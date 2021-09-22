Auction Calendar: September 24, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

**Online Only

Clayton Ganser Estate Online Only Auction. Bidding ends Sept. 28 at 10:00 AM. Tractors/Machinery, Trucks, Guns/Mounts, Tool/Shop Items, Antique/Household. More info at www.GavinBros.com

**Baraboo, WI

9:00 AM– Gregg Klitzke Estate Live Auction. Shop/tools, farm machinery, vehicles, guns. More info at www.GavinBros.com.

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – September Consignment On-line Auction. Bidding ends Thurs., Sept. 30. Featuring: Tractors, farm machinery, construction equip., lawn equipment, ATV’s, vehicles, etc.. Preview: Wed., Sept. th from 9:00AM to 2:00PM. Pick pp: Fri., Oct. 1 from 9:00AM to 2:00PM. Catalog & online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Wisconsin Dells, WI

1:00 PM – Adams County 262 Acre Multi-Parcel Land Auction, 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Previews Aug. 29. 11 AM to 1 PM, Sep. 11 11 AM to 1 PM or by appt. More info at www.hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

Unity, WI

9:00 AM – Ron Olson Estate Auction. Tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc., vehicles and much more. www.christensensales.com. Items will be available for inspection on Wednesday, Sep. 22 through Friday, Sep. 24 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. W65659 County Y. We are accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. We will take consignments up until Friday, Sep. 24 at 4 pm. Farm Machinery and related, building materials, vehicles, trailers, recreational and much more! Consignments Forms are available by calling or on our website at www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

**Beaver Dam, WI

Online Only – Bidding ends Oct. 4, 2021 @ 2:00PM CT. Real estate online auction. Highly desirable rural Dodge County 4-brm. ranch home on 1.5 ac. Lot. W8034 County Road W, Beaver Dam, WI 53916. View details & catalog at www.JonesAuction.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service 920-261-6820.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Heifer Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Selling bred and open heifers. Call with your consignments. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

Menominee, MI

9:00 AM – Onsite & Online Auction – Stang Sales & Service, Stang Wisconsin Corp., 3213 10th St. Real estate sold absolute to the highest bidder, no minimums or reserves. Tractors, transport trailer, service truck, fuel tank and more. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

**Gilman, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery Auction. Tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc. items. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. www.ChristensenSales.com.

**Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Estate. Case & caterpillars crawlers, unit cranes & parts, Tournapull scrapers, road grader, scrap iron & parts, miniature track cat, pickup trucks, tractor, machinery, shop equipment, motorcycles, household, & much much more. W8550 State Line Rd. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Expecting 200 head. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. 50 high quality Holstein dairy cows coming from Buetow Farms, 150 Jersey dairy cows & springing heifers coming from Sunset Colony, 35 Holstein milking cows coming from Klatt Family Dairy, 12 high quality Registered Holstein springing heifers coming from Neidell Farms, 3 just fresh fancy 2nd calf coming from Milk Wagon Holstein. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 125 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Aaron & Julie Ostby of Argyle, WI are retiring from dairying and will disperse their milking herd. See full ad for details. Our weekly consignments of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Machinery selling, taking consignments for this sale. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy & Cattle Auction Co. www.OberholtzerAuctions.com.

**Mineral Point, WI

11:00 AM – Jacob & Rachel Glick Dairy Cattle Auction. 4330 Ivey Rd. 47-head of high Grade Holstein dairy cows & Hereford bull. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Hastings, MN

6:00 PM – Timed Online Only Farm Retirement Auction. Viewing address: 10570 Norwich St. S. The Olson Bros. have leaded out their cropland, therefore they will sell this exceptional line of farm machinery. ’06 CIH MX285 MFWD, duals all around, 5,506 Hrs; ’86 IHC 3688 2WD, Cab, 7,092 Hrs; IHC 666 Dsl, open station, 2,605 hrs. showing; Farmall H restored; plus more. For complete list, photos and bidding visit www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc. Kenyon, MN.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments Wanted – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 County S. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden equip. and recreational vehicles. Visit www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, INC, Columbus, WI.

** Milton, WI

10:00 AM – Charles & Helen Hanauska sale to be held at 4919 North Henke Rd. Tractor, tools, farm antiques and more. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville.

**Reedsville, WI

9:00 AM (viewing 8:00AM) – Personal property auction for the estate of Marvin & Elaine Borchardt. 16631 East Slager Rd. Antique farm machinery: McCormick threshing machine, Eagle Mfg. hay hook, Oliver corn picker, drag, quack diggers, cream separator, grain cradles/forks, seeders & boxes, walk behind plows/cultivators, antique wheels, toys, sleigh, lumber, tools and outdoor items, lots of antique glassware and much more! contact us or visit website for a complete listing and photos: www.loderbauerauction.com. You are responsible to load & remove all items by Oct. 10, 2021 so come prepared to haul. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC - Appleton, WI.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

**Jefferson, WI

9:30 AM –22nd annual “Old World” farm auction. Tractors, farm machinery, horse and farm collectibles, lawn and garden, recreational, tools, antiques, collectibles and household. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Jefferson, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

**Online Only

22nd annual “Old World” Farm Auction. The 19th annual sale will take place virtually this year via CowBuyer.com. The sale opens Oct. 4 and closes Oct. 7 at 12:30PM (CDT) Sale highlight: Offering a VG-85% Balin junior 2-year old. sale conducted by Jersey Marketing Service - Reynoldsburg, OH.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

**Online Only

Bidding Ends Oct 5 – Feed mill equipment, trucks and trailers, Top Stitcher, 2016 Perten grain moisture meter, Neuero grain vacuum, and much more. Great selection. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

**Online Only

Bidding Ends Oct 6 – Fall Farm Consignment Sale & Volz Forestry Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction. Heavy equipment, trucks, attachments, tractors, farm machinery, & more. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

Greenleaf, WI

John Leick Auction – JD 8320 MFWD, 2 each JD 4450’s and 4250’s, JD 1590, JD 468 and much more. Auction selling simulcast live & online. For more information, please visit www. millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

**Northern, WI

Online bidding ends Oct 8. Northern WI Properties. Ready for hunting season. Land available in Price County, Iron County, Washburn County, and Sawyer County. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction. Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 54455. Drop off: Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Accepting consignments. Wanted dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items. Learn more at www.nitkeauctions.com. Bid online or live onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

**Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate. 40-acre farm, 35 tillable..W8550 State Line Rd. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway. Nov. 11-13. Time to consign: tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more. Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779. www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.