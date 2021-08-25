Auction Calendar: Aug. 27, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

**Online Only

Online Bidding ends Sept.16. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Open House Friday, Aug. 2h from 11:00AM-1:00PM. 913 & 915 County Q, Downing, WI 54734. 292+ acre farm. House, farm buildings & tillable land. Available in 7 separate parcels. Looking to acquire more farmland? This auction has 292+ acres available in 7 different parcels. There are 3 parcels with mostly tillable land, including one 100+ acre lot and two 80+ acre lots. The farm buildings will be sold with a 13.5+ acre lot and the home will be sold with a 1.5+ acre lot and road access. There are also two building sites available which include a 9.25+ acre lot and a 7.75+ acre lot. This is a great opportunity to buy more cropland, settle into a home, or build! sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Name your price. Highest bid wins. Heavy equipment, construction, tractors, trucks, trailers, recreational & more. Online bidding ends Sept. 7. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM - Marion Hildebrandt Estate. E11055 County C. 104 +/- acres of land being offered in parcels in Section 10 T25N-R15E, Town of Matteson, Waupaca Co, WI. Open House: There will be an open house held on Aug. 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit www.nolansales.com for more details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Argyle, WI

10:00 AM – Classic Car, Tractor & Motorcycle Auction. Ernest Steinmann Trust 8878 County C. Large 2-ring auction ring. Classic cars, classic tractors, '60's Cushman & Vespa Allstate Motor Scooters and much more! www.hacksauction.com - sale conducted by Hack Auctions.

Markesan, WI

11:00 AM – Green Lake County Bush Farm Auction. N1811 Village Rd., Markesan, WI 53946. 281+/- total acres in 5 lots. See website for additional information www.HameleAuctions.com 608-742-5000 Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

Hartland, WI

10:00 AM – Merlin & Viola Herther Estate. Tractors, farm equipment & truck, lawn, garden, farm, collectibles & household items. See website for additional information www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auctions.

Milwaukee, WI

9:00 AM – Auction Associates Public Auction. 10320 Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, WI. Large trucks/heavy equipment, vehicles, yard equipment. Visit website for more details www.AuctionAssociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM – Allen Estate Auction, Aug. 28 and 29 (starts 10:00 AM both days). 15747 West Holt Rd., Brookyln, WI 53521. Guns, lawn tractors & yard equipment, taxidermy mounts, knives & bayonets, fishing reels/lures/boxes, antiques & collectables. Complete listing at www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

Waterloo, WI

9:30 AM – Schultz Estate Auction. W11829 Buss Lane, Waterloo WI 53594. Tractors, tillage equipment, misc. equipment, gravity boxes, trailers & boat, grain handling equipment, farm tools & more. Visit our site for more info www.colbob.com. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc.

Genoa, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. 33320 Roosevelt Rd., Genoa, IL 60135. Tractors, excavators, Snorkelift, combine, heads, equipment, trucks and trailer. Offering both live onsite and online internet bidding through EquipmentFacts.com starting at 11:00AM with the larger equipment. Visit www.espeauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by ESPE Auctioneering Inc, Elburn, IL.

Clintonville, WI

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Oregon, IL

10:30 AM – Razorville Road Auction. 3750 North Razorville Rd. Tractors, equipment, trucks, plows & disks, misc. machinery and part only machinery - www.topauctions24-7.com or www.auctionzip.com. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

Online Only

August 30 Ag & Heavy Equipment Consignment. Multiple locations. Heavy trucks & trailers, logging & heavy equipment, combines & tractors & farm equipment. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM - Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery auction. Call Today to have your equipment listed with us! We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350.

Chatfield, MN

10:00 AM – Complete Farm Machinery Auction. Visit is at www.maringauction.com. Michael Schild & Susan J. Schild.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Allison, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Real Estate Auction. Preview Friday 8/20 10AM-2PM. Allison Farmers Feed & Grain facility. This facility offers over 400,000 bu. of grain storage, truck scale, flat storage building suitable for equipment or seed. The feed mixing mill & roller mill are fully operational and includes a nice sized office area. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction at N13438 Hwy 73. Complete retirement herd dispersals. Visit our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Greenville, WI

Hansen Online Auction – DeArtega Construction Company Dispersal. Over 1,300 items: Featured Items: SkyTrak 6036 Telehandlers; Volvo EC 210LC ecavator; 1999 Peterbilt day cab semi; John Deere 550 H LGP dozer; New Holland LX885 turbo skid steer with 29.9 Hours; Kubota M126GX Tractor with Loader; and a Kubota M7060 Hydraulic shuttle tractor. Plus a large selection of skid steers, specialty trucks, construction materials, concrete forms, shop tools & more! Open House Thursday, Sept. 2 from 8:00AM-3:00PM. N982 Craftsman Drive, Greenville, WI 54942. Online bidding ends Sept. 8. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Thursday Dairy Auction. Complete herd disposal at N13438 Hwy 73. Visit our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – David R. Novotny Auction. Guns, shop items, truck, stoneware, household/antiques, sporting/recreational, collectibles, yard & miscellaneous + much more. Visit www.RitgerDrendel.com for Photos and Details. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Forreston, IL

10:00 AM – Antique J.D. Tractor Auction. Roy Hayes Estate. 11600 W. Apple Rd., Forreston, IL, Location: Go south of Forreston, IL on Rt. 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. Antique J.D. tractors, restored lawn and garden tractors, J.D .lawn and garden, farm equipment, & misc., Sheep and livestock equipment, special shop equipment. Terms: Cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch Stand & Port-Pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, Rick Garnhart auctioneer, 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction at N13438 Hwy 73. Expecting 500-700 head. Visit our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Manitowoc, WI

11:00 AM – Miller N Co. Summer Update. Estate of Mike Kortens. Farm equipment and more auction. Pair of AC 8550 4x4’s, JD 2940, 2750, and 2555 tractors, Proto type Brillion 13’ Min Till Drill; Brillion 14’ PT-10 Packer; Gruett Single axle Cattle Trailer and more! Sale held simulcast/live onsite and at www.Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

LaValle, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Auction. E1920 County G. 111 head of high quality black angus cattle, cattle equipment, horses, tractors and machinery, guns and sporting, sheep, poultry and much more! www.simonsonrealestateandauction.com - sale conducted by Simonson Auction.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins, (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins - 815-994-1836.

Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Open House: Sat., Sept. 4, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Deerbrook, WI

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Live/Online Auction - 180+ Acre Farm, Buildings, Tillable & Recreational Acreage! - Offered in 3 Separate Parcels! This 180+ acre farm will be split into three lots and sold to the highest bidder(s) of our live/online combination auction. Lot 1 includes the home, buildings, and 15.5+ acres. Lot 2 includes 76.5+ acres, with 59+ tillable and 4+ CREP. Lot 3 includes 88+ acres, with 20.5+ tillable and the remaining acreage being wooded/recreational AND has incredible views of the Baraboo River Valley. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Bid on one or more of these parcels today! Online bidding ends Sept. 20. Bid now at hansengroup.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Wisconsin Dells, WI

1:00 PM – Adams County 262 Acre Multi-Parcel Land Auction, 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Previews Aug. 29. 11AM-1PM, Sept. 11 11AM-1PM or by appt. More info at www.HameleAuctions.com Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.