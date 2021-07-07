Auction Calendar: July 9, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Featuring: Dean Kaster Farm Retirement Line & Wildvale Farm Liquidation Line, farm equipment, recreational vehicles and more. Visit www.powersauction.com for more information and to bid. Stateline Auctions - 101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Loyal, WI

9:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Selling the collection of Ken & LaDean Pollesch. Oliver tractors, parts, farm equipment, shop tools & guns. W1899 Hickory Dr. Online bidding begins at Noon at EquipmentFacts.com More information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Featuring: Dean Kaster Farm Retirement Line & Wildvale Farm Liquidation Line, farm equipment, recreational vehicles and more. Visit www.powersauction.com for more information and to bid. Stateline Auctions - 101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted: Wednesday through Friday, July 7-9 from 9 AM to 4:30 PM ONLY! Metal working, woodworking tools, tractors, antique tractors, machinery, tillage, loaders, RV & vehicles, much more — too many things to list everything. Watch website bocheksales.com for Flyer & Pictures. Call 920-559-0466 with questions. Location – Valmy Thresheree Gds., 5005 N. Country View Rd.101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales.

New Berlin, WI

10:00 AM – Keith Anderson Estate Auction, 5049 S. Guerin Pass. Antiques, hit & miss engines, tools, antiques & collectibles, household, & much more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Brownsville, WI

11:00 AM – Collectable Farm toys, pedal tractors, & memorabilia. 871 W. Main St. Online bidding with PROXIBID More Information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Oregon, IL

9:30 AM – Public Auction. Due to the sudden death of Harlan Holm, the following items will be offered at Public Auction located at 1381 East Pleasant Grove Rd., Oregon, IL 61061. Tractors, combine, trucks, snowmobiles, equipment, tool, miscellaneous. Sale conducted by Holm Auction, Polo, IL.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 107 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Several fresh 2 yr olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & 1st calf heifers, bred heifers, open heifers, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Online Only Auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers. Visit www.usauctioneers.com for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers..

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.

Cecil, WI

10:00 AM – Bruce Marhol Estate Public Auction to be held at 6551 Country Road V. Oral Auction starts at 10:00 AM, Oral and Online at 11:00 AM. View pictures at bahrkeauctions.com. Sale conducted by: Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc. #80.

**Livingston, WI

11:00 AM – Levi and Sarah Kempf Auction, 1139 Old E. Dairy cows, TMR, barn cleaner, grate sweeper and grates, manure spreader and much more! For questions phone Levi @ 608-943-6386 - www.bm-auctions.com - sale conducted by B&M Auction of WI, LLC Browntown, WI.

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Center for Special Children Benefit Auction. Selling mostly new items furniture, quilts, crafts, toys, tools, plants and many many more items. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Jim Amundson & Linda Lippert to be held at 2639 East L-T Townline Rd. Auction starts at 10:00 AM, For complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by: George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Living Estate Auction John Rohner & Brenda Rivest to be held at 2200 53rd. Drive. Visit bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington.

** Deerfield, WI

9:00 AM – George & Marian Hauge Estate sale to be held at 1834 Schadel Rd. Visit dorshorstauctions.com. Sale conducted by Dorshort Auctions, Deerfield.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Withee, WI

Special Dairy Heifer Auction – Expecting 400-500 head of dairy heifers. Call with your dairy heifer consignments! Fedder Cattle to follow. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

**Kernan, IL

Public Auction – As we have retired from farming, we will sell our entire line of equipment at public auction. Auction to be held at: Bradleys’ Auction Barn in Kernan, Ill. Located at: #1456 E. 22nd Rd., Streator, IL. 61364. Tractors, J.D. combine & heads, planters, grain drill, seed tender, tillage equipment, grain wagons, grain augers, misc items. Visit www.BradleyAuctionsinc.com for photos and equipmentfacts.com to bid online. Sale Conducted by Bradleys’ Auction Service, Inc.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

**Blooming Prairie, MN

9:30 AM – Case IH & John Deere Farm Machinery Auction. Location: 86381 320th Ave. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Tractors, planting & spraying equip, tillage equipment, & more. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.