Auction Calendar: Aug. 6, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Spring Green, WI

9:30 AM – Pronold Farm and Valley Repair Auction, Thursday, August 5, 21 beginning at 9:30 a.m., Location: 6172 County Z, Spring Green, WI. Questions: Call Auction Company at (608) 588-0600. Directions: 3 miles south of Spring Green WI, on Highway 23 to County Rd T and 1.5 miles south to County Rd TZ and Southwest to Cty Rd Z. Watch for Wilkinson Auction Arrows Online Bidding through Equipment Facts, Farm Equipment, TRUCK, Shop Equipment, Steel and Lumber, much more. Too much to list. Terms: Cash, good check, credit card or debit card with a 3.5% fee. All announcements made sale day take precedence over printed material. All items sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS with no warranties or guarantees given or implied on any items sold. 5.5% Wisconsin sales tax charged unless exempt. Additional terms and conditions for bidding on Equipment Facts, auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC. #510, (608)739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures.

Spencer, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale - COMPLETE DISPERSAL: 85 Jersey and Jersey cross cows, 15 Holstein cows, OTHER EARLY CONSIGNMENTS: 11 Holstein springing heifers, 10 Holstein hfrs, 14 open Holstein heifers, 500 lb. Jersey bull and more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Soft opening 7/30 9:00 AM, Soft close 8/12 6:00 PM. Lumber, Skid Loader & Equipment, and much more. Visit www.ColBob.com to register and bid! Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction service Inc.

**Online Only

Online bidding Ends August 9th - Heavy Equipment, Trailers, Trucks, Recreational Items, and Farm Equipment! Company Wide-Multiple Locations! See website for Open House and Inspection Information.. For more info call 920-383-1012. Visit www.HansenAuctionGroup.com to bid! Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Biehl Construction Co Inc – Biehl Redi Mix Concrete Business Retirement Equipment Liquidation! Open House Thursday, Aug. 19 from 12:00- 4:00PM. 1635 W Cleveland Ave Marinette, WI. Rexcon 10 cubic yard concrete batch plant and all-related controls and equipment (to be removed/relocated); New Holland LS 180 skid steer; 2005 Oshkosh S-2346 5 axle front discharge cement truck; 1999 Oshkosh/Mack FCM 7133, quad axle front discharge cement truck; (2) 1998 Oshkosh S-2146, quad axle front discharge cement truck; and a 1997 Oshkosh S-2146, quad axle front discharge cement truck. Online bidding ends August 23. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com For more information call 920-723-3116. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Polo, IL

10:00 AM – Truck, tractors, combine, chopper, machinery. Location: 11687 W Edgewood Rd., Polo, IL 61064. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Shullsburg, WI

11:00 AM – Teutschmann Dairy Cattle Auction. 17536 Glenville Rd., Shullsburg, WI. 70-head of high grade dairy cows. 20-Cows recently fresh, 8-dry & springing cows, some real close, balance in all stages. Including 6-Blue Roan Cows, 1- R&W Holstein/Milking Shorthorn & some cows are carrying the red factor. Call for questions. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Blooming Prairie, MN

9:30 AM – Case IH & John Deere Farm Machinery Auction. Location: 86381 320th Ave. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Tractors, planting & spraying equip, tillage equipment, & more. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Dekalb, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine heads, equipment, trucks. Located at: 23086 Glidden Rd., Dekalb, Illinois 60115. Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering INC., Elburn, IL.

Pound, WI

10:30 AM – Consignment Auction for Coleman FFA Alumni. Pound Auction Lot at the junction of Hwys. 141 & 64 in Pound, WI. Machinery & garm items, tools, recreation & more. You can still add items to this sale. Contact AJ Darga at 920-591-0062 or Trevor VanDrisse at 920-591-0582. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

Ripon, WI

9:00AM – Sporting equipment, collectibles, LP's, furniture, enclosed trailer, coins & shop equipment. 826 Grams 7 (Corner of Grams Rd. and County E, Rush Lake). Farm machinery and related, vehicle, lawn and garden and much more. For more information visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com or e-mail aaction@centurytel.net. Sale conducted by Wagners' Auction and Action Agency Real Estate, Ripon, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

Janesville, WI

10:00AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine & heads, planting, tillage & hay equipment, semi-tractor, grain trailer, grain carts, farm machinery. Hidden Valley Farms, LLC. Stan & Jordice Vielhuber. (608)201-3823. 8606 West Wheeler Rd., Janesville, WI 53548. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 145 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete herd dispersal #1: 30 Holstein tie stall cow. Complete herd dispersal#2: 32 Holstein cows, 6 springing Holstein heifers and more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

** Newton, WI

10:00 AM (8/13 - 8/15) – Newton Firefighters 74th Annual Picnic Consignment Auction - Farm Equipment at 12:30 p.m., Newton Firefighters Park, 6103 Newton Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Clean Area Farmers Pre-Harvest Auction. Clean farm tractors, tillage & planting equipment, semi tractors, grain trailers, gooseneck & flatbed trailers, combines, heads, carts & augers, skid loader, turf mowers, military 6x6, trucks, livestock machinery, 2003 USC LLC seed treatment, Friesen cone bins, belt conveyors (selling off site, buyer to remove). Auction location: Maring Auction Lot, Hwy 56 North, Kenyon, MN. Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc., PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946. 507-789-5421; 800-801-4502. Matt Maring, Lic. #25-28, 507-951-8354. Kevin Maring, Lic. 25-70 & Adam Engen, Lic# 25-93. Tom & Gerry Webster. www.maringauction.com.

Newton, WI

10:00 AM – Newton Firefighters 74th Annual Picnic. (truck & tractor pulls, volleyball, food and fun) Consignment auction held at the Newton Firefighters Park, 6103 Newton Rd., Newton, WI, Farm equipment at 12:30 p.m. A wide assortment of farm equipment selling, plus much, much more. Visit Millernco.com for more details, listings, and more updates. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Allis-Chalmers collection of Eugene Barth Estate from Black Creek Yoap’s Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI. Stiles JCT (141 & 22). Over 30 collector tractors, Allis lawn & garden, pedal tractor display, signs & literature, & more. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for more information. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, AUGUST 16

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – August Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 Hwy 23. Fresh young cows selling, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows, superb udders, high components, low SCC. Online bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

**Rudolph, WI

10:30 AM – Large 2-day auction, August 17 and 19., 4514 County Line Rd. Selling 195 head of registered & ID grade Holstein Dairy Cattle on August 17. Day 2 - August 19, selling machinery: tractors, skidsteer, planting and tillage, hay and forage and much more! www.christensales.com - sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

** Mayville, WI

11:30 AM – 369.84 acres and 2 sets buildings in Dodge and Washington Counties, Dodge County Farm at Mayville WI. See next week's paper for a more complete ad. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company, Jefferson, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

**Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Large farm equipment auction. Live & online bidding available through Proxibid.com & Equipmentfacts.com. Also selling other small farm lines and consignments from area farmers. Auction to be held at Wilkinson Auction Yard. A great line of like new & late model farm equipment, Plan now to attend. Knapps Creek Farms LLC: Tractors, combine and heads, hay equipment, planting and sprayer, tillage, grain trucks, trailers and carts, and other equipment. For info contact Auction Company: Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction Co. . #510 Muscoda, WI. (608) 739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Online Only

Timed Online Only Auction. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16 Preston, Minnesota. For Inspection. Selling: tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills along with all other types of farm equipment. August 19, 2021, Gehling Auction Company, Preston, Minnesota. Bidding will open Thursday August 12 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 19. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

**Online Only

Live virtual online only auction 9:00 AM –Absolute public auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers. sleeper trucks-day vabs-Peterbilts-Kenworths-Freightliners-Caterpillars-Internationsals-Macks-Volvos-Sterlings. Trailers: reefers, vans, furniture vans, livestock Pot-Belt trailer, hoppers, bottom dumps, end dump, tankers, drop decks, low boy, machinery trailer, straight trucks & other misc. vehicles. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers 563-332-5444 or visit us at www.USAuctioneers.com.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, beef cow and bull auction. W1461 State Hwy 98. Early consignments: 78 black and red Angus steers and heifers, 29 Angus cross steers, 8 Angus and Hereford steers & heifers, 6 Fleckvieh cross steers, 26 Holstein steers, 21 Holstein steers, 12 Holstein steers, 15 Angus and Angus cross cows, 3 Angus breeding bulls, 1 Hereford bull. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Evansville Consignment Auction, 8409 North Hwy 14: tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVS's, shop tools, antiques and much more. To consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email: deangeorge@litewire.net - sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

**Marion, WI

11:00 AM - Emmett Spires Estate Auction. E7019 Swamp Rd. Tractors, equipment, wood working tools - Ford 7710 4x4 tractor w/cab 3,800 hrs.-new clutch, Fordson Major diesel tractor, 1884 Chev 60 14’ flatbed dump truck (newer engine), 2005 Chev 4x4 pickup long box, Austin Western road grader, Gleaner F combine soybean special w/corn & grain head, Brillion CD73 soil builder and much more! To see pictures go to www.carleysales.com - sale conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

**Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM - Marion Hildebrandt Estate – E11055 County Rd C - 104 +/- ACRES OF LAND BEING OFFERED IN PARCELS in Section 10 T25N-R15E, Town of Matteson, Waupaca Co, WI. OPEN HOUSE: There will be an OPEN HOUSE held on SUNDAY, AUG 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit www.nolansales.com for more details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM - Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery auction. Call Today to have your equipment listed with us! We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

FORRESTON, IL

11:00 AM – ANTIQUE J.D. TRACTOR AUCTION - ROY HAYES ESTATE, 11600 W. APPLE RD., FORRESTON, IL, Location: Go south of Forreston, IL on Rt. 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. ANTIQUE J.D. TRACTORS, RESTORED LAWN & GARDEN TRACTORS, J.D. LAWN & GARDEN, FARM EQUIPMENT & MISC, SHEEP & LIVESTOCK EQUIPMENT, SPECIAL, SHOP EQUIPMENT, Terms: Cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch Stand & Port-Pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, RICK GARNHART, AUCTIONEER 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

MERRILL, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction - Location: Merrill, WI. Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Forklifts and Much More! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

POLO, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction - Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4(Saturday between 7:30 till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 am & 5 pm (gates locked). - We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. INFO - LYLE HOPKINS (IL#440.000185) POLO, IL 815-441-1251 815-946-2660 EMAIL - SLPASPOLO@GMAIL.COM JOHN HOPKINS 815-994-1836.