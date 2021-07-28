Auction Calendar: July 30, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual July Consignment Auction. Location: Wheeler Auctions Lot, 23101 Hwy. 24, Paris, MO. 65275. 2000+ pieces of machinery. Receiving machinery daily Starting: Monday, July 12 until Thursday, July 29 at Noon. www.wheelerauctions.com Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

Waterloo, WI

9:15 AM – Over 525 Lots online! Over 50 Uncatalogued in-person lots. Address: Waterloo Legion Hall, N9259 Hwy 89, Waterloo, WI 53594. Online bidding through: www.proxibid.com www.liveauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Matthews Auction LLC, Nokomis, IL.

Cecil, WI

11:00 AM – Public Auction of Bruce Marohl Estate. Approximately 374.21 acre farm, 8 parcels. This property sells absolute to the top bidder. Located: 6551 County V, Cecil, WI 54111 (Between Pulcifer & Cecil, WI). Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Gillett, WI.

Waterman, IL

10:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. Tractors, grain handling equipment, tillage & farm equipment, farm & shop tools, plus more. Color photos and maps can be found at www.AlmburgAuctions.com. Clarence W. Thorpe Trust 101, owner. Sale Conducted by Almburg Auctioneering 815-739-3703 www.AlmburgAuctions.com.

Waterman, IL

3:00 PM – 240 acres Thorpe Farm Land Auction. Highly productive farm located in section 24 of Clinton TWP. Farm being sold as 2 parcels. Parcel # 1 contains 120 acres + house, farm buildings, silo and grain bins. Parcel #2 contains 120 acres of bare farm land. Color Photos and Maps can be found at www.AlmburgAuctions.com. Clarence W. Thorpe Trust 101, owner. Sale Conducted by Almburg Auctioneering 815-739-3703 www.AlmburgAuctions.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Complete herd dispersal. Dairy cows & dairy heifers. 250 head, (140) Holstein dairy cows, (6) Jersey/Holstein Cross dairy cows and (3) Jersey cows, (110) head of young stock, (13) springing heifers (11) short-middle bred heifers (66) open heifers, (20) calves on milk; Complete Herd Dispersal #2 25 Registered Holstein dairy cows, tiestall. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

**Spring Green, WI

9:30 AM – Pronold Farm and Valley Repair Auction, Thursday, August 5, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Location: 6172 County Z, Spring Green, WI. Questions: Call auction company at (608) 588-0600. Directions: 3 miles south of Spring Green WI, on Highway 23 to County T and 1.5 miles south to County TZ and southwest to County Z. Watch for Wilkinson Auction arrows. Online bidding through Equipment Facts. Farm equipment, truck, shop equipment, steel and lumber, much more. Too much to list. Terms: cash, good check, credit card or debit card w/a 3.5% fee. All announcements made sale day take precedence over printed material. All items sold "as-is", "where-is" with no warranties or guarantees given or implied on any items sold. 5.5% Wisconsin sales tax charged unless exempt. Additional terms and conditions for bidding on Equipment Facts. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC #510, (608)739-4404 wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures.

**Spencer, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. Complete dispersal: 85 Jersey and Jersey cross cows, 15 Holstein cows, other early consignments: 11 Holstein springing heifers, 10 Holstein heifers, 14 open Holstein heifers, 500 lb. Jersey bull and more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more informaiton. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Polo, IL

10:00 AM – Truck, tractors, combine, chopper, machinery. Location: 11687 W Edgewood Rd., Polo, IL 61064. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

**Shullsburg, WI

11:00 AM – Teutschmann Dairy Cattle Auction. 17536 Glenville Rd., Shullsburg, WI. 70-head of high grade dairy cows. 20-Cows recently fresh, 8-dry & springing cows, some real close, balance in all stages. Including 6-Blue Roan Cows, 1- R&W Holstein/Milking Shorthorn & some cows are carrying the red factor. Call for questions. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Blooming Prairie, MN

9:30 AM – Case IH & John Deere Farm Machinery Auction. Location: 86381 320th Ave. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Tractors, planting & spraying equip, tillage equipment, & more. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

**Dekalb, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine heads, equipment, trucks. Located at: 23086 Glidden Rd., Dekalb, Illinois 60115. Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering INC., Elburn, IL.

**Pound, WI

10:30 AM – Consignment Auction for Coleman FFA Alumni. Pound Auction Lot at the junction of Hwys. 141 & 64 in Pound, WI. Machinery & garm items, tools, recreation & more. You can still add items to this sale. Contact AJ Darga at 920-591-0062 or Trevor VanDrisse at 920-591-0582. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

**Ripon, WI

9:00AM – Sporting equipment, collectibles, LP's, furniture, enclosed trailer, coins & shop equipment. 826 Grams 7 (Corner of Grams Rd. and County E, Rush Lake). Farm machinery and related, vehicle, lawn and garden and much more. For more information visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com or e-mail aaction@centurytel.net. Sale conducted by Wagners' Auction and Action Agency Real Estate, Ripon, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

**Janesville, WI

10:00AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine & heads, planting, tillage & hay equipment, semi-tractor, grain trailer, grain carts, farm machinery. Hidden Valley Farms, LLC. Stan & Jordice Vielhuber. (608)201-3823. 8606 West Wheeler Rd., Janesville, WI 53548. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

**Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Clean Area Farmers Pre-Harvest Auction. Clean farm tractors, tillage & planting equipment, semi tractors, grain trailers, gooseneck & flatbed trailers, combines, heads, carts & augers, skid loader, turf mowers, military 6x6, trucks, livestock machinery, 2003 USC LLC seed treatment, Friesen cone bins, belt conveyors (selling off site, buyer to remove). Auction location: Maring Auction Lot, Hwy 56 North, Kenyon, MN. Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc., PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946. 507-789-5421; 800-801-4502. Matt Maring, Lic. #25-28, 507-951-8354. Kevin Maring, Lic. 25-70 & Adam Engen, Lic# 25-93. Tom & Gerry Webster. www.maringauction.com.

**Newton, WI

10:00 AM – Newton Firefighters 74th Annual Picnic. (truck & tractor pulls, volleyball, food and fun) Consignment auction held at the Newton Firefighters Park, 6103 Newton Rd., Newton, WI, Farm equipment at 12:30 p.m. A wide assortment of farm equipment selling, plus much, much more. Visit Millernco.com for more details, listings, and more updates. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Online Only

Timed Online Only Auction. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16 Preston, Minnesota. For Inspection. Selling: tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills along with all other types of farm equipment. August 19, 2021, Gehling Auction Company, Preston, Minnesota. Bidding will open Thursday August 12 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 19. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

**Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Evansville Consignment Auction, 8409 North Hwy 14: tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVS's, shop tools, antiques and much more. To consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email: deangeorge@litewire.net - sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now! Large farm machinery auction. Call today to have your equipment listed with us. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

**Forreston, IL

11:00 AM – Antique J.D. Tractor auction. Roy Hayes Estate, 11600 W. Apple Rd., Forreston, IL. Directions: Go south of Forreston, IL on Route 26 for 2 miles to East Lanark Rd, east 1 mile to Union Rd, south 1 mile to Apple Rd, east to first farm. Antique J.D. tractors, restored lawn and garden tractors, J.D. lawn and garden, farm equipment, misc., sheep and livestock equipment, special shop equipment. Terms: cash or check w/ picture ID. Letter of credit from bank if not known by auction company. Lunch stand & port-pot on grounds. Check website for pictures & more info, www.Proauctionsllc.com, Rick Garnhart, auctioneer, 815-238-3044, German Valley, IL, License #: 440000901.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction. Location: Merrill, WI. Will feature: quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts and much more! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Contact us by August 20 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Deliver items August 30, 31, Sept 1, 2, 3, 4 (Saturday between 7:30 AM till noon), 7 & 8 between the hours of 7:30 AM & 5 PM (gates locked). We reserve right to reject, loads will be screened. Info: Lyle Hopkins (IL#440.000185) Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. John Hopkins at 815-994-1836.