, Walk Behind Cultivators, Antique Wheels, Toys, Lumber, Hand & Power Tools, and much much more. Contact us or visit our website at www.loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Berlin, WI

10:30 AM – Zietlow Dairy Complete Dispersal Auction. Tuesday, October 19th – 10:30 am At the farm W2953 County Rd F, Berlin, WI 54923. Online Bidding: Cowbuyer.com – Pre-approval required. Check our website for Complete Details! Visit http://greatnorthernsalesarena.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Selling bred beef cows, cow/calf pairs & beef breeding bulls. Complete herd dispersal 32 head. 3 auction dates 10/5, 10/19, 10/26. Visit www.PremiereLivestockandAuctions.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Premiere Livestock & Auctions LLC.

Billion, WI

Featuring several partial lines from area dairy farms, tractors, manure equipment, hay & tillage. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC www.millernco.com (920) 980-4999.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions – Excavating equipment and more! Check our website for Complete Details! Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 119 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). We continue to receive groups of dairy cattle of all classes. View our website for daily updates. Our weekly run always includes fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction – N12328 State Hwy 73 – Partial Herd Dispersal #1 – 60 Holstein Dairy Cow; Partial Retirement Herd Dispersal #2 – 25 Register Holstein Dairy Cows, 15 Register Jersey Dairy Cows, 10 Holstein Dairy Cows, 9Holstein Springing Heifers, 4 Registered Holstein Springing Heifers, 3 Fresh Registered Holstein Dairy Cows, and Bulls. Visit www.premierlivestockandauction.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – Now accepting your farm machinery – call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal – www.premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

Sun Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Ann Henne & Estate of David Henne Auction. Pedal tractors, toy tractors, antique toys and more. Sale to be held at 117 West Lane St. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

**Waterford, WI

11:00 AM – Twin Silo Farms, LLC Jim & Pam Schmidt 6124 N.W. Hwy. 83 Waterford, WI Located 4 mi. N. of Waterford or 4 mi. S. of Mukwonago on N.W. Hwy. 83 Try to be with us at this dispersal, your attendance will be appreciated by the Schmidt family. Terms: Cash or check, no buyers fee. www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Auction – 500 Toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. Featuring Eugene Barth Estate! Pedal Tractors, 1/8 Scale, 1/16 Scale, 1/32 Scale, 1/64 Scale. The Catalog is on our Website Now! www.yoapandyoap.com. – Sale conducted Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

Online Only

David R. Novotny – Machinist Equipment. Viewing Monday 10/25 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at 1506 Whenona Dr, Madison. Sale Ends October 27, 2021. Please visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for online auction and photos. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

**Online Only

Scott & Teresa Brickl, Online Only Auction, bidding ends Tuesday October 26th at 10 AM, Location: E18650 Staley School Rd. Hillsboro WI. (West of Hillsboro ¼ Mile on State Hwy 80 to County Rd Q; then South on County Q 4 miles to Staley School Rd; Farm is located on the corner of County Rd. Q & Staley School Rd.) Note: Scott & Teresa are selling their farm with Gavin Bros Real Estate and are discontinuing farming. Questions call Scott @ (608) 415-3707. Partial list, online bidding and pictures @ www.gavinbros.com Preview: Monday, October 25th 11 AM to 1 PM Pickup: Wednesday, October 27th 9 AM to 2 PM, Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Real Estate.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction Thursday October 28, 2021, 12:00 P.M. noon, N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI., 3 miles north of Kaukauna, WI., 70 High Quality Holsteins selling, Few nice Registered heifers selling, Sale consists of a nice bunch of fresh 2 & 3 yr. olds, with a few nice bred back cows mostly AI sired; free stall adapted. A few lineback 2 yr. olds just fresh; plus several Red & Whitecows and a few cross-breds. The kind you will enjoy milking. Watch next week's paper for complete details, Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf – Cow Palace North Phone: 414-5287-4402.

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction – Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 54455. Drop Off: Monday – Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm Accepting Consignments. Wanted Dozers, Loaders, excavators, backhoes, Logging, Trucks, Trailers, and Construction Related Items. Learn More at NitkeAuctions.com Bid Online or Live Onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

Curtiss, WI

2:00 PM – Farm to be Sold at Public Auction – Peterson Farm Curtiss, WI – Approx. 80 acres with house, dairy barn and equipment shed – selling in 2 parcels. – www.premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate Estate – 40 Acre Farm, 35 Tillable. W8550 State Line Road. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale! Consignments Wanted! We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be. Call or Visit Our Website at www.auctionsp.com. Consignment Form can be printed from our website. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday Oct. 13. Items will be accepted until 5pm on Thursday, November 4. Auction Specialists - PO Box 100, Lomira WI 53048. 920-921-2901 – Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #676.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

**Online Only

72.8 Acre Farmland, Home & Outbuildings Dodge County Offered in 2 Parcels – Bid on 1 or Bid on both. Online Bidding Ends Tues., Nov. 9th, 2021, View Details & Register to Bid at: www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com N1598 Yerges Rd., Reeseville, WI 53579, Terms: Online bidding only ends 11/09/2021. 8% buyers fee sale, high bid price plus buyers’ fee equals total purchase price offered. Starting bid $100,000/parcel. $20,000 Earnest money to accompany offer per parcel. Bidding requirements and Auction Terms & Conditions apply and become part of any offer. Sells As Is, No Contingencies, No Exceptions. Seller retains the right to accept, reject or counter any offers. Inspections encouraged prior to bidding, but seller will not accept offer w/inspection contingency. Brokers Welcome. www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway – November 11th-13th – Time to Consign – Tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more! Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779 – www.mecum.com – sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Appleton, WI

12:00 PM – Large Farm Toy Auction (Consists of Two Collections) – The Grand Meridian at 2621 North Oneida Street. Viewing starts at 10:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website at www,loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Belmont, WI

11:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Dair Dispersal Retirement Auction. Online Bidding available. 211± acres offered in 5 tracts. With up to approx. 1,500 acres that may be leased. Excellent Turn-Key Dairy Operation. Multiple well-maintained builders. 1550 Milking Holstein Cows/225 Dry Cows/1600 Total Heifers. Sand Reclamation System. 130,000+/- Bu. Grain Handling Unit. 30-150 head per Cow Lot. Owners will entertain non-contingent offers on the dairy, cattle, feed and equipment as a total package until Friday, Oct 22. Inspection Dates: Oct 12, 11am-2pm. Oct 2t, 11am-2pm. Nov 16, 2pm-4pm. Location: The Belmont Convention Center, 103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510. Schrader Real Estate and Auction company, Inc. 800-451-2709. www.SchraderAuction.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding Will Open Nov. 22nd at 10:00 A M – Bidding Will Start Closing on Dec. 3rd at 10:00 A M – Inspection of the Equipment Will Begin on Nov. 15th From 9 AM to 4 PM- No Inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.