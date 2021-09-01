Auction Calendar: Sept. 3, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – David R. Novotny Auction. Guns, shop items, truck, stoneware, household/antiques, sporting/recreational, collectibles, yard & miscellaneous + much more. Visit www.RitgerDrendel.com for Photos and Details. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Whitewater, WI

Online Only – Philip (Tom) & Andy Luebke Auction. Tractors, semi-tractor, farm machinery, tools, livestock trailer & equipment, farm misc. Bidding ends Sept. 8. For complete listings visit www.GeorgeAuction.com. Sale conducted by George auction service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Stoughton, WI

Online Only – Green and Gold Lawn Care & Snow Removal Auction. Lots begin ending Sept. 7 6:00 PM. Skidloader, trucks & snow plows, trailers, lawnmowers, snow blowers, tools. For complete listings visit www.GeorgeAuction.com. Sale conducted by George auction service & Real Estate, LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Forreston, IL

10:00 AM – Antique J.D. Tractor Auction. Roy Hayes Estate. 11600 W. Apple Rd., Forreston, IL, Location: Go south of Forreston, IL on Rt. 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. Antique J.D. tractors, restored lawn and garden tractors, J.D .lawn and garden, farm equipment, & misc., Sheep and livestock equipment, special shop equipment. Terms: Cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch Stand & Port-Pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, Rick Garnhart auctioneer, 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction at N13438 Hwy 73. Expecting 500-700 head. Visit our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Manitowoc, WI

11:00 AM – Miller N Co. Summer Update. Estate of Mike Kortens. Farm equipment and more auction. Pair of AC 8550 4x4’s, JD 2940, 2750, and 2555 tractors, Proto type Brillion 13’ Min Till Drill; Brillion 14’ PT-10 Packer; Gruett Single axle Cattle Trailer and more! Sale held simulcast/live onsite and at www.Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Early consignment: 10 super fancy, hand-picked Registered Jersey cows. 11 Holstein tiestall cows, 3 hand-picked Holstein tiestall cows, 6 Holstein heifers, 7 Holstein steers, 6 crossbred steers. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

LaValle, WI

9:00 AM - Farm Auction - E1920 Cty. G - 111 head of high quality black angus cattle, cattle equipment, horses, tractors and machinery, guns and sporting, sheep, poultry and much more! www.simonsonrealestateandauction.com - sale conducted by Simonson Auction.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins, (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins - 815-994-1836.

Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Open House: Sat., Sept. 4, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Oshkosh, WI

10:00 AM – Guns-Woodworking-Yard Items. Donnie Daczyk Estate & Pam Daczyk Auction. 4726 County G. Woodworking items, lumber, yard items and misc. see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com - sale conducted Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. 292+ Acre Farm: house, farm buildings & tillable. Available in 7 Separate Parcels. Open House Friday, Sept. 10 from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at 913 & 915 County Q, Downing, WI 54734. Online bidding ends Sept. 16. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com For more information call the Downing Office at 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Fall Consignment Auction (Live on-site with Simulcast internet bidding). W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI 54110. Sale will consist of a nice mixture of approx. (150) pieces of farm equipment and (75) collector/vintage tractors. The sale will include several retirements, estate lines, private collections, and individual local farmer consignments. Come prepared to buy, our consignors are motivated sellers! Phone (920) 989-4000 for assistance and details. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. 6 recreational pieces of land in northern, WI. Selling to the highest bidder. Multiple counties, endless possibilities. Douglas County: 317+ acres. Ashland County: 208+ acres. Washburn County: 120+ acres. Sawyer County: 80+ acres. Ashland County: 40+ acres. Rusk County: 20+ acres. Online bidding ends September 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call the Downing Office at 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Gratiot, WI

11:00 AM – John Schultz Estate & Nancy Schultz. 11922 Dunbarton Rd., Gratiot, WI. Combine, tractors; loader; duals; weights & casting; farm machinery & equipment; fuel barrel; 4-wheeler; alternator; lawn mower; misc. tools, shop & farm items; & barn cleaners. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction – Biehl Construction Co. Inc. Business liquidation. tools, crushing equipment parts, shop equipment parts & supplies. Over 400 items. Open House Monday, Sept. 13 from 10:00AM- 2:00PM at 2505 Biehl Ave, Marinette, WI. Online bidding ends Sept. 16. Bid how at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call 920383-1012. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

**Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Hillsboro Area Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. Hillsboro Fireman’s Memorial Park, E18075 Hwy 33/82, Hillsboro, WI. Tractors, skid loaders, combines, head and carts, trucks and trailers, mowers, tillage and planting equipment and more. More details at www.WilkinsonAuctions.com Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co, LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

**Loyal, WI

Advance Notice: Special organic and colored breed dairy sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Complete herd dispersal. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Woleske Construction co Auction. Live and Online bidding at Equipment Facts + Hi Bid. Excavators, dozer & loaders, dump trucks, vehicles, shoring equipment, trailer, GPS equipment, portable generators, attachments & small equipment. Visit www.AuctionSP.com for photos & more information. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists 920-921-2901.

**Cuba City, WI

9:00 AM – Grant Equipment Close Out Auction. 2120 Hwy 80, Cuba City, WI 53807. Tractors, planters, trucks & construction. Online bidding available through www.equipmentfacts.com. Visit our website for a complete listing. www.powersauction.com Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

**Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM – Jerry's Excavating Inc. A Nolan Sales "Absolute" Retirement Auction. E7210 County C. Construction equipment, farm equipment, special items, shop tools, guns and sporting goods and much more! visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos - sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

**Marengo, IL

10:30 AM – Gary Rudsinski Estate. 21916 Anthony Rd., Marengo, IL. Tractors, farm equipment & parts, lawn & garden, tools, & misc. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auctioneers.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Live/Online Auction - 180+ Acre Farm, Buildings, Tillable & Recreational Acreage! - Offered in 3 Separate Parcels! This 180+ acre farm will be split into three lots and sold to the highest bidder(s) of our live/online combination auction. Lot 1 includes the home, buildings, and 15.5+ acres. Lot 2 includes 76.5+ acres, with 59+ tillable and 4+ CREP. Lot 3 includes 88+ acres, with 20.5+ tillable and the remaining acreage being wooded/recreational AND has incredible views of the Baraboo River Valley. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Bid on one or more of these parcels today! Online bidding ends Sept. 20. Bid now at hansengroup.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

**Goodhue Co., MN

9:30 AM – Modern 495 Animal Unit Feed Lot, 370 acres of very good cropland in Zumbrota & Minneola Twp., Goodhue Co. MN. Tractors, pickups, trailers, skidloaders, livestock machinery, livestock feed. For complete details & photos visit www.MaringAuction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Wisconsin Dells, WI

1:00 PM – Adams County 262 Acre Multi-Parcel Land Auction, 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Previews Aug. 29. 11AM-1PM, Sept. 11 11AM-1PM or by appt. More info at www.HameleAuctions.com Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

**Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments Wanted – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 County S. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden equip., and recreational vehicles. Visit www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, INC, Columbus, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

**Greenleaf, WI

John Leick Auction – JD 8320 MFWD, 2 each JD 4450’s and 4250’s, JD 1590, JD 468 and much more. Auction selling simulcast live & online. For more information, please visit www. Millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.