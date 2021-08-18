Auction Calendar: Aug. 20, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Madison, WI

10:00 AM – Oral Smith Estate Auction. 1208 Droster Rd., Madison, WI 53716. Antique cars, antique car parts, household-antiques-dolls, tools & shop Items, & much more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

Jefferson, WI

11:00 AM – 66 head Hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, & farm machinery to be held at N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. For complete listing go to our website at stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auction Center.

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Auction. August Consignment Starting at 10:00AM. Bidding ends Aug. 26. Featuring tractors, farm machinery, construction equip., lawn equip., ATV’s, vehicles, & much more. Visit www.GavinBros.com for complete terms & photos. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctions.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Evansville Consignment Auction, 8409 North Hwy 14: tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVS's, shop tools, antiques and much more. To consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email: deangeorge@litewire.net - sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Emmett Spires Estate Auction. E7019 Swamp Rd. Tractors, equipment, wood working tools, Ford 7710 4x4 tractor w/cab 3,800 hrs.-new clutch, Fordson Major diesel tractor, 1884 Chev 60 14’ flatbed dump truck (newer engine), 2005 Chev 4x4 pickup long box, Austin Western road grader, Gleaner F combine soybean special w/corn & grain head, Brillion CD73 soil builder and much more! To see pictures go to www.carleysales.com - sale conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. Marion, WI.

McHenry, IL

10:30 AM – Bruhn's Farm Retirement Auction to be held at 6111 So. Solon Rd. McHenry, Il. 60050. Sale conducted by Gordon State Auctioneer, Monroe Center, IL.

Argyle, WI

10:30 AM –Tractors, farm equipment, trailer, lawn & garden, boat, tools & shop items, storage bins, ladders. For more information or appt for viewing one week prior to sale phone Paul @ 815-298-4277 - Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment Auction to be held at 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI 53536. For complete listing log onto www.georgeauction.com Photos & listing updated daily. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Hilbert, WI

10:00 AM – Estate Auction. W2537 Crosstown Road, Hilbert, WI 54129. Tractors/combine, skidsteer, equipment, vehicles/recreation, collector toys. See full list at AuctionsByOBrien.com. Sale conducted by O’ Brien Auctioneers LLC.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

Litchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Manure Pumping & Handling Auction Timed Online. Closes 8/31 at 10:00 AM. Meyers 2700 manure spreader, Kuhn Knight SLC 141 manure spreader, Hydro Engineering tandem axle hose cart, and much more. Visit www.SteffesGroup.com for complete terms, lot listings & photos. Sale conducted by Steffes Group MN.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. W1461 Hwy 98. Complete dispersal: 70 Holstein cows. 70 Holstein heifers. Early consignments: 5 Registered Holstein cows, and more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM - Marion Hildebrandt Estate. E11055 County C. 104 +/- acres of land being offered in parcels in Section 10 T25N-R15E, Town of Matteson, Waupaca Co, WI. Open House: There will be an open house held on Aug. 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit www.nolansales.com for more details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Argyle, WI

10:00 AM – Classic Car, Tractor & Motorcycle Auction. Ernest Steinmann Trust 8878 County C. Large 2-ring auction ring. Classic cars, classic tractors, '60's Cushman & Vespa Allstate Motor Scooters and much more! www.hacksauction.com - sale conducted by Hack Auctions.

Markesan, WI

11:00 AM – Green Lake County Bush Farm Auction. N1811 Village Rd., Markesan, WI 53946. 281+/- total acres in 5 lots. See website for additional information www.HameleAuctions.com 608-742-5000 Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

**Hartland, WI

10:00 AM – Merlin & Viola Herther Estate. Tractors, farm equipment & truck, lawn, garden, farm, collectibles & household items. See website for additional information www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auctions.

**Milwaukee, WI

9:00 AM – Auction Associates Public Auction. 10320 Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, WI. Large trucks/heavy equipment, vehicles, yard equipment. Visit website for more details www.AuctionAssociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM – Allen Estate Auction, Aug. 28 and 29 (starts 10:00 AM both days). 15747 West Holt Rd., Brookyln, WI 53521. Guns, lawn tractors & yard equipment, taxidermy mounts, knives & bayonets, fishing reels/lures/boxes, antiques & collectables. Complete listing at www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

**Waterloo, WI

9:30 AM – Schultz Estate Auction. W11829 Buss Lane, Waterloo WI 53594. Tractors, tillage equipment, misc. equipment, gravity boxes, trailers & boat, grain handling equipment, farm tools & more. Visit our site for more info www.colbob.com. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service Inc.

**Genoa, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. 33320 Roosevelt Rd., Genoa, IL 60135. Tractors, excavators, Snorkelift, combine, heads, equipment, trucks and trailer. Offering both live onsite and online internet bidding through EquipmentFacts.com starting at 11:00AM with the larger equipment. Visit www.espeauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by ESPE Auctioneering Inc, Elburn, IL.

**Clintonville, WI

104 +/- acres of land being offered in parcels: Parcel 1: 24+/- acres of land. Parcel 2: 40+/- acres. Parcel 3: 40+/- acres of land. Parcel 4: The property as a whole. Open house: Aug. 22 from 2:00-4:00PM. Equipment, tools, furniture, household, farm/lawn & garden/outdoors, many items too numerous to be mentioned. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for more details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI 54950.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

**Oregon, IL

10:30 AM – Razorville Road Auction. 3750 North Razorville Rd. Tractors, equipment, trucks, plows & disks, misc. machinery and part only machinery - www.topauctions24-7.com or www.auctionzip.com. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

**Online Only

August 30 Ag & Heavy Equipment Consignment. Multiple locations. Heavy trucks & trailers, logging & heavy equipment, combines & tractors & farm equipment. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM - Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery auction. Call Today to have your equipment listed with us! We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350.

Chatfield, MN

10:00 AM – Complete Farm Machinery Auction. Visit is at www.maringauction.com. Michael Schild & Susan J. Schild.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Allison, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Real Estate Auction. Preview Friday 8/20 10AM-2PM. Allison Farmers Feed & Grain facility. This facility offers over 400,000 bu. of grain storage, truck scale, flat storage building suitable for equipment or seed. The feed mixing mill & roller mill are fully operational and includes a nice sized office area. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – David R. Novotny Auction. Guns, shop items, truck, stoneware, household/antiques, sporting/recreational, collectibles, yard & miscellaneous + much more. Visit www.RitgerDrendel.com for Photos and Details. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

**Forreston, IL

10:00 AM – Antique J.D. Tractor Auction. Roy Hayes Estate. 11600 W. Apple Rd., Forreston, IL, Location: Go south of Forreston, IL on Rt. 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. Antique J.D. tractors, restored lawn and garden tractors, J.D .lawn and garden, farm equipment, & misc., Sheep and livestock equipment, special shop equipment. Terms: Cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch Stand & Port-Pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, Rick Garnhart auctioneer, 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

**Manitowoc, WI

11:00 AM – Miller N Co. Summer Update. Estate of Mike Kortens. Farm equipment and more auction. Pair of AC 8550 4x4’s, JD 2940, 2750, and 2555 tractors, Proto type Brillion 13’ Min Till Drill; Brillion 14’ PT-10 Packer; Gruett Single axle Cattle Trailer and more! Sale held simulcast/live onsite and at www.Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**LaValle, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Auction. E1920 County G. 111 head of high quality black angus cattle, cattle equipment, horses, tractors and machinery, guns and sporting, sheep, poultry and much more! www.simonsonrealestateandauction.com - sale conducted by Simonson Auction.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins, (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins - 815-994-1836.

Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Open House: Sat., Sept. 4, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd. 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.