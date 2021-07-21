Auction Calendar: July 23, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Withee, WI

Special Dairy Heifer Auction – Expecting 400-500 head of dairy heifers. Call with your dairy heifer consignments! Fedder Cattle to follow. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

Kernan, IL

Public Auction – As we have retired from farming, we will sell our entire line of equipment at public auction. Auction to be held at: Bradleys’ Auction Barn in Kernan, Ill. Located at: #1456 E. 22nd Rd., Streator, IL. 61364. Tractors, J.D. combine & heads, planters, grain drill, seed tender, tillage equipment, grain wagons, grain augers, misc items. Visit www.BradleyAuctionsinc.com for photos and equipmentfacts.com to bid online. Sale Conducted by Bradleys’ Auction Service, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal: 50 Holstein dairy cows; Herd dispersal #2: Owner is retiring from milking: 78 dairy cows, 15 Holstein dairy cows, 12 Registered Holstein dairy cows; Fancy consignment, certified organic consignments and many more consignments pending. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

**Online Only

Gavin Bros Online Only Auction – Ends Thursday July 29. Featuring tractors, farm machinery, construction equipment, lawn equipment, ATV’s ect. Complete listing and other info: www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale - 30 cow complete dispersal: 18 Holstein tiestall cows and 3 springing heifers, 9 two and three-year-old tiestall cows, 4 Holstein heifers, 6 yearling Holstein heifers. Registered Holstein jumper bull, Nice jumper bull, Expecting our usual 300-400 HEAD, and more! Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual July Consignment Auction. Location: Wheeler Auctions Lot, 23101 Hwy. 24, Paris, MO. 65275. 2000+ pieces of machinery. Receiving machinery daily Starting: Monday, July 12 until Thursday, July 29 at Noon. www.wheelerauctions.com Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

**Waterloo, WI

9:15 AM – Over 525 Lots online! Over 50 Uncatalogued in-person lots. Address: Waterloo Legion Hall, N9259 Hwy 89, Waterloo, WI 53594. Online bidding through: www.proxibid.com www.liveauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Matthews Auction LLC, Nokomis, IL.

**Cecil, WI

11:00 AM – Public Auction of Bruce Marohl Estate. Approximately 374.21 acre farm, 8 parcels. This property sells absolute to the top bidder. Located: 6551 County V, Cecil, WI 54111 (Between Pulcifer & Cecil, WI). Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Gillett, WI.

**Waterman, IL

10:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. Tractors, grain handling equipment, tillage & farm equipment, farm & shop tools, plus more. Color photos and maps can be found at www.AlmburgAuctions.com. Clarence W. Thorpe Trust 101, owner. Sale Conducted by Almburg Auctioneering 815-739-3703 www.AlmburgAuctions.com.

**Waterman, IL

3:00 PM – 240 acres Thorpe Farm Land Auction. Highly productive farm located in section 24 of Clinton TWP. Farm being sold as 2 parcels. Parcel # 1 contains 120 acres + house, farm buildings, silo and grain bins. Parcel #2 contains 120 acres of bare farm land. Color Photos and Maps can be found at www.AlmburgAuctions.com. Clarence W. Thorpe Trust 101, owner. Sale Conducted by Almburg Auctioneering 815-739-3703 www.AlmburgAuctions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

**Polo, IL

10:00 AM – Truck, tractors, combine, chopper, machinery. Location: 11687 W Edgewood Rd., Polo, IL 61064. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Blooming Prairie, MN

9:30 AM – Case IH & John Deere Farm Machinery Auction. Location: 86381 320th Ave. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Tractors, planting & spraying equip, tillage equipment, & more. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Online Only

Timed Online Only Auction. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16 Preston, Minnesota. For Inspection. Selling: tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills along with all other types of farm equipment. August 19, 2021, Gehling Auction Company, Preston, Minnesota. Bidding will open Thursday August 12 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 19. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now! Large farm machinery auction. Call today to have your equipment listed with us. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit is at www.StanneConsignmentAuctions.com. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales 815-427-8350.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction. Location: Merrill, WI. Will feature: quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts and much more! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.