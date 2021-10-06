Auction Calendar: October 8, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

**Greenleaf, WI

11:00 AM - John Leick - 6503 Blake Rd. Five great JD tractors, planting & tillage line-up, 2 JD combines, hay equipment, and much more. 920-362-9952. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auction & Appraisals www.millernco.com.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

Northern WI

Online bidding ends Oct 8. Northern WI Properties. Ready for hunting season. Land available in Price County, Iron County, Washburn County, and Sawyer County. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Slinger WI

9:30 AM – 5336 Paradise Lane. Real estate, woodworking, guns, yard items, house hold auction. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

Kansasville, WI

10:00 AM – Chris Clausen. 761 224th Ave. Tractors, tractor parts, farm equipment, gas and steam engines, farm primitives, farm toys, cars and motorcycles and much more. see out website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Call 262-210-1780. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM – Live Auction. 9514 Forest View Rd Tractors, horse equipment, sporting, shop tools and much more. This is a partial list, see website: www.auctionbyobrien.com for the complete listing, pictures and any changes. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Almond, WI

9:00 AM – Chuck Crawford Estate Auction. 7199 County D, Almond, WI. Motor graders & lawn mowers, shop tools & equipment, cars, antiques & specialty items, plus more. Visit YoderSold.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Living Estate auction. GMC Topkick, construction tools, 60” Swisher – James & Diane Kempken. 1505 Heritage Rd., Burlington WI 53105. Visit our website for details www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com.com. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Sun Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Bill Larson & Rick Axtman. 2 Family Auction. 5245 Town Hall Dr. Mobile home, snowmobiles, fishing boat, lawn tractors, shop equipment & tools, plow, snow blowers, lawn & garden equipment, outboard motors, fishing poles, tackle, arcade game, car parts, antiques, collectibles, & misc. household products. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC www.georgeauction.com.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Antiques, collectibles & tools auction. Visit our website for details www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com.com. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 11

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Fond du Lac Holstein Classic. W4226 Hwy 23 E. 65 young cows, bred heifers and show-age heifers sell. Affordable young cows. Lots & lots of high quality milk. Online bidding available at www.cowbuyer.com. For more details visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Auction N6858 County DE. Plasma cam system, shop items, yard items & metal yard art, collectibles & household, brewery & bar items. See website for more photos: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 172 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Bren-Mar Farms, Inc. of Lancaster, WI are retiring from dairying and will disperse their fine Holstein milking herd at this auction (72 head). See full ad for details. Our weekly consignments of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, baby heifers and bull calves. Our bulls this week include: 2 Registered Holstein E.T. bulls, sired by Conway out of a prominent dam. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

Plover, WI

9:30 AM – Onsite & Online Auction. 11440 Johnson Ave., Plover, WI. Real Estate: To be offered at 9:30 AM. 29 +/- acres, 17,500 sq. ft. of buildings. Great Hwy. 54 visibility, railroad track frontage. Offered In 3 parcels. Also selling:20 – IHC tandem axle tractors. 100 – 53’ & 48’ enclosed van trailers. 10,000-gal. dbl. wall fuel tank. Wheel loaders & forklifts. Complete wood mulch & animal bedding operation. Shop equip. qty. of mulch & dry animal bedding. Visit our websites at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special Sheep & Goat Auction. Premium prices paid for your lambs & kid goats. Visit www.PremiereLivestockandAuctions.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Premiere Livestock & Auctions LLC.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted. Bob's Fall Consignment Auction. Visit our website for details at www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com.com - Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Auction at 3298 Old Stage Rd. Skidloader, trucks, trailers, ATVs, yard items, shop items, contractor items, antiques, farm & miscellaneous, see website for more photos: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger @ Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

**Darien, WI

10:00 AM – Gerry & Beth Pelishek Estate Auction. Antiques, collectibles, & household items. Horse, Farm related, outdoor & tools. See website for more photos: www.StadeAuction.com. Sale conducted by Stade Auctioneers.

**De Pere, WI

10:00 AM – Personal Property Auction for Living Estate of Norman Austin Sr., N5160 Advent Rd. Massey-Ferguson 135 tractor, Ferguson implements, cream separator, garden tools, walk behind cultivators, antique wheels, toys, lumber, hand & power tools, and much much more. Contact us or visit our website at www,loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19

**Berlin, WI

10:30 AM – Zietlow Dairy Complete Dispersal Auction. Tues., Oct. 19. W2953 County F, Berlin, WI 54923. Online bidding: Cowbuyer.com. Pre-approval required check our website for complete details. Visit http://greatnorthernsalesarena.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Selling bred beef cows, cow/calf pairs & beef breeding bulls. Complete herd dispersal 32 head. 3 auction dates 10/5, 10/19, 10/26. Visit www.PremiereLivestockandAuctions.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Premiere Livestock & Auctions LLC.

**Brillion, WI

Featuring several partial lines from area dairy farms, tractors, manure equipment, hay & tillage. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC www.millernco.com (920) 980-4999.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group online auctions. Excavating equipment and more. Check our website for complete details. Visit https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

**Sun Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Estate of Ann Henne & David Henne Auction. Pedal tractors, toy tractors, antique toys and more. Sale to be held at 117 West Lane St. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

**Online Only

David R. Novotny Machinist Equipment. Viewing Monday 10/25 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 1506 Whenona Dr, Madison. Sale ends Oct. 27, 2021. Please visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for online auction and photos. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction. Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Drop Off: Monday – Friday 8:00AM to 4:00PM. Accepting consignments. Wanted dozers ,loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items. Learn more at NitkeAuctions.com. Bid online or live onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

**Curtiss, WI

2:00 PM – Farm to be sold at public auction: Peterson Farm Curtiss, WI. Approx. 80 acres with house, dairy barn and equipment shed. Selling in 2 parcels. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate Estate. 40 acre farm, 35 tillable.W8550 State Line Rd. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale. Consignments wanted. We specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts & more. Whatever your auction needs may be. Call or visit our website at www.auctionsp.com. Consignment form can be printed from our website. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday, Oct. 13. Items will be accepted until 5PM on Thursday, November 4. Auction Specialists: P.O. Box 100, Lomira, WI 53048. 920-921-2901. Phil Majerus, WI registered auctioneer #676

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway. Nov. 11-13. Time to consign: tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more. Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779. www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

**Appleton, WI

12:00 PM – Large Farm Toy Auction (consists of two collections) The Grand Meridian at 2621 North Oneida St. Viewing starts at 10:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website at www,loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

**Belmont, WI

11:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Dairy Dispersal Retirement Auction. Online bidding available. 211± acres offered in 5 tracts. With up to approx. 1,500 acres that may be leased. Excellent turn-key dairy operation. Multiple well-maintained builders. 1550 milking Holstein cows/225 dry cows/1600 total heifers. Sand reclamation system. 130,000+/- bu. grain handling unit. 30-150 head per cow lot. Owners will entertain non-contingent offers on the dairy, cattle, feed and equipment as a total package until Fri., Oct 22. Inspection dates: Oct 12, 11am-2pm. Oct 2t, 11am-2pm. Nov 16, 2pm-4pm. Location: The Belmont Convention Center, 103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510. Schrader Real Estate and Auction company, Inc. 800-451-2709. www.SchraderAuction.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10:00 AM. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10:00 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov. 15 from 9 AM to 4 PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.