Auction Calendar: July 16, 2021

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.

Cecil, WI

10:00 AM – Bruce Marhol Estate Public Auction to be held at 6551 Country Road V. Oral Auction starts at 10:00 AM, Oral and Online at 11:00 AM. View pictures at bahrkeauctions.com. Sale conducted by: Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc. #80.

Livingston, WI

11:00 AM – Levi and Sarah Kempf Auction, 1139 Old E. Dairy cows, TMR, barn cleaner, grate sweeper and grates, manure spreader and much more! For questions phone Levi @ 608-943-6386 - www.bm-auctions.com - sale conducted by B&M Auction of WI, LLC Browntown, WI.

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Center for Special Children Benefit Auction. Selling mostly new items furniture, quilts, crafts, toys, tools, plants and many many more items. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Amundson & Linda Lippert to be held at 2639 East L-T Townline Rd. Auction starts at 10:00 AM, For complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by: George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Living Estate Auction John Rohner & Brenda Rivest to be held at 2200 53rd. Drive. Visit bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington.

Deerfield, WI

9:00 AM – George & Marian Hauge Estate sale to be held at 1834 Schadel Rd. Visit dorshorstauctions.com. Sale conducted by Dorshort Auctions, Deerfield.

Roscoe, IL

10:00 AM – Top quality large live-on site auction. Dan & Nancy Schafman Moving Auction. JD tractors, mowers, equipment & antiques. Sold property after 47 years! Featuring ‘09 John Deere 3720 MFWD tractor-265 hrs.-cab-loader-attachments; (3) JD lawn tractorsX540-X300-320; Scag Cheetah 61” zero-turn mower; 1997 Harley-Davidson Springer Soft Tail motorcycle; vintage Triumph motorcycle parts; Club gas golf cart; classic 1959 Lonestar Malibu Alum. motorboat & Evinrude Lark 35 HP OB; vintage OBMotor collection-(Over 25)-Martin-Champion-Elto-Mercury-Flambeau-Johnson-Evinrude; Harley-Davidson collectibles Incl: Rare neon clock; fine antique furniture & primitives; signs & posters; Stihl power lawn & garden; shop equipment & specialty tools; air compressors-lifts-welders; farm tools & related; utility trailer; hunting & fishing; lumber; household furnishings & décor; much more. Note: low-hour equipment.

Hack’s Auction & Realty Service, Inc.

MONDAY, JULY 19

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Superb group of fresh cows & bred heifers. Grade registered, superb udders, high components, low SCC, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Online Bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Check our website for complete details at www.GreatNorthernSalesArena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

TUESDAY, JULY 20

**Reedsburg, WI

Ken Stiemke Online Only Gun & Sporting Auction. Long guns, pistolas/revolvers, ammo/hunting related, & tools. Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI. Preview: Monday, July 19, 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup: Wednesday, July 21, 9 AM to 2 PM. Partial list of a large auction, online bidding and pictures at www.gavinbros.com.Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Real Estate, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

**Online Bidding Only

Bidding is open til Wed, July 21, ‘21 w/lots starting to close @ 11:30 a.m. All bidding @ www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com Jones Auction & Realty Service (920) 261-6820 Auctioneer’s Note: Start up or expand your hog farm operation w/equipment from a former large Wisconsin hog business. This auction includes all components of a hog operation; a GMC grain truck; some farm machinery; diesel generator; electric golf cart; Much more, too numerous to list! View complete catalog @ website. Terms: 13% Internet Premium; 5.5% WI Sales Tax. Visa or MC; Business check w/previously submitted bank letter; Wire transfer w/$20 processing fee. All items sell As Is, Where Is, No Guarantee/Warranty, No Exceptions. Complete terms, scheduled pick-up times, tax exemption info @ website. Stan Jones, CAI, WRA #993, Jones Auction & Realty Service, Watertown. (920) 261-6820.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale. Early consignments: 7 Holstein cows all stages of lactation from overstocked herd. 3 Jersey cows milking well and bred back. 5 close up springing Holstein heifers. Red and white Holstein bull. Expecting usual run 60-70 cows and 60-80 feeder cattle and much more!! www.oberholtzerauctions.com - sale conducted Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Withee, WI

Special Dairy Heifer Auction – Expecting 400-500 head of dairy heifers. Call with your dairy heifer consignments! Fedder Cattle to follow. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

Kernan, IL

Public Auction – As we have retired from farming, we will sell our entire line of equipment at public auction. Auction to be held at: Bradleys’ Auction Barn in Kernan, Ill. Located at: #1456 E. 22nd Rd., Streator, IL. 61364. Tractors, J.D. combine & heads, planters, grain drill, seed tender, tillage equipment, grain wagons, grain augers, misc items. Visit www.BradleyAuctionsinc.com for photos and equipmentfacts.com to bid online. Sale Conducted by Bradleys’ Auction Service, Inc.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

**Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual July Consignment Auction. Location: Wheeler Auctions Lot, 23101 Hwy 24, Paris, MO. 65275. 2000+ pieces of machinery. Receiving machinery daily starting: Monday, July 12 until Thursday, July 29 at noon. www.wheelerauctions.com Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Blooming Prairie, MN

9:30 AM – Case IH & John Deere Farm Machinery Auction. Location: 86381 320th Ave. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Tractors, planting & spraying equip, tillage equipment, & more. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

**Online Only

Timed Online Only Auction. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16 Preston, Minnesota. For Inspection. Selling: tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills along with all other types of farm equipment. August 19, 2021, Gehling Auction Company, Preston, Minnesota. Bidding will open Thursday August 12 at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 19. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction. Location: Merrill, WI. Will feature: quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts and much more! Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.