Auction Calendar: October 1, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Hastings, MN

6:00 PM – Timed Online Only Farm Retirement Auction. Viewing address: 10570 Norwich St. S. The Olson Bros. have leaded out their cropland, therefore they will sell this exceptional line of farm machinery. ’06 CIH MX285 MFWD, duals all around, 5,506 Hrs; ’86 IHC 3688 2WD, Cab, 7,092 Hrs; IHC 666 Dsl, open station, 2,605 hrs. showing; Farmall H restored; plus more. For complete list, photos and bidding visit www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc. Kenyon, MN.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments Wanted – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 County S. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden equip. and recreational vehicles. Visit www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, INC, Columbus, WI.

Milton, WI

10:00 AM – Charles & Helen Hanauska sale to be held at 4919 North Henke Rd. Tractor, tools, farm antiques and more. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville.

Reedsville, WI

9:00 AM (viewing 8:00AM) – Personal property auction for the estate of Marvin & Elaine Borchardt. 16631 East Slager Rd. Antique farm machinery: McCormick threshing machine, Eagle Mfg. hay hook, Oliver corn picker, drag, quack diggers, cream separator, grain cradles/forks, seeders & boxes, walk behind plows/cultivators, antique wheels, toys, sleigh, lumber, tools and outdoor items, lots of antique glassware and much more! contact us or visit website for a complete listing and photos: www.loderbauerauction.com. You are responsible to load & remove all items by Oct. 10, 2021 so come prepared to haul. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC - Appleton, WI.

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Living Estate Auction. 5216 County V. Tractors & machinery, farm & garden, tools and much more. Gene Cook Living Estate. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service - Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

Jefferson, WI

9:30 AM –22nd annual “Old World” farm auction. Tractors, farm machinery, horse and farm collectibles, lawn and garden, recreational, tools, antiques, collectibles and household. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Jefferson, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

Online Only

22nd annual “Old World” Farm Auction. The 19th annual sale will take place virtually this year via CowBuyer.com. The sale opens Oct. 4 and closes Oct. 7 at 12:30PM (CDT) Sale highlight: Offering a VG-85% Balin junior 2-year old. sale conducted by Jersey Marketing Service - Reynoldsburg, OH.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

Online Only

Bidding Ends Oct 5 – Feed mill equipment, trucks and trailers, Top Stitcher, 2016 Perten grain moisture meter, Neuero grain vacuum, and much more. Great selection. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Brussels, WI

9:00 AM – Construction Business Assets GOB Auction. 9580 Rica La., Brussels WI. Pickup trucks, trailers and tools including scaffolding, power tools, drills, ladders, compressor and much more. For a complete list go to http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/KjvuCkRjAZSkj917MfV6lNm?domain=yodersold.com (https://bit.ly/3uAO385) Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Online Only

Bidding Ends Oct 6 – Fall Farm Consignment Sale & Volz Forestry Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction. Heavy equipment, trucks, attachments, tractors, farm machinery, & more. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 138 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. From Jefferson County, a milking herd dispersal (53 head). See full ad for details. Our weekly consignments of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

Greenleaf, WI

John Leick Auction – JD 8320 MFWD, 2 each JD 4450’s and 4250’s, JD 1590, JD 468 and much more. Auction selling simulcast live & online. For more information, please visit www. millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.

**Loyal, WI

Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. 1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Complete dispersal.45 certified organic Holstein cows, 1 Jersey, 1 Swiss. 63 lb. tank average, 126 scc. Bred A2A2 for 20 years. Good cows. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

Northern, WI

Online bidding ends Oct 8. Northern WI Properties. Ready for hunting season. Land available in Price County, Iron County, Washburn County, and Sawyer County. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Slinger WI

9:30 AM – 5336 Paradise Lane. Real estate, woodworking, guns, yard items, house hold auction. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

**Kansasville, WI

10:00 AM – Chris Clausen. 761 224th Ave. Tractors, tractor parts, farm equipment, gas and steam engines, farm primitives, farm toys, cars and motorcycles and much more. see out website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Call 262-210-1780. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

**Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM – Live Auction. 9514 Forest View Rd Tractors, horse equipment, sporting, shop tools and much more. This is a partial list, see website: www.auctionbyobrien.com for the complete listing, pictures and any changes. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Almond, WI

9:00 AM – Chuck Crawford Estate Auction. 7199 County D, Almond, WI. Motor graders & lawn mowers, shop tools & equipment, cars, antiques & specialty items, plus more. Visit YoderSold.com for complete list and info. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

**Plover, WI

9:30 AM – Onsite & Online Auction. 11440 Johnson Ave., Plover, WI. Real Estate: To be offered at 9:30 AM. 29 +/- acres, 17,500 sq. ft. of buildings. Great Hwy. 54 visibility, railroad track frontage. Offered In 3 parcels. Also selling:20 – IHC tandem axle tractors. 100 – 53’ & 48’ enclosed van trailers. 10,000-gal. dbl. wall fuel tank. Wheel loaders & forklifts. Complete wood mulch & animal bedding operation. Shop equip. qty. of mulch & dry animal bedding. Visit our websites at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction. Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Drop Off: Monday – Friday 8:00AM to 4:00PM. Accepting consignments. Wanted dozers ,loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items. Learn more at NitkeAuctions.com. Bid online or live onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate. 40-acre farm, 35 tillable..W8550 State Line Rd. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

**Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale. Consignments wanted. We specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts & more. Whatever your auction needs may be. Call or visit our website at www.auctionsp.com. Consignment form can be printed from our website. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday, Oct. 13. Items will be accepted until 5PM on Thursday, November 4. Auction Specialists: P.O. Box 100, Lomira, WI 53048. 920-921-2901. Phil Majerus, WI registered auctioneer #676

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway. Nov. 11-13. Time to consign: tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more. Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779. www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

**Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10:00 AM. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10:00 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov. 15 from 9 AM to 4 PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.