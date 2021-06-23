Auction Calendar: June 25, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Thorp, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction. Selling 90 head of high grade & Registered Holstein dairy cattle 80 Holstein milk cows & 10 Holstein springing heifers. The Zeisets are currently milking 160 cows w/numerous dry cows & springing heifers due in the next few months and have decided to reduce their herd at this time. All cows selling have been handpicked by the auction staff & will feature predominantly cows in their 1st or 2nd lactation. All pertinent production, SCC, I.D. & breeding info will be available on sale day. If you wish to view the cows before sale day, please call ahead and Alson will show you around. Alson & Rosella Zeiset, owners: 715-669-7194. N15942 Fisher Ave., Thorp, WI. Located from Thorp, WI: 4 miles east on Hwy 29 to Fisher Ave., then 3 miles north on Fisher Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. www.christensensales.com email: info@christensensales.com. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

Muscoda WI

10:00 AM – Construction Equipment and Farm Equipment in the PIT. Auction Location: The PIT, W1189 County K, Columbus WI. West of Columbus. Auction Note: Consignments Wanted! We have some large contractors who want to sell some equipment in late June. This is your chance to sell your high quality construction and farm equipment and turn your equipment into cash! Call Donnie to talk about consigning your equipment! Construction Equipment, Combines and Tractors, Farm Equipment, Trailers and Go-Carts. Call Donnie at (920) 948-6290 or 608-739-4404, Visit wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC #510.

**Langlade Co., WI

Land Auction. L-2059: 120.5+/- ACRES IN LANGLADE CO. Can be sold in parcels if desired. Contact Nolan Sales LLC for more information at 715-754-5221 or at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

Monroe, WI

10:30 AM – Robert Halvorsen Auction. Auction Location: 3101 County M, Monroe, WI. Skidloader, tractor, farm equipment, log splitter, tools, lawn & garden, & misc. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC. Browntown, WI.

**Columbus, WI

10:00am – Living Estate & Sporting Goods Consignment Auction. W11208 Hwy 12 & 60; Columbus, WI. Tractor, skid loader & equip, guns, lawn/garden & recreation, toys, tools and more. Visit www.colbob.com for details and pictures. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Tractor, vehicles, motorcycles, ATV, farm-related shop equipment & tools, lawn & garden, antiques & collectibles, household items. 9529 North Evansville Brooklyn Road, Evansville, WI 53536. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC www.GeorgeAuction.com (608) 882-6123.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Monticello, WI

10:30 AM – Hans Marty Farm Equipment Auction. Auction Location: N6659 Little Sugar Lane, Monticello, WI. Tractors, Caterpillar, farm equipment, bale chopper, feed cart, unloader, semi trailers, vehicles, trailers, lawn mowers, Harley Davidson, & misc. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC. Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

**Online Only

Company-wide auction. Heavy equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers and more. For more info call 715-265-4656. See website for open house & inspection info. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

**Prairie Farm, WI

Online Only – Ag & Logging Liquidation. Heavy equipment, trailers, tractors & farm equipment, attachments, UTV/ATV, and more. Visit www.hyauctions.com to bid now. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Curtiss, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction - Lonely Mile Holsteins Herd Dispersal. Selling 106 head of Registered Holstein dairy cattle. 57 cows (6 are Red & White); 18 bred heifers; 31 heifers newborn – breeding age. After 40 years of successful farming, the Pinters have sold their farm and will now disperse this fine herd of dairy cattle. Current DHIA RHA is 26,334 m 1012 BF 809 P w/a bulk tank avg. of 90 lbs., 4.0% BF 3.1 P and an SCC average of only 66,000. Call sale manager for a catalog or view online at www.christensensales.com. If you wish to view cattle before sale day, please call ahead. Online bidding available at CowBuyer.com (pre-registration is required. Contact Aaron Tompkins for assistance atompkin@vt.edu. Lonely Mile Holsteins: Jeff & Jill Pinter, owners 715-613-5973. N15136 Romadka Ave., Curtiss, WI. Located from the far north end of Curtiss, WI: 1 mile west on Willow Road to Romadka Ave., then ¾ mile north on Romadka Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

Withee, WI

10:30 AM – Marvin Muche Estate N2275 County R. Tractors & equipment, Livestock equipment, tools, misc., Collectibles, & more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos and more info. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction to be held at 24321 Hwy 58. Visit www.stadeauction.com for daily updates. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

**Poynette, WI

6:00 PM – Online Only Auction. Tractors, farm equipment & home items. Preview July 7, 2-4 PM, pickup July 9, 9AM to 3 PM and July 10, 9-11AM. Visit www.HameleAuctions.com for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Selling the collection of Ken & LaDean Pollesch. Oliver tractors, parts, farm equipment, shop tools & guns. W1899 Hickory Dr. Online bidding begins at Noon at EquipmentFacts.com More information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Brownsville, WI

11:00 AM – Collectable Farm toys, pedal tractors, & memorabilia. 871 W. Main St. Online bidding with PROXIBID More Information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.