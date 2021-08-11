Auction Calendar: Aug. 13, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Newton, WI

10:00 AM (8/13 - 8/15) - Newton Firefighters 74th Annual Picnic Consignment Auction - Farm Equipment at 12:30 p.m., Newton Firefighters Park, 6103 Newton Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Clean Area Farmers Pre-Harvest Auction. Clean farm tractors, tillage & planting equipment, semi tractors, grain trailers, gooseneck & flatbed trailers, combines, heads, carts & augers, skid loader, turf mowers, military 6x6, trucks, livestock machinery, 2003 USC LLC seed treatment, Friesen cone bins, belt conveyors (selling off site, buyer to remove). Auction location: Maring Auction Lot, Hwy 56 North, Kenyon, MN. Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc., PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946. 507-789-5421; 800-801-4502. Matt Maring, Lic. #25-28, 507-951-8354. Kevin Maring, Lic. 25-70 & Adam Engen, Lic# 25-93. Tom & Gerry Webster. www.maringauction.com.

Newton, WI

10:00 AM – Newton Firefighters 74th Annual Picnic. (truck & tractor pulls, volleyball, food and fun) Consignment auction held at the Newton Firefighters Park, 6103 Newton Rd., Newton, WI, Farm equipment at 12:30 p.m. A wide assortment of farm equipment selling, plus much, much more. Visit Millernco.com for more details, listings, and more updates. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Allis-Chalmers collection of Eugene Barth Estate from Black Creek Yoap’s Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI. Stiles JCT (141 & 22). Over 30 collector tractors, Allis lawn & garden, pedal tractor display, signs & literature, & more. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for more information. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

Online Only

Personal Property Online Auction - Preview 8/19 2 - 5:30 PM W340 N9595 Townline Rd., Oconomowoc - Featuring Tractors, tools, hunting, boat and snowmobile items and more. View catalog at www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com, bidding ends 8/24 at 11:30 AM. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service, Watertown.

MONDAY, AUGUST 16

Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – August Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 Hwy 23. Fresh young cows selling, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows, superb udders, high components, low SCC. Online bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Rudolph, WI

10:30 AM – Large 2-day auction, August 17 and 19., 4514 County Line Rd. Selling 195 head of registered & ID grade Holstein Dairy Cattle on August 17. Day 2 - August 19, selling machinery: tractors, skidsteer, planting and tillage, hay and forage and much more! www.christensales.com - sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

**Mayville, WI

11:30 AM – 369.84 acres and 2 sets buildings in Dodge and Washington Counties, Dodge County Farm at Mayville WI. See next week's paper for a more complete ad. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company, Jefferson, WI.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale - 214910 Hwy 97, Stratford, WI. 4 smaller complete herd dispersals: Herd #1 - Complete herd dispersal of 22 Holstein and Red Holstein cows, Herd #2 - Complete herd dispersal of 50 Holstein Milk Cows, Herd #3 - Complete Herd Dispersal of 15 black and Red & White Holstein milk cows, Herd #4 - Complete Herd Dispersal of 50 Holstein Cows. And more. Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock Sales – Stratford.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Large farm equipment auction. Live & online bidding available through Proxibid.com & Equipmentfacts.com. Also selling other small farm lines and consignments from area farmers. Auction to be held at Wilkinson Auction Yard. A great line of like new & late model farm equipment, Plan now to attend. Knapps Creek Farms LLC: Tractors, combine and heads, hay equipment, planting and sprayer, tillage, grain trucks, trailers and carts, and other equipment. For info contact Auction Company: Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction Co. . #510 Muscoda, WI. (608) 739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 172 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Online Only

Timed Online Only Auction. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16 Preston, Minnesota. For Inspection. Selling: tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills along with all other types of farm equipment. August 19, 2021, Gehling Auction Company, Preston, Minnesota. Bidding will open Thursday August 12 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 19. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

Online Only

Live virtual online only auction 9:00 AM –Absolute public auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers. sleeper trucks-day vabs-Peterbilts-Kenworths-Freightliners-Caterpillars-Internationsals-Macks-Volvos-Sterlings. Trailers: reefers, vans, furniture vans, livestock Pot-Belt trailer, hoppers, bottom dumps, end dump, tankers, drop decks, low boy, machinery trailer, straight trucks & other misc. vehicles. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers 563-332-5444 or visit us at www.USAuctioneers.com.

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, beef cow and bull auction. W1461 State Hwy 98. Early consignments: 78 black and red Angus steers and heifers, 29 Angus cross steers, 8 Angus and Hereford steers & heifers, 6 Fleckvieh cross steers, 26 Holstein steers, 21 Holstein steers, 12 Holstein steers, 15 Angus and Angus cross cows, 3 Angus breeding bulls, 1 Hereford bull. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy & special feeder cattle, beef cow and bull auction. W1461 Hwy 98. Early consignments: Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Timed online only auction 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Tractors, equipment, misc. James O’Connor Estate Farm Line: tractors & equipment & much more. For more information or a complete listing go to gehlingauction.com or call 1-800-770-0347 or Email matt@gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

**Madison, WI

10:00 AM – Oral Smith Estate Auction. 1208 Droster Rd., Madison, WI 53716. Antique cars, antique car parts, household-antiques-dolls, tools & shop Items, & much more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Jefferson, WI

11:00 AM – 66 head Hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, & farm machinery to be held at N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. For complete listing go to our website at stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auction Center.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Evansville Consignment Auction, 8409 North Hwy 14: tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVS's, shop tools, antiques and much more. To consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email: deangeorge@litewire.net - sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Emmett Spires Estate Auction. E7019 Swamp Rd. Tractors, equipment, wood working tools, Ford 7710 4x4 tractor w/cab 3,800 hrs.-new clutch, Fordson Major diesel tractor, 1884 Chev 60 14’ flatbed dump truck (newer engine), 2005 Chev 4x4 pickup long box, Austin Western road grader, Gleaner F combine soybean special w/corn & grain head, Brillion CD73 soil builder and much more! To see pictures go to www.carleysales.com - sale conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. Marion, WI.

**McHenry, IL

10:30 AM – Bruhn's Farm Retirement Auction to be held at 6111 So. Solon Rd. McHenry, Il. 60050. Sale conducted by Gordon State Auctioneer, Monroe Center, IL.

**Argyle, WI

10:30 AM –Tractors, farm equipment, trailer, lawn & garden, boat, tools & shop items, storage bins, ladders. For more information or appt for viewing one week prior to sale phone Paul @ 815-298-4277 - Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC

**Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment Auction to be held at 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI 53536. For complete listing log onto www.georgeauction.com Photos & listing updated daily. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Hilbert, WI

10:00 AM – Estate Auction. W2537 Crosstown Road, Hilbert, WI 54129. Tractors/combine, skidsteer, equipment, vehicles/recreation, collector toys. See full list at AuctionsByOBrien.com. Sale conducted by O’ Brien Auctioneers LLC.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

**Litchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Manure Pumping & Handling Auction Timed Online. Closes 8/31 at 10:00 AM. Meyers 2700 manure spreader, Kuhn Knight SLC 141 manure spreader, Hydro Engineering tandem axle hose cart, and much more. Visit www.SteffesGroup.com for complete terms, lot listings & photos. Sale conducted by Steffes Group MN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM - Marion Hildebrandt Estate – E11055 County C - 104 +/- acres of land being offered in parcels in Section 10 T25N-R15E, Town of Matteson, Waupaca Co, WI. Open House: There will be an open house held on Aug. 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit www.nolansales.com for more details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC

**Argyle, WI

10:00 AM – Classic Car, Tractor & Motorcycle Auction. Ernest Steinmann Trust 8878 County C. Large 2-ring auction ring. Classic cars, classic tractors, '60's Cushman & Vespa Allstate Motor Scooters and much more! www.hacksauction.com - sale conducted by Hack Auctions.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM - Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery auction. Call Today to have your equipment listed with us! We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350.

**Chatfield, MN

10:00 AM – Complete Farm Machinery Auction. Visit is at www.maringauction.com. Michael Schild & Susan J. Schild.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

**Allison, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Real Estate Auction. Preview Friday 8/20 10AM-2PM. Allison Farmers Feed & Grain facility. This facility offers over 400,000 bu. of grain storage, truck scale, flat storage building suitable for equipment or seed. The feed mixing mill & roller mill are fully operational and includes a nice sized office area. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Forreston, IL

11:00 AM – Antique J.D. Tractor Auction. Roy Hayes Estate. 11600 W. Apple Rd., Forreston, IL, Location: Go south of Forreston, IL on Rt. 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. Antique J.D. tractors, restored lawn and garden tractors, J.D .lawn and garden, farm equipment, & misc., Sheep and livestock equipment, special shop equipment. Terms: Cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch Stand & Port-Pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, Rick Garnhart auctioneer, 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins, (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins - 815-994-1836.

**Deerbrook, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of Jim Solem Estate. W12781 Rangeline Rd, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - 120.5+/- acre farm to be offered in parcels. Parcel 1: The buildings & 5+/- acres. Parcel 2: 36.5+/- acres of cleared land. Parcel 3: 38.5+/- acres of mostly cleared land. Parcel 4: 40.5+/- acres of wooded land w/pond. Open House: Sat., Sept. 4, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.