Auction Calendar: July 2, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, JULY 3

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: July 3,August 7, September 4, and October 2, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction featuring bred beef cows, cow/calf pairs and beef breeding bulls. Expecting 600-800 head of feeders. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Three complete retirement herd dispersals. Top notch dairy herd, certified organic, certified grass fed dairy cows, and certified organic dairy cows. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 123 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. 20 head from one dairy. Mostly fresh 2 year olds, some R&W Holstein and a few Registered out of EX dams. June 1st R&W Analyst heifer calf. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Poynette, WI

6:00 PM – Online Only Auction. Tractors, farm equipment & home items. Preview July 7, 2-4 PM, pickup July 9, 9AM to 3 PM and July 10, 9-11AM. Visit www.HameleAuctions.com for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

** Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

** Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Featuring: Dean Kaster Farm Retirement Line & Wildvale Farm Liquidation Line, farm equipment, recreational vehicles and more. Visit www.powersauction.com for more information and to bid. Stateline Auctions - 101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

** Loyal, WI

9:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Selling the collection of Ken & LaDean Pollesch. Oliver tractors, parts, farm equipment, shop tools & guns. W1899 Hickory Dr. Online bidding begins at Noon at EquipmentFacts.com More information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Featuring: Dean Kaster Farm Retirement Line & Wildvale Farm Liquidation Line, farm equipment, recreational vehicles and more. Visit www.powersauction.com for more information and to bid. Stateline Auctions - 101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted: Wednesday through Friday, July 7-9 from 9 AM to 4:30 PM ONLY! Metal working, woodworking tools, tractors, antique tractors, machinery, tillage, loaders, RV & vehicles, much more — too many things to list everything. Watch website bocheksales.com for Flyer & Pictures. Call 920-559-0466 with questions. Location – Valmy Thresheree Gds., 5005 N. Country View Rd.101 E Murray Street. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales.

**New Berlin, WI

10:00 AM – Keith Anderson Estate Auction, 5049 S. Guerin Pass. Antiques, hit & miss engines, tools, antiques & collectibles, household, & much more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Brownsville, WI

11:00 AM – Collectable Farm toys, pedal tractors, & memorabilia. 871 W. Main St. Online bidding with PROXIBID More Information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

**Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Online Only Auction. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers. Visit www.usauctioneers.com for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers..

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.

**Cecil, WI

10:00 AM – Bruce Marhol Estate Public Auction to be held at 6551 Country Road V. Oral Auction starts at 10:00 AM, Oral and Online at 11:00 AM. View pictures at bahrkeauctions.com. Sale conducted by: Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc. #80.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

**Withee, WI

Special Dairy Heifer Auction. Expecting 400-500 head of dairy heifers. Call with your dairy heifer consignments! Fedder Cattle to follow. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: August 7, September 4, 2021 and October 2, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: September 4 and October 2, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Date: October 2, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.