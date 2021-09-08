Auction Calendar: Sept. 10, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

LaValle, WI

9:00 AM - Farm Auction - E1920 Cty. G - 111 head of high quality black angus cattle, cattle equipment, horses, tractors and machinery, guns and sporting, sheep, poultry and much more! www.simonsonrealestateandauction.com - sale conducted by Simonson Auction.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins, (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins - 815-994-1836.

Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Open House: Sat., Sept. 4, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Oshkosh, WI

10:00 AM – Guns-Woodworking-Yard Items. Donnie Daczyk Estate & Pam Daczyk Auction. 4726 County G. Woodworking items, lumber, yard items and misc. see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com - sale conducted Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. 292+ Acre Farm: house, farm buildings & tillable. Available in 7 Separate Parcels. Open House Friday, Sept. 10 from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at 913 & 915 County Q, Downing, WI 54734. Online bidding ends Sept. 16. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com For more information call the Downing Office at 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd. 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Fall Consignment Auction (Live on-site with Simulcast internet bidding). W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI 54110. Sale will consist of a nice mixture of approx. (150) pieces of farm equipment and (75) collector/vintage tractors. The sale will include several retirements, estate lines, private collections, and individual local farmer consignments. Come prepared to buy, our consignors are motivated sellers! Phone (920) 989-4000 for assistance and details. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. 6 recreational pieces of land in northern, WI. Selling to the highest bidder. Multiple counties, endless possibilities. Douglas County: 317+ acres. Ashland County: 208+ acres. Washburn County: 120+ acres. Sawyer County: 80+ acres. Ashland County: 40+ acres. Rusk County: 20+ acres. Online bidding ends September 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call the Downing Office at 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Gratiot, WI

11:00 AM – John Schultz Estate & Nancy Schultz. 11922 Dunbarton Rd., Gratiot, WI. Combine, tractors; loader; duals; weights & casting; farm machinery & equipment; fuel barrel; 4-wheeler; alternator; lawn mower; misc. tools, shop & farm items; & barn cleaners. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Gary Redicker Retirement Auction. 8697 Hustisford Rd. Gary is relocating and is selling his farm, landscape and lawn care equipment. Partial list. For detailed list, photos, sale order & online bidding, visit www.colbob.com. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc. Columbus, WI.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction – Biehl Construction Co. Inc. Business liquidation. tools, crushing equipment parts, shop equipment parts & supplies. Over 400 items. Open House Monday, Sept. 13 from 10:00AM- 2:00PM at 2505 Biehl Ave, Marinette, WI. Online bidding ends Sept. 16. Bid how at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call 920383-1012. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Expecting over 200 head. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Hillsboro Area Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. Hillsboro Fireman’s Memorial Park, E18075 Hwy 33/82, Hillsboro, WI. Tractors, skid loaders, combines, head and carts, trucks and trailers, mowers, tillage and planting equipment and more. More details at www.WilkinsonAuctions.com Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Complete herd dispersal. 85 Holstein milking and dry dairy cows, 15 recent fresh Holstein dairy cows and 15 registered Jersey dairy cows. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & 1st calf heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Loyal, WI

Advance Notice: Special organic and colored breed dairy sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Complete herd dispersal. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Elroy, WI

Special organic and colored breed dairy sale. Complete herd dispersal. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Woleske Construction co Auction. Live and Online bidding at Equipment Facts + Hi Bid. Excavators, dozer & loaders, dump trucks, vehicles, shoring equipment, trailer, GPS equipment, portable generators, attachments & small equipment. Visit www.AuctionSP.com for photos & more information. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists 920-921-2901.

Cuba City, WI

9:00 AM – Grant Equipment Close Out Auction. 2120 Hwy 80, Cuba City, WI 53807. Tractors, planters, trucks & construction. Online bidding available through www.equipmentfacts.com. Visit our website for a complete listing. www.powersauction.com Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Machinist & Shop Items Auction. 106 Highway 51 North. Machinery & shop items, marine engine and much much more. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM – Jerry's Excavating Inc. A Nolan Sales "Absolute" Retirement Auction. E7210 County C. Construction equipment, farm equipment, special items, shop tools, guns and sporting goods and much more! visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos - sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

**Cottage Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. 2 sale rings. 2911 Femrite Drive. Tractors, combine & heads, semi-tractor, grain trailer, truck, hay & tillage equipment, farm machinery, Telehandler, trailers, Kubota RTV, collector car, guns, & much more. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Juda, WI

11:00 AM – Jim & Pam Drafall Auction. Dairy cattle, milking equipment, feed & bedding 92 head of high grade dairy cows, heifers & bull, milk equipment, bedding chopper. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Marengo, IL

10:30 AM – Gary Rudsinski Estate. 21916 Anthony Rd., Marengo, IL. Tractors, farm equipment & parts, lawn & garden, tools, & misc. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auctioneers.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Live/Online Auction - 180+ Acre Farm, Buildings, Tillable & Recreational Acreage! - Offered in 3 Separate Parcels! This 180+ acre farm will be split into three lots and sold to the highest bidder(s) of our live/online combination auction. Lot 1 includes the home, buildings, and 15.5+ acres. Lot 2 includes 76.5+ acres, with 59+ tillable and 4+ CREP. Lot 3 includes 88+ acres, with 20.5+ tillable and the remaining acreage being wooded/recreational AND has incredible views of the Baraboo River Valley. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Bid on one or more of these parcels today! Online bidding ends Sept. 20. Bid now at hansengroup.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

**Fond du lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Auction. September Dairy Production Sale. Fresh young cows selling. freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Superb udders, high components, low SCC. Online bidding at: www.Cowbuyer.com. Check our website for complete details. Catalog and photos online prior to sale: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. phone 920-923-6991.

**Withee, WI

Special Feeder Cattle Auction – N13438 Hwy 73. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Expecting 700-900 head. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Goodhue Co., MN

9:30 AM – Modern 495 Animal Unit Feed Lot, 370 acres of very good cropland in Zumbrota & Minneola Twp., Goodhue Co. MN. Tractors, pickups, trailers, skidloaders, livestock machinery, livestock feed. For complete details & photos visit www.MaringAuction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Wisconsin Dells, WI

1:00 PM – Adams County 262 Acre Multi-Parcel Land Auction, 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Previews Aug. 29. 11AM-1PM, Sept. 11 11AM-1PM or by appt. More info at www.HameleAuctions.com Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

**Unity, WI

9:00 AM – Ron Olson Estate Auction. Tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc., vehicles and much more. www.christensensales.com. Items will be available for inspection on Wed., Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 24 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Heifer Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Selling bred and open heifers. Call with your consignments. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments Wanted – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 County S. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden equip., and recreational vehicles. Visit www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, INC, Columbus, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

Greenleaf, WI

John Leick Auction – JD 8320 MFWD, 2 each JD 4450’s and 4250’s, JD 1590, JD 468 and much more. Auction selling simulcast live & online. For more information, please visit www. Millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.